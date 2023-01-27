While doing a family picture with matching Christmas pajamas is practically obligatory these days, you could take that tradition further by getting the whole family a matching set of Valentine’s pajamas for the whole family. The fun thing about Valentine’s Day is that you can make your own rules: You could wear them to bed on the 13th and all wake up on the morning of February 14 all in matching duds. (And maybe have some Valentine’s day brunch while you lounge around.) You could also keep the holiday going by wearing them to bed the night of Valentine’s Day to keep celebrating the day of love, even in your sleep.

If matching PJ’s isn’t really your vibe, there are lots of Valentine’s Day pajamas just for kids that are too cute to pass up. If their pajamas are looking a little threadbare, you can grab one of these and have yourself covered for the holiday and many months to come: There’s no rule that says you can’t wear hearts on your pajamas year round. Whatever you have in store for the day itself, it will be enhanced by a pair of these cute and creative Valentine’s Day pajamas for babies, adults, and everyone in between.

1 Navy blue pajamas for the dog, too, from Hanna Andersson Hug & Hearts Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Andersson Men: S-XXL Women: S-XXL Babies: NB-3T Kids: 2-16 Pets: XS-XL $134.60 See on Hanna Andersson The whole family, fur babies included, can be part of the action with these Hanna Andersson pajamas, which are covered with hugs and kisses (X’s and O’s), as well as bright red hearts. They’re made of organic cotton with a rib knit that make them super soft and comfy. The listed price of $134.60 will get you a set that includes a mom, dad, and kids’ PJ, but it could be more or less depending on how many people are in your family (or at least who is willing to wear them.) With a variety of sizes for everyone, including the pets, you can likely find a size that fits everyone in your family, from a newborn and small pet all the way up to a big dog, or your growing teen. After all, everyone deserves hugs and kisses on Valentine’s Day.

2 Purple two-tone heart PJs from Target Valentine's Day Hearts Matching Family Pajama Set Target Babies: 3 mo-9 month Kids: 5-12 Men's: S-XLT Women's: XS-4X Toddler: 12M-3T $12 See on Target These sweet Target jammies with the two-tone hearts are made of 100% cotton and come in a wide variety of sizes — everyone but the family pet can wear these bright and cheerful PJ’s. Adult pajamas are $25 and the kids are $12, so a set for a family of three would run you around $70, making these one of the less expensive options. They have a variety of sizes, including going up to a 4X in women’s and an Extra Large-Tall in Men’s. The design of having two colors in the same heart, as well as the rich purple background, puts a fun twist on the usual Valentine’s look.

3 Bright red Valentine’s Day PJs from Amazon Family Matching Pajamas Set Full of Hearts Amazon Babies/kids: 18 months to size 8Adults: XS-3X $14.99 See on Amazon It can be cute when everyone matches perfectly, but kids also can have fun when their pajamas clearly mark them as being on the “kid team” with their slightly unique design, as these pajamas from Amazon do. The bold, big hearts on the kids’ sizes are a cute contrast to the tiny hearts that cover the parent’s PJs. They come in a fire-engine red that will catch the eye and look good on anyone. Both the kids and adult sizes are made of 100% cotton and have a snug cuff on the end of the sleeve that will prevent your arms from getting too cold at night. One thing to note is that the kid sizes run small, so you might want to size up, but the adult sizes are true to size. At the same link, you can peruse a bunch of Christmas pajama options in case you want to get an extra early start on your Christmas PJ game this year.

4 Mix-and-match tops and bottoms from Little Sleepies Gray Sweet Valentine Pajamas Little Sleepies Infant: Preemie to 3TKid: 12-18 months to 16Women's: XS-3XLMen's: XS-3XL $32 See on Little Sleepies Unlike most pajama sets, these Little Sleepies Pajamas have their tops and bottoms sold separately, so you can decide whether you want to purchase the full set (an adult shirt and pants for women will be $62 total; for men it will run you $66) or whether you just want one or the other to add a dash of VDay celebration to your already existing pajama wardrobe. For the youngest set, there are sweet rompers that are all in one piece. The print celebrates one of the things kids love most about the holiday: the candy. There’s lollipops, chocolate and hard candy, mixed in with some hearts on a light grey background to make the colors really pop. These are made of both bamboo and spandex, and can be machine washed on cold.

5 Mommy-and-me heart PJs from Mia Belle Girls Mommy & Me Heart to Heart Loungewear Set Mia Belle Girls Kids: 2T-12YWomen: S-XXL $24.99 See on Mia Belle Girls If you have a mini-me in your daughter, you could make her day extra special by getting the Mommy & Me Heart to Heart Loungewear Set, a matching pair of soft and comfy PJ’s. If she loves dress up, you can also get a matching headband or purse. A set of pajamas for both mother and daughter will run you about $50. The sizes go from 2T up to 12 for kids, and from XS to XXL in women’s, so if you have a tween who’s still willing to be twins with you, you’ll probably be able to find the size that fits them just right. And if your kid is past the phase where she’s willing to wear the same thing as you, you could always get two sets of the adult sizes and be twins with your sister or your own mom. One thing to know is that unless you’re super on top of your laundry game, these pajamas might have to stay out of the every day rotation: they’re hand-wash only.

