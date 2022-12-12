Wondering which stores and restaurants are closed on Christmas this year, and which ones will stay open? You’re not alone in your curiosity, because honestly, who doesn’t forget at least one thing they need to make Christmas dinner? Trader Joe’s 2022 Christmas Eve hours are reduced this year, and as for Christmas Day, well, don’t expect their sliding doors to glide open.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Yes, Trader Joe’s will be open on Christmas Eve 2022, but their holiday store hours will be a little different than your average shopping day. On December 24, Trader Joe’s locations will be open until 5 p.m. instead of their usual 9 p.m. close time. They will still open at 8 a.m. as usual.

If you happen to be going in to shop on Christmas Eve, be sure to snag some of their most beloved seasonal snacks and gift sets before they go away again until next year. Their mini Hold The Cone ice cream cones with peppermint ice cream inside have a (well-deserved) cult following. The Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists, covered in peanut butter, crushed chocolate cookies, and M&Ms, are also not to be missed.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Christmas Day 2022?

If you’re wondering about Trader Joe's Christmas Day 2022 store hours, well, look no further. All TJ’s locations will be closed Sunday, December 25, 2022 so store associates and team members can enjoy some quality time with their friends and family.

And if you’re already curious about Trader Joe’s New Year’s Eve hours, they’ll be open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, and closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day — basically, NYE is also getting the Trader Joe’s Christmas hours treatment.