Hallmark ornaments were as much a part of my childhood holiday experience as candy canes or Santa pictures. I fondly remember picking out a new ornament or two each year from classic movies that my family enjoyed like Gone with the Wind and Star Wars. My own kids have amassed a collection of Peanuts and Disney ornaments that could easily fill a small tree without any additional decor at all. If you’re beyond ready to add to your own holiday collection this year, you’re probably already wondering: When Do Hallmark ornaments come out?

Get ready to deck your halls because Hallmark’s 2021 Keepsake Ornament debut is already in full swing in stores and online. The debut runs from Oct. 16 through Oct. 24 and features more than 150 new ornament releases for this year. No matter what type of ornament you’re looking for, Hallmark’s selection has you covered.

2021 Hallmark Ornaments Are Available Now

Most of Hallmark’s 2021 ornament selection can be ordered online now on Hallmark’s website. You can have them shipped straight to your door in about a week, or select the free ship-to-store option and pick up your ornament from your local Hallmark store during this same timeframe.

Whether you want to add to your family’s collection from a specific continuing ornament series like Hallmark’s Twelve Days of Christmas collection or the iconic Barbie series, or you’re looking for new releases with your favorite characters from movies, TV, and more, you can find it online at Hallmark.

When it comes to gifting, you really can’t go wrong with an ornament from Hallmark. From a hilarious talking Michael Scott ornament for your favorite super fan of The Office to a trio of Harry Potter character ornaments that will please Potterheads of all ages, there truly is an ornament for everyone on your Christmas list.

For families looking to start a new tradition this year, there are also several first-in-series ornament debuts for 2021. Personally, I’m all the way here for the first Gnome For Christmas ornament which features two playful gnomes in their adorably tilted hats sitting atop a tiered cake shaped like a snowman.

A handful of Hallmark’s 2021 offerings are only available in limited quantities. Popular choices like Marvin the Martian from Space Jam: A New Legacy and the hilarious new Rebel Reindeer ornament are limited to one per customer for both online orders and in-store purchases.

Each year, as I unpack tubs of sparkly lights and unbox our keepsake ornaments, a million different holiday memories from years past come flooding back. Hallmark just knows how to make the holidays special for families. Several popular keepsake ornaments are already sold out on Hallmark’s website, so go ahead and fill that cart with your favorite memory-makers while you still can.