6 Organic cotton heart PJs from Burt’s Bees Valentine's Day Celebration Organic Cotton Pajamas Burt's Bees Babies/kids: NB-12 $14.95 See on Burt's Bees Even if you’re a devotee of their lip balm, you might not know that Burt’s Bees also makes pajamas, and Valentine’s pajamas at that. While sadly you’re out of luck to get an adult pair of these Valentine’s Day Celebration Organic Cotton Pajamas (unless you can wear a kid size 12), you can get pairs for all your kids, from your brand new baby up to your size 12 big kid. These are hand-painted with a dreamy watercolor heart print, and made of organic cotton that helps keep kids cool and refreshed at night. The NB-9 month baby version also has little feet on the bottoms so their toes won’t get cold at night. Two of the kid sets will run you about $40 in total.

7 Leveret’s cozy fleece PJs for cold nights Kid's Hearts Fleece Set Leveret Kids: 2 years-14 years $29.99 $52.48 See on Leveret If there’s still snow on the ground in your part of the country on Valentine’s day, these fleece-lined PJ’s might be just what you need to make it until spring. The shirt is made from cotton while the bottoms are polyester. The materials may mean the pajamas shrink a little in the wash, so it’s probably smart to order a size larger than your kid usually wears. Your kid will look positively adorable in this red, pink, and white ensemble.

8 Lollipop pjs from Etsy Heart Lollipop Pajamas Etsy Babies/kids: 12 months-9/10YAdult: S-XL $24.99 See on Etsy These lollipop pajamas look just delectable. The kid sizes come in one piece, and the adult sizes come with a matching top and bottom; a complete set for a kid and adult will run you about $60. These are handmade pajamas, made out of polyester, and combine two of everyone’s favorite things about this holiday — hearts and candy — into one clever design.

9 Old Navy’s follow-your-heart pajamas for siblings Unisex Matching Valentine's Day Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler Old Navy Babies/kids: 6 mo-6T $14.99 See on Old Navy These Old Navy pajamas have a sweet message — follow your heart — delivered in a clever way. A matching set of 2 kids pairs will be about $30, and there are options to both pick up in store or get it shipped to you. The PJ’s are made from 100% cotton and have a rib knit and elasticized waist that will make them comfy enough for even little kids who are picky about wearing clothes that are too itchy.

10 Dump truck pajamas from Posh Peanut I Dig You Long Sleeve Pajamas Posh Peanut Babies/kids: 6 month-6T $40 See on Posh Peanut If you have a little one who loves construction vehicles, these pajamas covered in dump trucks (that are carrying hearts, naturally) might make his eyes light up. Made of 95% bamboo and 5% polyester, these PJ’s have a moisture-wicking property that could make them good for kids who overheat at night. They might be a great choice for a kid who wants to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit but doesn’t love hearts or pink.

11 Primary’s rainbow heart jammies for any time of year Kids Organic Heart PJ's Primary Kids: 2-14 $19.50 See on Primary Primary is best known for having super-simple designs, but these rainbow heart pajamas are anything but basic. The pants and shirts are sold separately and come in two colors: ivory white or navy for the background. You could get white for one kid and navy for another, or even mix and match the tops and bottom on the same kid. Shirts and pants are each $19.50, so a complete set of two will cost around $80. It’s made of certified organic cotton rib, and feels both soft and stretchy.

12 Target’s “Love You” pajamas that can go from day to night Toddler Boys' Valentine's Day 'Heart You' Long Sleeve T-Shirt and Fleece Jogger Pants Set Target Babies/kids: 12M-5T $15 See on Target One tried and true parenting hack for getting your kids out the door in the morning is to dress them in their clothes the night before, and this Valentine’s set from Target makes it easy to do that, since the outfit works equally well as PJ’s or as clothes. The pants are fleece and the top is made of a cotton blend, so they’ll keep your little guy warm without overheating. Also, it will make you smile to see him saying that he “hearts you” every time you look at him.

13 Hanna Andersson’s heart pajamas with fair isle vibes My Valentine Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Andersson Babies: NB-3TKids: 2-16Men: S-XXLWomen: S-XXLPets: XS-XL $134.60 See on Hanna Andersson This family set from Hanna Anderson also has options for even your family pet, and includes the sweet text of “loved” and “XO” in bands, interspersed with colorful hearts and blue and green stripes. No matter what your kid’s favorite color, they’ll probably find it on these multicolored PJ’s. The site makes it easy to build a matching family set that will include everything you need for an adorable picture that you’ll look at on this holiday for many years to come. Like the “XO” pajamas, it’s made of organic cotton.

14 Preppy Petit Plume PJs with classic red piping White Pajama Set with Heart Embroidery Petit Plume Babies/kids: 6mo-14 years $68 See on Petite Plume Your kid will look like he came right out of the pages of an old storybook in these collared pajamas. Though it can be scary to put kids in bright white clothes, these PJ’s are machine washable, and get softer with every wash. They have bright red piping on a white background, and some hand embroidered hearts on the sleeve, making them a great choice for a kid who loves fancy things. If you’re sending these to a kid who doesn’t live in your house, you can also add a gift message to let them know they’re loved.

15 Personalized PJs for all the kids, thanks to Etsy Matching Valentine's Pajamas with Personalized Buttflap Etsy Babies/kids: NB-12 $39.99 See on Etsy Kids love talking about butts, and these personalized PJ’s will delight them by letting you put their name right across a snapped flap right across their derrière. (Don’t worry, the flap doesn’t actually open). You can choose between pink jammies with white and and red hearts, white jammies with blue and red hearts, and white jammies with pink and red hearts. All sizes come in one piece, so a matching set of two will cost around $80.

No matter what look and vibe you’re going for, there’s probably some Valentine’s Day Pajamas that will delight you and your whole family.