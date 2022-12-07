It happens to even the most prepared of parents. For some reason, it’s like every single gift your kid got Christmas morning runs on AA batteries — and you only have some random D batteries. After raiding remotes and other apparatuses, you’re still short. It’s time to get dressed and head out to the store to score some. But it’s December 25, so you wonder what’s open, and more likely, what is closed on Christmas Day? Welp, a lot.

What is closed on Christmas Day?

It’s not easy to find stores, restaurants, or even pharmacies that are open on Christmas Day. In fact, more stores will be shuttered on December 25 than are open. While it all depends on where you live and what retailers are near you, you’ll probably find that the below are what is closed on Christmas Day.

Retail stores

Most supermarkets

Grocery stores (like Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Whole Foods)

Gas stations

Restaurants

Big box stores (like Walmart or Target)

Malls

Convenience stores

Shopping outlets

Stores that are open on Christmas Day

Now, no one is trying to be a Grinch when it comes to you getting a coffee or picking up a super last-minute present because in all the hustle and bustle Santa “forgot” to get them one. You’ll find that there are enough stores open to pick up last-minute ingredients for Christmas dinner, fill up your tank, or even get some stocking stuffers for your kid.

Some grocery stores (like Acme, Albertson’s, Bravo, Safeway, Morton Williams)

Some drugstores (like CVS, Walgreens, Duane Reade, Rite Aid)

Some coffee shops (like Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts)

Many Chinese food restaurants

Some gas stations (like Sheetz, Speedway, Wawa)

Although it’s best to get all your shopping done on or before Christmas Eve, you can still go out and get snacks, fuel for your car — even Christmas dinner that you didn’t have to cook. And that’s definitely a reason to celebrate.