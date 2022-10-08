There’s something about a string of twinkly lights that screams hygge and cozy. I am one of those people who has strands of twinkly lights sparkling in my home all year round — on the mantle, behind sheer curtains, around windows. It makes me feel so happy and safe when I come in from the outside world and into my little nook of happiness, and I have to document it with twinkly light Instagram captions. Bonus: they were also super helpful and comforting during the infant phase when I had to get up multiple times a night for feedings and diaper changes.

If you are also one of these crazy hygge people, you’re probably also someone who loves to take photos of your cozy oasis and show it off on Instagram. Because if you didn’t post it, did it really even happen? I’ve got some twinkly light Instagram captions for you to choose from to go along with that perfectly curated photo of your twinkly lights, whether they’re in your home, adorning your back deck, or even if you’re just showcasing some lights for the holidays.

Sentimental Twinkly Light Instagram Captions

“Once we have this inner peace, world peace can be achieved in a twinkling of an eye.” – Sir Chinmoy

“This evening is as brief as the twinkling of an eye, yet such twinklings is what eternity is made of.” – Fred Rogers

“I will love the light for it shows me the way; yet I will love the darkness for it shows me the stars.” – Augustine Mandino

“Nothing can dim the light which shines within.” – Maya Angelou

“Maybe that’s what life is… a wink of the eye and winking stars.” – Jack Kerouac

“Pagford, which by night was no more than a cluster of twinkling lights in a dark hollow far below, was emerging into chilly sunlight.” – J. K. Rowling

Twinkle twinkle in your eye, listen to this lullaby. The sun is shining in the sky, I see love, it’s in your eyes.

“Keep up the good work, if only for a little while, if only for the twinkling of a tiny galaxy.” – Wislawa Szymborska

“In the external scheme of things, shining moments are as brief as the twinkling of an eye, yet such twinklings are what eternity is made of — moments when we human beings can say ‘I love you,’ ‘I'm proud of you,’ ‘I forgive you,’ ‘I'm grateful for you.’ That's what eternity is made of: invisible imperishable good stuff. – Fred Rogers

“Your heart is your soul twinkling in the black firmament inside of you.” – John Geddes

“Hygge is all about appreciating the little things in life and being thankful for them." — Sofie Pedersen

“When I'm home, I like a cozy, comfortable, calming space.” — Stacy Keibler

“The perfect antidote to dark, cold and creepy is light, warm and cozy.” — Candice Olson

Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images

Funny Twinkly Light Instagram Captions

It will all shake out. Meanwhile, I’m putting up more twinkling lights. — You’ve Got Mail

“It’s so shiny. I must murder it.” – The Cat

You know what’s fun? Twinkly lights. They’re twinkly and pretty and they make me happy because they are twinkly and pretty.

“It’s impossible to make your eyes twinkle if you aren’t feeling twinkly yourself.” – Roald Dahl

Your post will exude cozy, hygge and light when you use one of these twinkly light Instagram captions with your capture of your beautiful space. Enjoy and shine your light on.