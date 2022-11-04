There’s something magical about Thanksgiving morning. Maybe it’s watching the parade in PJs, or the much-anticipated all-day eating marathon your family is about to undertake, but Turkey day can put you in a mood where you just love, well, everyone. If you’re looking to share the lovefest, you may want to send Thanksgiving text messages to friends and fam both near and far. When you don’t know what to say, but want to reach out, these words can guide you — and quickly get you back to stuffing that bird.

Why would you send Thanksgiving text messages, anyway? Lots of reasons. If, in the flurry of pre-holiday school activities, you forgot to mail a physical card to your parents, a text can (sort of) do the trick. When your BFF is busy getting her own Thanksgiving prep underway, a quick message lets them know you’re thinking of them without the commitment of a phone call. You might want to let your partner know how much you appreciate them, especially if they have to be at work for part (or all) of the holiday. In short, Thanksgiving text messages are a short and sweet way of letting someone you know and love know that you’re thinking of them. (And it can also remind them to bring some sides or a dessert, too.)

Whether they’re on their way or a thousand miles away, send some Thanksgiving text messages. You’ll be glad you did — and they’ll feel grateful, too.

Thanksgiving text messages to send your parents

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

You’re the best parents I could ever have. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving. Grateful for you.

Happy Thanksgiving. I’m blessed to call you my parents.

Thank you for giving me the best in life.

I’m proud that you are my parents, and Thanksgiving is the perfect time to say it.

Of all the things I’m grateful for in my life, Mom and Dad, none compares to you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Many thanks, Mom and Dad, for making me the person I am today.

I’m so lucky that you’re in my life. Thanks, Mom and Dad, and Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving! Can’t wait to see you later.

Thankful for you!

Let’s gather and be grateful.

Thanksgiving text messages to send your siblings

Thankful for my amazing sister!

I’m thankful to have siblings who take eating as seriously as I do.

Don’t forget to bring the sides!

Thankful for today, but thankful for you always.

May your Thanksgiving be full of love, peace — and pie.

May the turkey leg be yours this Thanksgiving.

Best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving, you big turkey.

I’m thankful we no longer have to sit at the kiddie table. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving text messages to send your friend

RichLegg/E+/Getty Images

So incredibly thankful to have you as a friend.

Happy Friendsgiving!

May you gobble until you wobble.

I’m thankful for our friendship today and always.

Any way you slice it, I’m grateful we’re friends. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving. Your friendship is treasured forever.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Thanksgiving.

Friends like you show the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

Your friendship is a big blessing to me. Happy Thanksgiving.

Hope your table is surrounded with the love of family this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving text messages to send your spouse

I’m thankful for your love every day. Happy Thanksgiving!

There’s always something to be thankful for — and I’m thankful for you.

Thankful — because we have been given each other.

Thanks for giving me so much love, kindness, and support.

Happy Thanksgiving to the love of my life.

May Thanksgiving and the rest of the year remind us to be grateful for what we have.

This Thanksgiving, may your heart be as full as your belly.

There is always something to be thankful for, and I’m thankful for you.

How beautiful it is to go through life with someone hand in hand and heart to heart. Happy Thanksgiving to my honey, the best traveling partner I could ever ask for.

At Thanksgiving, it’s more than our plates that are full — so are our hearts. I have a heart full of gratitude and love for you…always.

Thanksgiving text messages to send your kids

Happy Thanksgiving! I love you so much.

Grateful for you every single day.

Happy Thanksgiving to my lil pumpkin.

When I count my blessings, I count you twice.

What time are you getting here?

I am thankful for the best kid in the world.

I’m saving the biggest slice of pie for my sweetie pie. Happy Thanksgiving!

We’re so blessed to have you as our child.

May you have a gobble-gobble good Turkey Day!

Thanksgiving text messages can be so meaningful, and they only take a few seconds to type and send. You can wish someone you love a happy holiday, share some pics of how you’re spending the day with your fam, and ultimately just let them know how important they are to you.