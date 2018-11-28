The last calendar month of the year is just days away, which means it’s time to celebrate the countdown to Christmas with some of the most fun and festive Advent calendars ever. There so many varieties of amazing Advent calendars to help keep your family busy this year, with some including build-able toys, crafts and even candy to help them cope with long wait until December 25. These 10 Advent calendars for kids will give your little one something to look forward to every day, which means more happy moments and fewer whiny ones.

Whether you have an American Girl fan or NHL enthusiast at home, there are some really specialized and interactive calendars out right now, so there's no doubt you'll be able to find one that's exactly what you're looking for on this list. In case you haven't noticed, Advent calendars have come a long way since the cardboard things with the crummy chocolates from the 90's. These calendars are filled with stuff that qualifies as actual gifts, not "treats" that you'd honestly rather spit out when no one is looking. The coming weeks will be so much more bearable now that your kids will have some way to channel all that gift-hungry energy on a daily basis. Because nobody wants to wait 24 days to see their presents under the tree, and that's just all there is to it.

1 Welcome To LEGO City $30 Target This LEGO City Advent Calendar comes with a whopping 313 pieces, including a space shuttle, race car, monster truck, drone and a variety of small build-able gifts. See On Target This fun LEGO City Advent Calendar comes with hundreds of pieces so kids can build an intricate holiday city scene that will keep them distracted all season long.

2 Surprise, Surprise $18 Target Filled with exclusive characters, nests and accessories, the contents of this calendar come together to build a 3D holiday scene. See On Target There's just something about opening eggs full of surprises that kids seem to love!

3 They'll Be There On The Double $20 Amazon With 24 collectible Paw Patrol figures, this calendar will be there on the double whenever you're in trouble this holiday season (as in, whenever your kids get tired of waiting for the big day). SEE ON AMAZON You definitely know a kid who's a Paw Patrol fan, so you should definitely be picking this Advent calendar up for somebody!

4 Let It Go $25 Amazon A reusable calendar decorated with original Disney artwork, this assembles easily and can be filled with treats of your choice, year after year (miniature Frozen figures, candy, other collectibles... use your imagination!). See On Amazon Perfect for any Frozen lover, and it's pretty great that you can pick your own prizes to fill this reusable calendar.

5 Calendar Of Many Colors $30 Amazon This activity calendar has 24 holiday-themed crafts for kids to enjoy each day. Great for kids 4 and older. SEE ON AMAZON Every day, your child will get a new craft activity to make the Christmas wait more creative.

6 Speedy Delivery $35 Amazon Comes with 24 pieces including Santa, an angel, an elf, reindeer, Santa's sleigh, post letters, a mailbox and presents, all to create a fun Christmas-themed play scene. See On Amazon With this advent calendar your little one can help Santa and his helpers make their deliveries, while discovering new play items each day of Advent.

7 For the Hockey Family $17 Amazon This set includes 24 surprise items such as three adult and two child characters, various NHL flags, a hockey goal, a puck bag with pucks inside, a hockey coach, the Stanley cup with an award pedestal, a bench, practice cones, and other hockey accessories. See On Amazon Every door on this Advent calendar reveals another step in a young player's journey all the way from child hockey player to NHL superstar with a pro-contract.

8 Mellow Yellow $24 Amazon Calendar comes with 24 pieces including Minion characters with interchangeable parts such as overalls, goggles, arms and feet. So many Minions! See On Amazon Because... Minions! So cute, so cheerful, so Minion-y.

9 Girl Power $48 Walmart Each calendar comes with two build-able figures outfitted in ski attire and accompanied by a puppy pet. Other accessories include skis, ski poles, a puppy sleigh, snowman, toboggan, teddy bears, bench, lamp post, street clock, ski sign, fire pit, caroling placard, and so many more! See On Walmart Including two American Girl figurines hanging out with their pup friends while out on a ski adventure, you'll have to act fast if you want to snatch this one up (it's selling out quick!).