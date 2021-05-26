Memorial Day

If You're Starting A Garden, You Need All Of Walmart's Memorial Day Deals

Whether you’re looking to update your garden, patio or bedroom, Walmart’s Memorial Day sale’s got you covered.

by Abi Berwager Schreier

Memorial Day. Most importantly, the day of remembrance and honor. But also, the unofficial kick-off to the first day of summer, and the day of many, many sales, including the Walmart Memorial Day sale. Whether you’re looking to snag some toys for those millions of kid birthday parties you’ll be going to this summer, hoping to spruce up your home or patio, or if you’re looking to make your yard good enough to be on the cover of a magazine, Walmart’s got you covered with their sale.

With everything from toys to home, and outdoors to electronics, there’s something included in this sale for everyone. And the best part? You can purchase all of this from the comfort of your air conditioned home. Or if you just have to get out of the house but don’t want to deal with the crowds, you can always take advantage of Walmart’s free curbside pickup, where if you order online or with the app, an associate will bring your items to your car for you and load them up. For free.

No matter how you shop at Walmart this Memorial Day, there are certainly deals to be had, so don’t miss out and check out some of these favorites (and most amazing deals) below.

Toys

There must have been something in the water nine months ago, because I feel like every single one of my son’s friends has a summer birthday (including my Gemini son), so stock up on some toys for all the other fellow summer babies or snag some deals for those Christmas presents super early.

Contixo 7" 16GB WiFi Android Kids Tablet
Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth
Gotrax Emerge Electric Bike 26"
KidKraft Grand View Mansion Dollhouse
Sawtooth Acoustic Guitar with Padded Case, Tuner, Stand, Strap, Picks, and Free Music Lessons
TRIPLE TREE 10 FT Trampoline with Safe Enclosure Net
Electronics & Appliances

Some of these deals will remind you of Black Friday shopping, but thankfully there won’t be a line wrapped around the building for you to wait in while feeling stuffed with turkey, mashed potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. This time, you simply have to turn on your computer and log on to walmart.com. Easy peasy.

LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV
LG 5.1.2 Channel High Res Audio Soundbar with Dolby Atmos® and Goolge Assitant Built-In
Eureka Groove 4-Way Control Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Scratch Brush Roll
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-3H-K3WL Convertible Laptop
Polaroid 16MP Waterproof Instant Sharing Digital Camera
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Patio

When it starts to get warmer outside I suddenly get the itch to redo my back deck/patio area. Every year, it never fails. I have big dreams of outdoor dinners with my family, my husband grilling while I sip a cool beverage in a brand new patio chair before moving over to the beautiful patio table I just purchased from the Walmart Memorial Day Sale. With the deals this year, I just might make my dreams a reality this summer. Brand new patio furniture, here we come.

Best Choice Products Folding Zero Gravity Recliner Patio Lounge Chair w/ Canopy Shade, Headrest, Side Tray
Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle
Camco Adirondack Portable Outdoor Folding Side Table, Perfect for The Beach, Camping, Picnics, Cookouts and More
Solar Powered Lights (Set of 6)- LED Outdoor Stake Spotlight Fixture for Gardens, Pathways, and Patios by Pure Garden
Nourison Aloha Indoor-outdoor Floral Green Area Rug 5'3"x7'5"
Axxonn 34" Tuscan Ceramic Tile Top Fire Pit
Home

Whether you’re looking to lighten up your space a bit for summer or are planning a huge redecorating project for your home, Walmart has you covered with their killer deals on furniture and home decor. From planters to curtains to dining room sets, your home will look updated and fresh in no time.

Bantu Modern Planters (Set of 2)
Safavieh Belford Modern 18.5 in. High Table Lamp, White
Your Zone Circle Dot Kids Bedroom Single Curtain Panel
Baxton Studio Darcia Rustic and Industrial Brown Wood Finished Matte Black Frame 5-Piece Dining Set
2 Pack Macrame Plant Hangers Indoor Hanging Planter Basket with Wood Beads Decorative Flower Pot Holder No Tassels for Indoor Outdoor Home Decor 41 Inch, Ivory
Garden

Summertime is the perfect time to dig in the dirt again, and Walmart has some awesome sales on all of your gardening needs. From fertilizer to water hoses, thanks to Walmart, your yard will be the talk of the neighborhood this summer.

Meidong 50 Foot Expandable Garden Hose, Upgraded Leakproof Lightweight No-Kink Water Hose, Flexible Water Hose with Triple Layered Latex Core, 3/4"Solid Brass Fittings, with Spray Nozzle, Bag & Holder
Best Choice Products 72x24x30in Raised Garden Bed, Elevated Wood Planter Box Stand for Backyard, Patio w/ Divider Panel
Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Tall Fescue Mix, 3 lbs., up to 750 sq. ft.
Deluxe Riding Lawn Mower Tractor Cover Fits Decks up to 54" - Black - Water, Mildew, and UV Resistant Storage Cover
FCMP Outdoor IM4000 37 Gal. Dual-Chamber Tumbling Composter - Black
