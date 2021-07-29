Twitter Is Praising Simone Biles For Setting A Powerful Example For Kids

Going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles was considered the one to watch. The Greatest Of All Time, with her own goat Twitter emoji wearing a sparkly leotard and everything. And after the Olympic gold medalist withdrew from both the women’s finals and the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, she is still the one to watch. Indeed, folks on Twitter are thanking Biles for the example she is setting for kids.

“It’s been really stressful, this Olympic Games,” Biles told reporters after stepping back from competing. “It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympics process. It’s been a long year. So just a lot of different variables, and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out. But we should be out here having fun, and sometimes that’s not the case.”

USA Gymnastics released a statement saying that it “wholeheartedly” supports Biles’ “decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being.” The statement added, “Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

It was an important statement of support, as there have been far too many people criticizing the 24-year-old. Fortunately, the many other voices supporting Biles reached the gymnast. “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” Biles tweeted Wednesday.

Simone Biles is getting messages of gratitude.

This message from Biles had Twitter applauding her on behalf of kids everywhere.

One person responded to Biles that she is “showing young women and girls everywhere that there is no medal more valuable than listening to your body.”

Another social media user noted, “You are a role model just as much for knowing when you step back and take care of yourself as you are for any gymnastics routine or medal.”

One mom shared how Biles’ refusal to put herself in danger for her sport inspired her, “Just today my daughter had heat exhaustion at a softball tournament. She asked me if she’s going to play tomorrow, and I said, ‘it’s your choice. You decide how you feel.’ Inspired by you, Simone.”

Future children will also be “safer in gymnastics” because of Biles, according to this fan.

Biles’ decision to protect herself shows “girls everywhere that they are so much more than other people's expectations of their bodies.”

The 24-year-old is also showing “a generation of girls that they can say yes to themselves in times of need.”

Another fan reminded Biles that she “helped so many girls start to understand that they can give themselves permission to step aside.”

Finally this social media user pointed out that Biles “has inspired many kids to get into the sport” over the years.

Of course, it is not the responsibility of Simone Biles to be a role model for anyone. And yet, by prioritizing her own well-being, that is exactly what she has done. Shown a generation of kids that it’s okay to be human. To need help. To stop. And it’s a beautiful thing.