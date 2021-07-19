15 Sweet Watermelon Coloring Pages You Can Print For Free

On sultry summer days, there’s nothing like cutting open a cold watermelon. With its juicy red flesh, black seeds that are sensational for spitting contests, and a green rind for easy holding, it’s easily one of the most delish — and healthy — fruits to eat during those dog days of summer. But when you haven’t gone food shopping yet, these 15 watermelon coloring pages can help your kiddo with their cravings.

Watermelons truly are the unsung heroes of summer. Perfect as a snack or a dessert, the fruit is a superstar in every way possible — not only does it keep you hydrated, but it has vitamins A and C, too. Plus, the lycopene in watermelon can prevent sun damage, per Health. And when it comes to coloring, they’re bright, colorful, and easy to color.

So be sure to stock up on those green, red, white, and black crayons, and help your kid take a big bite out of summer (or any season, really) with these free watermelon coloring pages that’ll make you swear you can smell that sweet fruit.

1 Watermelons On A Vine Coloring Page Watermelons On A Vine Coloring Page Super Coloring $0 see on super coloring Help your child understand that watermelons grow on a vine (and not, um, on a tree) with this sweet coloring page. Your kiddo can color in the rinds in hues of green and white, along with some lovely leaves, too.

2 Cross-Sectioned Watermelon Coloring Page Cross-Sectioned Watermelon Coloring Page Super Coloring see on super coloring This watermelon coloring page will make your child will feel like they’re in anatomy class. With a slice of watermelon already cut out and served, it will give your child more coloring options as they fill in both the outside and inside.

3 Smiley Face Watermelon Coloring Page Smiley Face Watermelon Coloring Page Coloring Home $0 see on coloring home The smiling face on this slice of watermelon makes it (almost) too adorable to eat. Instead, your kiddo can color it and fill in everything including the rind, the red watermelon, and even the black seeds, too.

4 Summertime Watermelon Coloring Page Summertime Watermelon Coloring Page Coloring Home $0 see on coloring home Your child can take a big bite out of watermelon (just like this little girl did) with this fun coloring page. From her pigtails to the pits, there sure is a lot to color in.

5 Sunbathing Watermelon Coloring Page Sunbathing Watermelon Coloring Page Best Coloring Pages For Kids $0 see on best coloring pages for kids Your family isn’t the only one soaking up the summer rays. This watermelon is totally tanning itself on the beach, complete with shades, an umbrella, and a tropical drink. Seems like this watermelon has the right idea.

6 Friends Sharing Watermelon Coloring Page Friends Sharing Watermelon Coloring Page Best Coloring Pages For Kids $0 best coloring pages for kids Sharing is caring, they say, even when it’s a juicy chunk of watermelon. These two BFFs are having a blast in the summer with some slices of the fruit. And from the leftover rinds on the table, it seems like they’ve already had a few servings of the good stuff.

7 Letter W Watermelon Coloring Page Letter W Watermelon Coloring Page Get Coloring Pages $0 see on get coloring pages It’s always awesome when you can get some learning in while your kiddo is coloring. Help your child learn that W is for watermelon with this coloring page that’s perfect for preschoolers.

8 A Simple Watermelon Coloring Page A Simple Watermelon Coloring Page Get Coloring Pages $0 see on get coloring pages Simplistic in style, this watermelon coloring page can teach your child the basic parts of this fabulous fruit. And this could be a good opportunity to explain to your child that, interestingly enough, the rind is completely edible, too.

9 A Complete Watermelon Coloring Page A Complete Watermelon Coloring Page Coloring All $0 see on coloring all Sure, you might only buy your Citrullus lanatus (that’s watermelon to you and me) in slices, but why not show your child what a whole one looks like with this cute coloring page? Your child can have even more to color, including the green and white rind.

10 A Piglet Watermelon Coloring Page A Piglet Watermelon Coloring Page Coloring All $0 see on coloring all If Pooh and Piglet are rockstars in your house, then your little one will love the Piglet Eating Watermelon Coloring Page. It features a very happy Piglet who has obviously taken quite a few big bites out of his slice of the fruit.

11 Winnie the Pooh Watermelon Coloring Page Winnie the Pooh Watermelon Coloring Page 123 Coloring Pages see on 123 coloring pages Well, if Piglet can have his watermelon and eat it too, so can Winnie the Pooh. Pooh seems perfectly content having his slice of the sweet stuff. There are two additional W’s to color, which just might stand for watermelon… and Winnie the Pooh.

12 Child Eating Watermelon Coloring Page Child Eating Watermelon Coloring Page 123 Coloring Pages $0 see on 123 coloring pages There’s nothing like diving into a slice of watermelon during the summer. And this boy, with his napkin tied around his neck, seems super psyched to sink his chompers (well, almost all of them) into the juicy fruit.

13 Cat in the Hat Watermelon Page Cat in the Hat Watermelon Page 123 Coloring Pages $0 see on coloring only Move over, green eggs and ham. The Cat in the Hat (along with Thing 1 and Thing 2) are loading up watermelons in their wheelbarrow. But it looks like Thing 2 has already served himself up a slice.

14 Pocoyo With Watermelon Coloring Page Pocoyo With Watermelon Coloring Page Coloring Only see on coloring only This cute coloring page of Pocoyo holding a piece of watermelon is totally adorable. It’s up to your child what colors they will make Pocoyo’s hat and clothes.

15 W Is For Watermelon Coloring Page W Is For Watermelon Coloring Page Clipart Library $0 see on clipart library We don’t know what you’ll want to color first, the W in watermelon or the slices themselves. Either way, your kiddo will have a lot to color on this fun page.

When your kiddo is tired of doodling in the same boring books, you can download some of these delish (and free!) watermelon coloring pages. As they’re coloring, you might want to give them a slice of the real deal to make it even more enticing. Engaging in a seed-spitting contest is entirely up to you.