With Halloween approaching faster than your baby can crawl, you're probably scrambling to find the perfect costume for them. These 10 baby carrier costumes are great for moms who want to be able to participate in Halloween festivities without pushing a stroller or chasing a newly-running toddler. It's like being able to wear the ultimate couple's costume, only your costume partner is attached to your body.

Being pregnant on Halloween comes with a plethora of adorable costumes that show off your baby bump, and once your baby grows into a preschooler, dressing them up as a cute character for Halloween is practically a no-brainer. But the awkward newborn to toddler stage? That can be a bit tricky. Luckily, wearing your baby in a baby carrier provides an opportunity to dress both yourself and your baby up in a festive way.

The majority of this list of baby carrier Halloween costumes works best with soft structured or buckle carriers, but several could be adapted to work with a ring sling or wrap-style carrier as well depending on what carrier you and your baby feel most comfortable in. This type of costuming for your baby is especially helpful when you have older kids to roam around the neighborhood with looking for the house with the best candy.

1. Little Red Riding Hood & Wolf Little Red Riding Hood & Baby Wolf Costume Halloween Costumes.com | $20 SEE ON HALLOWEEN COSTUMES.COM If your baby is a little older, you can wear them forward facing in a carrier with this Little Red Riding hood costume. Although this costume totally busts the myth that the Big Bad Wolf is really that big and bad, your baby dressed as a wolf is probably going to be one of the cutest things ever. The wolf part of the costume slips over the front of your baby carrier and the stuffed arms and legs hang freely, while you don a separate red hooded cape.

2. Octopus & Diver Octopus & Diver Mom & Baby Costume Party City | $45 SEE ON PARTY CITY Take your baby under the sea this Halloween with this octopus and diver baby carrier costume. Because the octopus cover and matching head piece are not connected, your baby can wear this costume when front-facing in their carrier or when facing you. It even works well if you're wearing your baby on your back. The diver's mask and flipper shoe covers can be worn with an all-black top and bottoms that you likely already have in your closet.

3. Bee Keeper & Bumble Bee Infant Bee Keeper & Bumble Bee Costume Seeing Red | $36 SEE ON AMAZON You might not be looking forward to telling people to buzz off when you're out and about on Halloween they want to touch all over your newborn during cold and flu season. When your baby is snug and secure in a baby carrier (and wearing this adorable bee costume over it), the likelihood of that scenario playing out plummets. It also allows you to wear a really nifty beekeeper hat and netting to protect your own face as well.

4. Popcorn Popcorn Halloween Costume For Soft Structured Baby Carriers EM Baby Boutique | $59 SEE ON ETSY Dressing up your baby as a scrumptious snack for Halloween is just deliciously fun. This baby carrier cover features a classic red and white striped popcorn bucket design that fits right over the outside of your baby's carrier and comes complete with a popcorn covered hat.

5. Safari Guide & Lion Safari Guide & Lion Baby Carrier Costume CostumeVille | $11 SEE ON WALMART This safari guide and lion baby carrier costume from Walmart is perfect for wearing on Halloween when you're guiding an entire gaggle of kids all around the neighborhood. Bonus points if you dress your other children up like wild animals as well.

6. Chef & Lobster Chef & Lobster Mom & Baby Costume Party City | $45 SEE ON PARTY CITY You probably already feel like a short order cook when your kids are making special dinner requests left and right each and every night (No, I will not be making three different meals, thank you very much.) so why not take it one step further and dress like a chef for Halloween? Your baby in a baby carrier will make the cutest little lobster sidekick in this baby carrier Halloween costume from Party City.

7. Pirate & Mermaid Adult's Baby And Me Pirate And Mermaid Carrier Costume Accessory Kit Block Buster Costume | $19 SEE ON EBAY Arrrg! No need to walk the plank if you can't decide what to wear this Halloween — just let your baby take the lead in this shiny mermaid baby carrier cover while you sport an easy-to-wear pirate hat and eye patch.

8. Skeleton Carter's Unisex Baby Carrier Halloween Costume Carter's | $15 SEE ON AMAZON No bones about it, this skeleton baby carrier costume is frighteningly adorable. This carrier cover comes complete with a skull cap to keep baby's head warm and a cute red heart accent to make the entire costume just a bit less creepy and way more cuddly.

9. Pumpkin Carter's Unisex Baby Carrier Halloween Costume Carter's | $25 SEE ON AMAZON It is pretty much inevitable that dressing your kid up as a pumpkin for Halloween is going to happen at some point. Just like your little one, the jack-o-lantern on this pumpkin carrier costume is cute, smiley, and just has one tooth. And when you add the orange hat with a green stem coming out of the top to the whole getup, you have a Halloween baby carrier costume that seriously could not get any more charming.