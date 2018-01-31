Here's What The Pregnant Woman In Your Life Really Wants For Valentine's Day

It’s no secret that pregnancy comes with a lot of aches, pains, nausea, cravings, and all kinds of other interesting side effects. While the baby at the end certainly makes it all worth it, it’s not an easy ride, so show some love to the mama-to-be in your life with the best Valentine’s Day gifts for pregnant women that are out there. Whether she could use a little relaxation, loves all things sugary-sweet, or would like some kind of distraction from getting kicked in the ribs all day long, Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to get her what she needs.

Traditional Valentine’s Day gifts like chocolate and flowers are always appreciated, no matter what stage of life you’re in, but when you’re shopping for someone who is pregnant, a little extra thought goes a long way. For instance, an assorted chocolate box may go over well every year, but this year, consider a curated box with flavors you know she loves (or craves) and making sure there isn’t anything she has an aversion to included in the mix. This is also a great time to stray a bit from traditional; if she’s not up to a fancy date night then gift her with everything she needs for an at-home spa day instead. Even a bag of her favorite Jelly Belly flavors will be extra special if that's her craving of the day.

Not sure what to get the mama-to-be in your life? Here are some great ideas to help you get started.

1 Relaxing Oat Bath Erbaviva Mama Relax Oat Bath Happy Mango $35.99 If her body is achy and her skin is feeling tight and stretched, this oat bath mixture will help her start feeling a little more like herself. It’s made with all organic ingredients and includes lavender essential oil to enhance relaxation all the more. After soaking, her skin will be less itchy and softer to the touch.

2 Quality Maternity Jeans Maternity Over-the-Belly Skinny Jeans in Orland Wash Madewell Available in sizes 23-31 $138 Maternity clothes aren’t typically a long-term investment, and if she’s super budget-conscious she may try to get by on as few articles of clothing as possible, so a really nice pair of maternity jeans could be a real treat for her. These over-the-belly jeans from Madewell are made with quality materials that will last and have just the right amount of stretch to keep her comfy without losing their shape. The belly band offers support during the second and third trimesters and ensures the pants stay put as her tummy grows. They’re a true maternity clothing luxury.

3 Help Staying Hydrated Sienna Monogram Water Bottle Anthropologie $20 Staying hydrated throughout pregnancy is really important, so if she’s going to have a water bottle with her at all times, it might as well be one of these that are made from glass, silicone, and bamboo. The 22-oz water bottle will have her initial on it (assuming that’s the letter you choose) and will have blue, pink, yellow, or white silicone to compliment it. It has a carrying handle on the top, which comes completely off for easy drinking. One note, this water bottle does need to be hand-washed.

4 Holiday-Appropriate Nail Polish Chanel La Crème Main Texture Riche Chanel $50 If she loves a good manicure or pedicure, this nail polish is formulated to stay on without chipping, so one application should last longer than average. The polish is also made to help nourish and strengthen the nails and the brush is designed to apply the color evenly. Each bottle is .4-oz and available in a wide variety of colors.

5 Gummy Hearts Cinnamon Gummy Hearts Williams Sonoma $9.95 These gummy hearts are soft, chewy, and cinnamon-flavored for a fantastic pregnancy snack. They come in a 10-oz bag with a cute red bow tied on top for a little extra Valentine’s Day touch. One important note; they are made in a facility with known allergens, so if she has a food allergy, it’s best to skip this treat.

6 Chocolate Truffles XocolatlChocolate Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffles (16 count) Etsy $13.95 For a more indulgent treat, gift her with these homemade dark chocolate truffles. You get 16 truffles which have a dusting of cocoa powder on top and a hint of raspberry flavor thanks to the all-organic raspberry jam the shop owner includes in the recipe. If she’s not a fan of dark chocolate, just send the shop owner a note and request them in either milk or white chocolate instead.

7 Body & Haircare Gift Set Drunk Elephant The Littles Head to Toe Sephora $49 This gift set comes with 7 mini bottles of pregnancy safe hair and body treatments as well as a comb and a bag to put everything in. It includes 2-oz bottles of shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrub, tangle spray, body cleanser, and body lotion as well as a 1-oz bottle of deodorant cream. Every product is great for all skin types and is vegan friendly and cruelty-free

8 Book of the Month Subscription Book of the Month 3 Month Subscription Book of the Month Gift subscriptions available in 3, 6, or 12 month packages $49.99 If she’s an avid reader or could use something to distract her for the next few months, set her up with a Book of the Month subscription. Every month, she will get to choose from five popular books, including early releases, and a hard-copy of her choice will be delivered to her door. Then, four weeks later, she will get to do it all over again.

9 Pregnancy Skin Care Gift Box Honest Mama Bump Care Kit Honest Co. $46.95 $52.85 Growing bellies get itchy as the skin stretches out, and this kit has three products that are created to make this transition a little more comfortable for mama. It includes “Rock the Bump Body Butter”, which moisturizes the skin (including stretch marks) for up to 24 hours, a 4.2-oz bottle of “Glow On Body Oil” to soothe the skin and give it a little extra glow, and an 8-oz bottle of “Sweet Curves Body Lotion” that can be used all over the body and moisturizes the skin for up to 24 hours.

11 Cozy Socks Women's Cozy Gradient Big Hearts Valentine's Day Crew Socks Target $4 Swollen or not, her feet deserve to be cozy in the winter, and these are made from a lightweight fuzzy fabric that is soft without being too hot. They’re crew cut so they pull up over the ankles and have a bit of stretch so they stay put and don’t lose their shape. Plus, they have hearts on them so they make an excellent Valentine’s Day gift.

12 For the "Cool" Mom to Be SilverDollarCandleCo Gift For Mom - Mean Girls Candle - You're a Cool Mom Etsy Available in a variety of scents $21.95 She may need a reminder that she’s “not like a regular mom” this Valentine’s Day, and this 8-oz soy wax candle will assure her she’s “a cool mom.” You can choose from more than 30 scents, all of which have a clean burn without soot or black smoke and burn for 50+ hours. If you want to add an extra message to the lid of the candle, just include a note to the shop owner at checkout and they will add it free of charge.

13 A Restful Sleep Boppy Side Sleeper Pregnancy Pillow Mom 2 Be Maternity $29.98 Side sleeping doesn’t come naturally to everyone, so if she’s struggling to get a restful sleep at night, she could benefit from this pillow that offers “back and bump support” while she lays on her side. This is a great option for someone who doesn’t have the bed space for one of the huge body pillows because of its compact design. It has a contoured shape with a stretch panel so it will fit her body as her belly grows and it has a removable jersey cover that is machine washable.

14 Rainbow Baby Set Rainbow Baby Gift Laurelbox $40 If she’s carrying a rainbow baby, this gift set is a sweet way to celebrate it. It comes with a 16-oz matte coffee mug with a simple rainbow design that is both microwave and dishwasher safe as well as a pair of 16k gold plated ¼” rainbow shaped earrings with sterling silver posts.