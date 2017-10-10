24 Warm Weather Costumes That'll Keep Your Kids Cool This Halloween

Although Halloween is often associated with brisk autumn weather, not every town is feeling the chill by late October. If you’re in a temperate (or simply hot) part of the world, then these warm weather Halloween costume ideas are well worth considering. There’s a ton of costume options that won’t have your kid melting in sweat by the end of the evening, and they’re just as creative and expressive as their cold-weather counterparts.

Even this far into autumn, mid-’80s (and higher) temps are still the norm in plenty of places from Florida to Arizona, so heavy, bulky costumes are not the ideal option. After all, nothing sucks the fun out of trick-or-treating or other spooky festivities faster than a stuffy plastic mask or sweat-trapping costume (ugh). However, there’s so many Halloween costumes designed to keep your kid warm, with full-body jumpsuits, cloaks, and other additions that would feel stuffy in warmer climates. So how can you beat the heat? By taking a creative approach, you can come up with Halloween costumes that are appropriate for even the warmest, most humid environments. Sea creatures, cartoon characters, mythical beasts, and even Star Wars heroes are still in the game, so you’re not at all limited. Here’s some Halloween costume choices for warm weather that won’t have your kid wilting on October 31.

Raya and the Last Dragon Raya Costume for Kids Disney 3 - 10 $69.99 see on Disney If your kid has watched Raya and the Last Dragon on repeat, then this costume is a given. The five-piece set includes a top, vest, bottoms, armbands, and a hat, and you can leave off the outer layers if it gets too warm.

Cruella Cruella Fashion Collection for Kids Disney 4 - 13 $24.99 see on Disney Channel the punky vibe from the live-action Cruella movie with this ensemble. You can buy the blazer, top and skirt, bag, and shoes all together, or just get a couple of pieces to mix with clothes your kid already has. Add in a cute dalmatian plushie and you’re good to go.

Mario Kart Mario Kart Inflatable Kart Costume for Kids Halloween Costumes OS $59.99 see on Halloween Costumes Designed to slip over the clothes your kid is already wearing, this inflatable kart is sure to speed through your town’s Halloween celebrations. Just watch out for bananas along the way.

Veterinarian Veterinarian Costume Halloween Costumes XS - L $29.99 see on Halloween Costumes Celebrate your kid’s love of animals with this cool costume, which includes a printed lab coat and paw print pants. Add in a stethoscope for a little more realism.

L.O.L. Surprise Child O.M.G. Neonlicious Costume - L.O.L. Surprise! Party City S - L $34.99 see on Party City With a punchy neon dress and checkered jacket, this costume is every bit as fashion-forward as the L.O.L doll. And yes, the leopard-print beret is included.

Minecraft Kids Minecraft Classic Armor Costume Halloween Costumes 4 - 12 $34.99 see on Halloween Costumes A foam tunic and headpiece are all your kid needs to become a pixelated part of the Minecraft universe. The overall effect of this costume is pretty convincing, too.

Russell from Up UP Classic Russell Costume Halloween Costumes 3T - 8 $34.99 see on Halloween Costumes With a jumpsuit, hat, badge, and neckerchief, your kid will be totally prepared for any and all adventures. Plus, dressing as a character who already wears shorts is a clever way to beat the heat.

Fairy Fairy Blooms Deluxe Dress, Green Maisonette 3 - 6 $52 See On Maisonette With a ruched satin top and tulle skirt, it can be worn over leggings or shorts to help your kiddo stay cool all evening. Plus, this beautiful and flower-filled getup will be perfect for playing dress-up long after Halloween has come and gone.

Rey From Star Wars Rey Costume Official Star Wars Costumes M - L $22.99 see on Official Star Wars Costumes With this jumpsuit and belt, your kid will be kitted out like one of the newest heroines of the Star Wars universe. Honestly, the costume is built for warm weather.

