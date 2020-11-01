Cooler temperatures mean it’s time to break out the cold-weather gear for the kids. Chief on that list is a pair of boots they’ll get a lot of mileage out of. Along with insulation to keep little feet warm, the best snow boots for kids are waterproof, easy to slip on and off, and have durable treads that offer great traction on slippery surfaces. Even better: they come in multiple colors and styles, so you can find a pair that your kid will be excited about wearing.

Here's what to look for while shopping:

Insulation: Insulation ratings are measured in grams, and they range from 100 grams on the lower end — which is great for mild winter conditions — all the way up to 600 grams, which will keep feet warm in frigid temperatures and severe weather. Not all brands list their insulation ratings, but if they don't, know that these picks have been reviewer-approved for warmth.

What good are snow boots if your little one’s feet end up soaked in slushy ice? Keep an eye out for waterproof and water-resistant boots for your kids that are designed to thrive in inclement weather and keep feet dry. Durable outsoles: Look for thick, textured soles that will offer good traction in snowy and icy terrain, so children can safely explore.

And let's face it: Children grow quickly and shoes may not last more than one season, so if you're looking to be economical, you can get a great pair of snow boots for kids here at a surprisingly low price.

1 These Cozy Boots With A Waterproof Upper Kamik Snobuster1 Insulated Snow Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon These Kamik snow boots are lined with 6 millimeters of insulation, and they'll keep feet warm in temperatures as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for hours of outside play. The boots feature sturdy rubber uppers, a removable lining, traction on the soles, and bungee snow collars that make it easy to put them on and take them off. And, since they're waterproof, you can feel free to let your little one splash in some puddles. A helpful review: “My kids feet ALWAYS find a way to get wet, but not with these. For the price, they are a great boot. Dry warm feet with a very durable rubber - that when pulling the snow pants over the top, we have had zero issues with snow in the boots.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Toddler (8 — 10), Little Kid (1 — 13), Big Kid (4 — 6)

2 A Pair Of Snow Boots With A Center Zip Closure DREAM PAIRS Zip Snow Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon The center zip closure on these snow boots may make it easier and faster for kids to get them on — a great feature for children who are eager to get out into the elements ASAP. The highly rated shoes are designed with waterproof shells, fleece lining, durable outsoles, and treads that provide traction in slippery conditions. And while the insulation rating isn't listed, reviewers have vouched for their warmth, with one writing that her little one spent "a whole day in the snow [with] no issues with cold, or wet feet." They're available in nearly a dozen fun colors including heart print and twinkling stars. A helpful review: “We really like the zipper front! So much easier than the usual velcro! They kept my son's feet warm! They were still warm after being out in the snow, in below 0 Temps, for almost an hour!! Would definitely get these again in bigger sizes when needed!” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Toddler (9 — 10), Little Kid (1 — 13), Big Kid (4 — 6)

3 The Most Affordable Snow Boots Aomigoct Velcro Snow Booties Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you don’t see too much snow or your little one is growing fast and you don't want to invest in pricey shoes, these winter booties are just the ticket. Lined in plush faux fur they have uppers that are made with weatherproof Oxford cloth, along with waterproof polyurethane soles to keep feet dry on wet or snowy days. Anti-skid grip underfoot offers traction and durability, and while the insulation rating isn't listed, reviewers were pleased with the warmth they offer. Meanwhile, the Velcro strap makes them easy for little hands to adjust on their own. A helpful review: “We love these boots. They're warm and my wobbly toddler has no problem walking in these. He's stable even in slushy ice. The inside has a sherpa fleece so I know he's toasty.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Toddler (8 — 10), Little Kid (1 — 13), Big Kid (4 — 6)

4 Some Classic Sorels With The Coziest Faux Fur Cuff SOREL Joan Of Arctic Waterproof Winter Boots Amazon $110 See On Amazon While these Sorel winter boots are the priciest pair on this list, they deliver on warmth and comfort — big time. They boast a 205-gram insulation rating, which means they can stand up to temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit — excellent for activities on frigid days. Made from waterproof suede and PVC, they're outfitted with stylish faux fur trim for a ski lodge-worthy look. The wide openings and elastic laces make them relatively easy to put on, but little kids may need some help. A helpful review: “Our 10yo daughter loves these boots so much that this is our second pair in the same color- we ordered them as soon as she outgrew last years' pair. She says that they are very fashionable. They are certainly warm and fit her beautifully. She loves wearing them over her leggings and says that they keep her feet super warm and very dry when she goes out to play at recess and in the snow.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Little Kid (1 — 7), Big Kid (1 — 7)

5 These Columbia Snow Boots With Toasty Insulation Columbia Rope Tow I Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $60 See On Amazon Looking for a pair with some pizazz? Try these Columbia waterproof snow boots that are designed with faux leather accents. Made from waterproof nylon with a sherpa lining, they have a 200-gram insulation rating, so they'll keep feet warm in temperatures as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit, while the durable, grippy soles provide great traction on snow and ice. The boots have lace-up bungees for a snug fit, but some reviewers have written that they can be a bit difficult for children to put on and take off. A helpful review: “Easy to put [on] my daughter, stylish, and keeps her feet warm and dry. Excellent investment. We went two sizes up so she can have them for 2+ seasons, and she moves around easily in them.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Little Kid (8 — 13), Big Kid (1 — 7)

6 These Neoprene Boots That Are Great For Both Snow & Rain Western Chief Freestyle Neoprene Cold Weather Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made from waterproof neoprene, these snow and rain boots are a perfect choice if you're looking for something versatile. The insulated boots feature a moisture-wicking jersey lining, memory foam inserts for extra comfort, and vulcanized rubber uppers that stand up to wet conditions like mud and slush. The treads on the bottom provide traction, plus, reviewers report that they're easy for kids to put on and take off thanks to the flexible material and pull tabs on the backs. Although these boots don’t have tons of reviews, they’re made by the same brand that produced a fan-favorite neoprene snow boot for kids that’s now sold out in several sizes — these should make a fine replacement. A helpful review: “My son out grew his last pair so I needed to get him another pair. He loves these. It’s super easy for him to pull on. We live out in the woods and these boots work great for outside play. He’s able to run through whatever with out getting the bottom of his pants or socks wet.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Toddler (8 — 10), Little Kid (1 — 13), Big Kid (4 — 6)