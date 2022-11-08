The big day of giving thanks is soon upon us, and as you prepare your turkeys, ask family members to prepare their favorite sides and desserts to bring, and get your Martha Stewart-worthy tablescape ready, you may be thinking, but what even is the point? My friend, the point to your glorious table set up is to post it to the ‘gram and also wow your guests with your fantastic eye for detail and for you to enjoy it obviously. Kidding kidding. Obviously your first priority is spending time with your family and friends, sharing in a special meal together and enjoying the ritual that is Thanksgiving day. From watching the parade while you stuff the turkey to whipping up a pumpkin pie with the kids, you’ll have your hands full. But, you also may still want to share the love with your friends who are far away via social media. These 40 Thanksgiving dinner Instagram captions will help you get that post up quickly so that you can get back to enjoying your day.

Snap a photo of the gorgeous meal you spent so much time prepping, or of that glorious moment right after you pop the first bottle of bubbly, or maybe of all the little ones making silly faces at the kids’ table — there’ll be no shortage of photo-worthy moments. And now, you’ve got the perfect words to pair with those pics.

Thanksgiving Instagram captions for the spread The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images I can’t button my pants, but it was worth it.

Gratitude is the best attitude.

Leftovers are for quitters.

Give thanks and pass the mashed potatoes.

Gobble till you wobble.

Every day is leg day.

Is butter(ball) a carb?

Can’t nobody tell me stuffin’.

Eat, drink, and cranberry.

Gourd times.

Eat hard and nap harder.

Winner, winner turkey dinner.

I cannot eat another bite — look, pie!

Oh my gourd-ness, I love Thanksgiving.

Stop, drop, and pass the rolls.

Thanksgiving Instagram captions for a toast Shutterstock Eat, drink, and be thankful.

Thankful. Grateful. Blessed.

Giving thanks for the simple things in life today.

A grateful heart is a happy heart.

Here’s to being thankful, forever and always.

In everything, give thanks.

Give thanks for a little and you’ll get a lot.

My heart is as full as my plate.

Gratitude changes everything.

Too blessed to be stressed.

A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles.

Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy

I’m thankful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family and dreams that turned into reality.

Thanksgiving Instagram captions for a family photo Shutterstock Thankful to be surrounded by people I love the most.

Together is the best place to be.

I’m so thankful to call you my family.

Happiness is where family begins and love never ends.

Family, turkey, and football — oh my!

May your pants stay stretchy, your glasses stay full, and your family avoid talking politics.

My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I told them I couldn't quit cold turkey.

Stuffed with mom’s stuffing.

Food always tastes better when you eat it with your family.

Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.

Good food + better company = the perfect recipe for a day of thanks.

You’re sure to find at least one Thanksgiving dinner Instagram caption from this list that will suit your gorgeously curated Thanksgiving spread photo, your family portrait photo, and your Thanksgiving toast photo. Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy the day — and try not to scroll too much.