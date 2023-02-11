Love is in the air, which means that Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. And on February 14, why not express your love for those nearest and dearest to you with a Valentine’s Day pun? After all, puns can be perfect when you want to say something a little more interesting than an “I love you,” and there’s nothing sweeter than making someone you love laugh. You can start off with this list, which offers Valentine’s Day puns for everyone from kids to friends, and especially a romantic partner.

If you’re wondering when you can whip out a Valentine’s Day pun, well, let us count the ways. A well-worded pun always has a place in a V-Day card that can be bestowed upon your BFF or even a parent. Or if it’s for your child, you can write a sweet yet silly sentiment on a piece of paper and tuck it into their lunchbox. You can even use some of these as Valentine’s Day Instagram captions, where, for one day, it’s acceptable (and even expected) to be cute and corny.

But mostly, you can use some Valentine’s Day puns on your partner. They can simply be to express how much you love them, and in some cases, jump start some sexy good fun. Witty wordplay can certainly be stimulating.

Just a reminder — these will require some cute photos or a specific Valentine’s Day card with something like an ice cube or donut — whatever corresponds with the pun. But hopefully these can inspire you to make something fun for Valentine’s Day, especially for your kids.

Cute Valentine’s Day puns

You make me melt.

I donut what I’d do without you.

I a-peach-iate you.

I love you like no otter.

Let’s avocuddle.

Will you peas be my Valentine?

I love you a latte.

No-bunny compares to you.

You’re all that and dim sum.

Will you bee mine?

I puggin’ love you.

You are my sweetie pie.

You’ve stolen a pizza my heart.

You’re my everything — bagel.

I love you berry much.

You’ve got me feline fine.

Will you peas be mine?

I am cocoa-nuts about you.

Love you s’more.

We mermaid for each other!

Muffin can ever come between us.

I loaf you so much.

Yoda the one for me.

Will you brie mine?

You bake me crazy.

I can’t espresso how much I love you.

Don’t go bacon my heart.

Pugs and kisses.

Doggone it, will you paw-lease be my valentine?

I ain’t lying when I say I love you.

My heart radiates for you.

It’s unbeerlievable that you’re mine.

Cheesy Valentine’s Day puns

I’m b-egging you to be my Valentine.

I love spending koala-ty time with you.

Thanks for always pudding up with me, honey.

I love you meow and forever.

You remind me of a keyboard because you’re just my type.

I yam in love with you.

You’re my butter half.

Are you a flame, because I think I found my perfect match.

You’re o-fish-ally my favorite.

You mean so mochi to me.

We bee-long together.

We’re mint to be.

I mustache you a question: will you be my Valentine?

I want to kiss your tu-lips.

Olive you so much.

I think you are just write.

I sulfur when you are gone.

You’re to-tea-lly my type.

We’re butter together.

You must be a geologist because you rock my world.

I’ll owl-ways love you.

I lava you.

My love for you is tree-mendous.

Let’s give them something to taco bout.

I love you from my head to-ma-toes.

You must be a bowling ball because you’re right up my alley.

Let’s spend koala-ty time together.

I turtle-y love you.

Are you a thief? Because you stole my heart.

Your name must be Autumn because I’m falling for you.

I know this is cheesy, but I think you’re grate.

You’re my jam.

I love you a whole watt.

I think you’re porcu-fine.

You’re the one pho me.

You’re the loaf of my life.

Shutterstock

Romantic Valentine’s Day puns

I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out?

You’re the king of my heart.

Do you like cats? Because I want to take you meowt.

You octopi my heart.

When I’m with you, my heart is always ready for takeoff.

We have a great connection, since you’re Wi-Fi material.

On Valentine’s Day, let’s make like fabric softener and Snuggle.

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together.

You must be glue because I am sticking with you.

Sealed with a kiss.

Do you be-leaf in love?

You are my sole-mate.

Are you a locksmith? Because you have the key to my heart.

I glove you, and I’m s’mitten.

Hey, corgeous!

You mocha me crazy.

You look awfully fetching.

Sexy Valentine’s Day puns

So glad I pricked you.

You’re my bam-boo.

Did you ask for a Snicker’s this Valentine’s Day? Because I want to satisfy you.

Roses are red, violets are fine. Tonight I’ll be the 6 and you be the 9.

What are you doing tonight besides me?

You make my heart twerk.

You can keep the Hershey’s — I just want a kiss.

I’m a succ-er for you.

If you don’t like Valentine’s Day because it’s corny, how about we make it porn-y?

I was going to buy you a box of chocolates, but you already have a sweeter box to unwrap.

Are you a campfire? ’Cause you’re hot and I want s’more.

I love your heart-on.

Would you kiss me in the rain? I want to get twice as wet.

Are you a 90-degree angle? Because this feels just right.

Let me help you Cherub one out.

I was soapin’ you’d be my Valentine.

You’re cliterally the best.

There are 206 bones in the human body, but I’d really like to have 207.

Know what’s on the Valentine’s Day menu? Me-n-u.

You can hakuna ma tata’s anytime.

I choo-choo-choose you to stay in bed with me all night.

I’m no Fred Flintstone, but I can make your Bedrock.

Happy Valentine’s Daaaaayum.

Do you wanna eat a box of chocolates…or me?

Be my knight and I’ll Sir Render.