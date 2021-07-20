While everyone else is busy with beachside summer vacations and celebrating Christmas in July, my mind is firmly focused on pumpkin patches and Dracula decor. For my fellow lovers of all things haunted who are quietly wondering when Target puts their Halloween aisle out, the time to shop will be here before you know it.

When Will Halloween Decor Hit Target Shelves?

Historically, Target puts physical items on store shelves for the fall holiday in late July or early August. Target has yet to announce when ghoulishly festive Halloween decorations will appear in stores this year, but if history is any indication, hopefully around the time that your back-to-school shopping is complete, you can expect the spooky season to officially begin.

While there is not an exact date yet for when you can finally waltz through the Halloween aisles with a PSL, the good news is that you will be able to browse brand new ghoulish goods for the 2021 season online starting in early August, according to a member of the Target media team.

Shop Target Halloween Decor Online Now

Personally, I can’t wait that long. I’ve been eyeballing Halloween decor online at Target for a while now. Yes, I know summer is supposed to be all about sunshine and popsicles and whatnot, but I just can’t resist scrolling through page after page of Halloween goodness. (I may even sneak a few items in my cart while my kids play in the pool.)

I mean, who can honestly look at this The Nightmare Before Christmas dinnerware set and not hum the movie’s theme song? It’s also perfectly acceptable to serve adult beverages in sugar skull wine glasses in July — just in case you needed permission.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Much of Target’s Halloween decor selection currently available online is actually sold and shipped through Target Plus partners like The Lakeside Collection, so they come to you by way of the manufacturer instead of by a Target store or warehouse. This means that there is so much more Halloween goodness to discover online even before Target drops their annual in-store collection. (Which, if last year is any indication, it will be 100% spooktacular.)

From home decor like Halloween wall signs and gnomes to sit on shelves, to outdoor inflatables with your kid’s favorite characters in all of their ghoulish glory, there is so much to choose from online at Target. Why not go all out this year? Full of tricks and treats, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique is still the go-to place to shop for Halloween costumes this year. Their current online selection is vast, featuring many styles fans of the store know and love from previous years including Target’s adaptive costumes, styles for kids, babies, and pets. With any luck, the selection in-store this year will offer even more fun options for families.

While you wait for your kids to decide which costume they want, you can plan out your front porch decor for trick-or-treating right from your smartphone on the Target app. Then, when all things Halloween finally reach store shelves, you’ll be ready to add it to your cart and pick it up curbside.

There may be more than 100 days before it’s officially the spookiest day of the year, but online shopping means that you can fill your home with the spirit of Halloween anytime.