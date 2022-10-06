The first episode of Yellowstone premiered in June 2018, and fans have been hooked on the modern Western drama ever since. The fifth season premieres in November this year, so what better way to celebrate the return of the Dutton family to your Halloween than by donning your best Yellowstone costume?

If you haven’t watched any of Paramount’s series, here’s the gist: sixth-generation ranch owner John Dutton (played by king of the Western genre, Kevin Costner) runs the largest ranch in the United States. That means he allies with, and does sometimes literal battle with, neighboring towns and reservations, powerful developers and oil tycoons, and the occasional politician. There’s plenty of family drama between his three children Kayce, Beth, and Jamie, and the ranch hands, including foreman Rip Wheeler.

What makes Yellowstone so beloved by fans are the cast of complex characters, their cutting and insightful conversations, and the gorgeous scenic shots of Montana. If you’re one of those viewers who just can’t get enough of the Dutton family drama, why not dress up in a Yellowstone Halloween costume this year? It’ll attract other fans right to you, and you can spend the whole Halloween party talking about your predictions for Season 5.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Yellowstone T-shirt you can style any way Adult Yellowstone T-Shirt Spirit Halloween Available in sizes S through XL $21.99 see on spirit halloween If you have boots, jeans, and a hat, all you need to look like you just scored a ranch hand position at the Dutton place is this Spirit Halloween adult Yellowstone t-shirt. This officially licensed tee works as a Yellowstone costume, and it’s something you can rewear throughout the year to show off your love for the show.

3 A John Dutton-inspired cowboy hat Enimay Western Cowboy & Cowgirl Hat Amazon Available in sizes Small/Medium and Large/XL $39.99 $45.99 see on amazon Enimay’s Western cowboy and cowgirl hat looks similar to John Dutton’s hats, and you won’t have to splurge on a Stetson or Greeley hat (they made all the hats for the show, and an exact replica of John’s costs $589). If you’re going as Rip Wheeler this year, this hat also comes in a few black styles as well.

4 A Yellowstone costume you can wear after Halloween Wrangler Men's Yellowstone Denim Jacket Tractor Supply Available in sizes S through XXL $47.99 $59.99 see on tractor supply Want to rock Rip’s jacket without buying it as part of a set? The Wrangler men’s Yellowstone denim jacket is part of a collab between the Westernwear brand and the show. It’s made of 100% cotton with two chest and lower pockets, and stitched Yellowstone logos on the front and back.

5 The vest off John Dutton’s back John Dutton Yellowstone Black Cotton Vest Amazon Available in sizes XS through 3XL $50 see on amazon John Dutton wears button-down collared shirts with vests often throughout the show. This John Dutton Yellowstone black cotton vest is made with premium quality cotton and has the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch logo embroidered on the front.

6 Beth’s most infamous look Beth Costume Kit Spirit Halloween Available in sizes S through L $54.99 see on spirit halloween Beth Dutton is pretty cut throat, and she defends her family no matter what. She sports a faux leopard coat in one of her most iconic scenes, confronting a shop owner who mistreated her sister-in-law. The Beth costume kit from Spirit Halloween comes with the signature coat and a pair of earrings. Wear them with a black blouse and jeans to look just like Beth coming to (her version of) the rescue.

8 Beth Dutton’s iconic blue poncho NIDOV Yellowstone Beth Dutton Blue Hooded Poncho Amazon Available in size XL $55.68 see on amazon Whether or not the Yellowstone stylists intended for Beth Dutton to be a style icon, they sure made her one. Her oversized blue poncho is one of her most recognizable outfits. The NIDOV Yellowstone Beth Dutton blue hooded poncho can give you the look, and wins extra points for being the most comfortable Yellowstone Halloween costume on the list.

9 A Yellowstone costume vest Yellowstone Official Dutton Ranch Soft Shell Vest Etsy Available in sizes S through 4XL $60 see on etsy If you prefer to shop small, you can also find a Yellowstone Official Dutton Ranch soft shell vest from OGThreadCo on Etsy. It’s designed to withstand a day of ranch work with water-resistant materials, functional front pockets with zippers, and micro fleece lining. John Dutton would appreciate this practical Yellowstone Halloween costume.

10 Jamie Dutton’s three-piece suit MAGE MALE Men’s 3 Piece Suit One Button Notch Lapel Amazon Available in sizes XS through 3XL $81.99 see on amazon You love him or you hate him. Say what you want about him, but Jamie Dutton is a sharp dresser. Steal one of his signature looks by donning a three-piece suit (the MAGE MALE men’s three-piece suit in dark gray looks like some of Jamie’s) and slicking back your hair. Pop on a tie and you’ll look the part.

So, which Dutton will you represent for Halloween this year? Whoever you choose, commit a few of their most notable quotes to memory so you can recite them as needed.