Chase From Paw Patrol Chase Halloween Costume - PAW Patrol Walmart 3T - 6 $17.97 $24.14 see on Walmart With a hat and bodysuit, this costume will transform your kid into the beloved Paw Patrol character in no time. It’s made from a lightweight polyester, and there’s even an attached pouch to hold treats.

Skeleton Poncho Skeleton Poncho Halloween Express OS $29.99 $35.99 see on halloween express Just pop this poncho over your kid’s regular outfit, and they’re instantly ready for Halloween. The multicolored bones make the whole look more interesting.

Peppa Pig Peppa Pig Ballerina Costume Halloween Costumes Available in sizes 2T-6. $24.99 See On Halloween Costumes The hooded dress is more lightweight than full-body costumes, and your kid can always slip the hood down to stay cooler.

Bat Child Black Bat Wings Halloween Costumes OS $12.99 See On Halloween Costumes This cool cape is attached with a hook and loop closure around the neck, and there are wrist cuffs at each wingtip. Your kid can easily wear the wings over any regular outfit for an instant costume.

Doll Broken Doll Costume Spirit XS - XXL $59.99 see on Spirit This broken doll Halloween costume for kids is legitimately creepy with its detailed dress and leggings that give the illusion that it’s cracking at the surface. The included hairbow just adds the perfect finishing touch.

Fearleader Zombie Fearleader Costume Party City M-XL $34.99 See On Party City Featuring a tattered black and white dress, this costume is equal parts cool, cute, and creepy.

Dinosaur Dinosaur Costume For Kids Amazon OS $13.99 see on amazon With a cape, mask, and hand and shoe covers, this adorable costume is perfect for any kid who loves dinos. Plus, it can transition easily to a dress-up toy once Halloween is over.

Fred Flintstone Kids Fred Flintstone Costume Halloween Costumes Available in sizes S-M $19.99 See On HalloweenCostumes This kid-sized Fred Flintstone tunic is especially adorable, and it’s an easy slip-on look. Then just throw on the blue tie and you’re all set.

Adorable Ladybug Ladybug Cape Costume Etsy Toddler (17 inches) - Child (32 inches) $30 See On Etsy To pull off an adorable ladybug costume, all your child needs is a black top and pants and this adorable cape. Add some antennae for some flair (and really, it’s the cutest part of the look), and your kid will be all set.

'The Simpsons' Lisa Costume For Kids Party City M-XL $34.99 See On Party City The best thing about this full-body Lisa Simpson costume is that it’s a very simple look. If you’ve got an extra saxophone lying around to use as a prop, even better.

A Mermaid Toddler Mermaid Costume Etsy 3M - 10Y $38 See On Etsy All your kid really needs for a mermaid costume is an awesome, sparkly mermaid tail. After that, they can make the costume uniquely their own with any kid of age-appropriate top and maybe some glitter in their hair.

A Troll Trolls World Tour Deluxe Poppy Costume w/ Leggings Halloween Costumes 3T - 8Y $29.99 See On Halloween Costumes The easiest way to put together a troll costume is by picking out random stuff from your kid’s closet and adding a wildly-colored troll wig. Or, if your kid is more of a stickler for accuracy, a full body troll costume works as well.

Frida Kahlo Hand-made Embroidered Dress Etsy 1 month - 6T $17.99 See On Etsy Pink Floral Headband Maisonette $18 See On Maisonette A heroine to all art lovers large and small, all your little one needs to dress up as the famous artist is a Mexican-inspired dress, a flower headband, and some eyebrow pencil to rock Kahlo’s signature brow. You could also give your kid some paint brushes and makeshift artist’s palate to complete the look.

Fancy Pig Pig Costume Set Amazon Toddler - Young Adult $13.99 see on Amazon Whether your kid wants to dress up like Peppa Pig for Halloween, or they’re just fond of the animal, this cute pig dress-up set is perfect. The headband and tutu won’t hold a lot of heat.