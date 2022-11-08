The big day of giving thanks is soon upon us, and as you prepare your turkeys, ask family members to prepare their favorite sides and desserts to bring, and get your Martha Stewart-worthy tablescape ready, you may be thinking, but what even is the point? My friend, the point to your glorious table set up is to post it to the ‘gram and also wow your guests with your fantastic eye for detail and for you to enjoy it obviously. Kidding kidding. Obviously your first priority is spending time with your family and friends, sharing in a special meal together and enjoying the ritual that is Thanksgiving day. From watching the parade while you stuff the turkey to whipping up a pumpkin pie with the kids, you’ll have your hands full. But, you also may still want to share the love with your friends who are far away via social media. These 40 Thanksgiving dinner Instagram captions will help you get that post up quickly so that you can get back to enjoying your day.
Snap a photo of the gorgeous meal you spent so much time prepping, or of that glorious moment right after you pop the first bottle of bubbly, or maybe of all the little ones making silly faces at the kids’ table — there’ll be no shortage of photo-worthy moments. And now, you’ve got the perfect words to pair with those pics.
You’re sure to find at least one Thanksgiving dinner Instagram caption from this list that will suit your gorgeously curated Thanksgiving spread photo, your family portrait photo, and your Thanksgiving toast photo. Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy the day — and try not to scroll too much.