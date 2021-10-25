If Thanksgiving rolls around and has you thinking, “I been waitin’ for this one” in full Lizzo voice, chances are you’re planning to go all out on the food, family, and festivities this year. And for many of us, this is the first big holiday gathering we’ll have with lots of people since the you-know-what began back in March 2020.

In that case, you’ll need the perfect Thanksgiving Instagram captions to sum up how you’re feeling — whether that’s happy to see loved ones, excited to fill your dinner plate, or just trying to avoid an argument, only you can say. But luckily, we’ve gathered the perfect ways to say it.

Thanksgiving Instagram Captions If You’re Practicing Gratitude Today

The whole point of Thanksgiving is to reflect on all you have to be thankful for (and yes, to eat a delicious meal while you’re at it). Here are some beautiful sayings that would make great Instagram captions, whether you’re posting a picture of your plate, your people, or your pet.

“What if today, we were just grateful for everything?” — Charlie Brown

“Gratitude turns what we have into enough.” — Melody Beattie

Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot.

“Gratitude helps us to see what’s there instead of what isn’t.” — Annette Bridges

“Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has many, not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” — Charles Dickens

“We can't wait until everything is OK with us or with the rest of the world to feel thankful, or we will never experience joy at all.” — M.J. Ryan

Thanksgiving Instagram Captions If Eating Is Serious Business For You

So about that delicious meal — that’s the part we all look forward to, right? I can’t be the only one dreaming about scoops of mashed potatoes and gravy, oven-baked macaroni and cheese, and fluffy buttered rolls. If you’re getting fired up to feast, these phrases are for you.

Leftovers are for quitters.

No sides left behind.

Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.

I eat, therefore I yam.

Can't nobody tell me stuffin’.

It’s about to look like Fifty Shades of Gravy in here.

Feast mode.

Let’s get basted.

“A great meal is an experience that nourishes more than your body.” — Ruth Reichl

“These sweatpants are all that fits me right now.” — Regina George

Thanksgiving Instagram Captions If You Love A Dad Joke

Those of you who love all things punny, cheesy jokes, and the like will love these caption options. I mean, if you’re going to be cheesy, might as well do it on the biggest food-related holiday of the year, right?

We offered the turkey some dinner, but he was already stuffed.

Why didn’t the cook season the Thanksgiving turkey? She was out of thyme.

What did the pilgrim wear to dinner? A (har)vest.

Why do turkeys gobble? Because they never learned any table manners.

Stop, drop, and pass the rolls.

What’s it called when a turkey dies under mysterious circumstances? Fowl play.

I’m casse-rollin’ with my homies.

Thanksgiving Instagram Captions If This If Your First Family Gathering Since 2020

For many, Thanksgiving 2021 is the first holiday where it feels safe to all gather around the table together. Whether the time away from the fam was your worst nightmare or, well, kind of a dream come true, there’s an IG caption here that’ll do justice to how you really feel.