Up until now, you’ve been dressing your bump in snuggly sweaters, leggings, and boots. But with spring right around the corner, you might need to take a little look-see through your closet. Is your maternity wardrobe ready for warmer temperatures? Because the last thing you want is for you (and your belly) to be overheating in outfits that are winter-centric. So if you’re upgrading your outfits, you might want to start with the best maternity dresses under $40 at Target.

Every season has a certain style, and for this one, it’s surely stripes. No matter how you feel about horizontal and vertical lines on your clothing, you’ll definitely adore these designs, which are totally fashionable — as opposed to, you know, fugly. Of course, there are florals because, hello, spring. But whatever style you choose, you’ll be happy when you go to the self checkout, since each of these beauties will ring up for less than $40 a piece. It’s a small price to pay for feeling pretty when you’re pregnant.

If you’re making a Target run soon (and really, why wouldn’t you be?), stroll through the maternity section and see which of these fab dresses put a little spring in your step.

1. Floral Print Short Sleeve Smocked Maternity Dress – Isabel Maternity Floral Print Short Sleeve Smocked Maternity Dress – Isabel Maternity Target | $35 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target There’s no better way to welcome spring than with this floral maternity dress. It’s made from lightweight fabric and has short flutter sleeves with a maxi-length skirt. It can be worn for your nine months and more.

2. Kimono Sleeve Maternity Dress Kimono Sleeve Maternity Dress Target | $30 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target If you’re looking for full-length coverage, the Kimono Sleeve Maternity Dress does the job. The split in the sleeve gives the dress added elegance and drama, and the empire waist is pleated to grow right along with you. Plus, it makes an excellent postpartum dress when you’re leaving the hospital.

3. Striped Sleeveless Knit Bias Maternity Dress Striped Sleeveless Knit Bias Maternity Dress Target | $30 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target Some spring days feel more like summer. For those times when you’re feeling like a hot mama (ha), you can always wear this easy breezy stretchy knit dress. With its bias stripe, it will look make your bump look beautiful.

4. ¾ Sleeve Lace Yoke Knit Maternity Dress ¾ Sleeve Lace Yoke Knit Maternity Dress Target | $28 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target For a maternity dress that dazzles, this one from Isabel Maternity is ideal. Although it’s made from Jersey fabric, it’s decidedly dressed up, especially with the lace overlay on the neckline. Accessorize it for a fun night out with your sweetie or for a work-related event.

5. Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maternity Dress Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maternity Dress Target | $25 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target The Striped Short Sleeve T-shirt has horizontal stripes that show off your best assets. The soft rib knit gives you just the right amount of stretch where you need it. This dress can be worn during and after pregnancy, and could soon become a summer staple.

6. Babydoll Nursing Maternity Dress Babydoll Nursing Maternity Dress Target | $28 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target Sometimes, you want a little coverage for your arms. The babydoll dress has longer short sleeves. It’s fab for your nine months as well as postpartum, and even allows for easy nursing access, too. Plus, it’s made from a soft French terry fabric which will feel oh-so-good on your skin.

7. Floral Print Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maternity Dress Floral Print Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maternity Dress Target | $25 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target Big, bold, beautiful flowers adorn this darling dress from Isabel Maternity. Breathable soft blend fabric will fit your body during pregnancy and beyond. The knee-length dress has side shirring that hugs your curves in all the right places.

8. Elbow Sleeve Tiered Knit Maternity Dress Elbow Sleeve Tiered Knit Maternity Dress Target | $28 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on Target The tiered fabric design makes this maternity dress a total winner. Dress it up with accessories or keep it simple with some strappy sandals. The scoop neckline and elbow-length sleeves make this easy-to-wear dress a definite do.

9. Striped Sleeveless Knit Maternity Dress Striped Sleeveless Knit Maternity Dress Target | $28 Available in sizes S-XXL See on Target When you’re pregnant, you just want a dress that’s no muss, no fuss. The sleeveless striped knit maternity dress from Isabel Maternity has side shirring to accentuate your belly. A side slit allows for easy movement, and if you’re feeling chilly, you can always match it with a sweater or shrug to cover your shoulders and arms.