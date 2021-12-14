You'll Love Walmart's New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Hours

It’s 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and you suddenly realize there’s nary a bottle of bubbly to be found in your house. Oh yeah and you’ve run out of holiday snacks and some last minute guests are coming over in an hour. What’s a person to do? Hit up Walmart, of course. Logic being, not only will you be able to track down some champs, you can also get some fun NYE swag while you’re there (party hats anyone?), plus some snacks for the adults and kids. There’s just one question: how late is Walmart open on New Year’s Eve and do you have time to grab the goods?

What are Walmart’s hours on New Year’s Eve?

Great news, not only can you score everything you need for both New Year’s Eve fun and New Year’s Day brunch at Walmart, the store is open regular hours on both days.

“Our store hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are below (regular operating hours for both),” a Walmart communications official tells Romper.

What does that mean? It means you can access all of Walmart’s goods from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. — yep, an hour before the ball drops — on New Year’s Eve.

What are Walmart’s New Year’s Day hours?

Then, when you remember you’re out of eggs the next morning just in time to make your New Year’s Day breakfast casserole, you can dash back over before the kids are up. No scramble here with this eggscelent news.

While you’re there, you’ll probably just want to make a big shopping trip of it anyway, you know, to start the year off right. Go ahead and grab some items to get you started on your resolutions. Like how about a 365 New Words a Year calendar to expand your vocabulary? Or a set of weights to keep your intention to boost your strength in 2022. Or a one pot meal recipe book to fast track your clean eating commitment.

There are loads of great items you can stockpile before you head home to celebrate another spin around the sun.

So go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief. With Walmart operating on its regular hours, picking up everything you need for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is no problem.