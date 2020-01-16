It can be hard enough to dress yourself when you’re not expecting, but once you’re pregnant, it can become even more challenging (especially if you're getting dressed for a maternity photo shoot, say). So naturally, you might look to some well-known pregnant women for some style inspiration. And who better than Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been through not one but three pregnancies in the public eye (and managed to look pretty fantastic throughout all of them)? These 15 maternity dresses for a photo shoot are straight from the Kate Middleton playbook.

If there’s one thing to be said about Kate Middleton's style, it’s that she looks perpetually polished. She favors classic looks and stays away from super bright colors, preferring muted tones. She also isn’t one for trends — you won’t see her wearing a boyfriend blazer or fringe, for example. Kate knows what works for her, and often sticks to solids and more structured pieces, like tailored dresses. Her look is truly timeless, fantastically flawless, and worthy of a future queen.

So if you’re pregnant and want to adopt some of Kate’s chic style, these 15 maternity dresses might make you start looking (and feeling) like a royal mama.

1. Pietro Brunelli Salisburgo Maternity Dress Pietro Brunelli Salisburgo Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod | $168 Available in sizes XS-L See on A Pea in the Pod This simple white dress becomes a showstopper, thanks to the big and beautiful roses on both shoulders. It’s feminine, fun, and floral. It’s made in Italy, and can really be worn at any time of the year. Winter whites, anyone?

2. Pietro Brunelli Olga Ponte Maternity Dress Pietro Brunelli Olga Ponte Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod | $165 $120 Available in sizes XS-L See on A Pea in the Pod The deep navy color of this maternity dress means that you can wear it during the winter. But the sleeves are the star here, which add some dramatic flair without being too much. Plus, the poly/viscose/spandex blend means you’ll be able to move easily in the dress without restriction.

3. Back Interest Ruched Maternity Dress Back Interest Ruched Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod | $88 Available in sizes XS-L See on A Pea in the Pod From the front, this ruched maternity dress is fairly basic. But the back is another story, with a sexy yet understated diamond cut. It's the perfect dress for when you want to feel fabulous during your pregnancy.

4. Seraphine Marie Maternity and Nursing Dress Seraphine Marie Maternity and Nursing Dress A Pea in the Pod | $129 Available in sizes 2-10 See on a Pea in the Pod This dress does double duty for your nine months — and beyond. You can use it during the winter by donning the included turtleneck piece, or remove it to make it a classic sleeveless design. The ruffled flowing bottom makes this dress frilly and fun.

5. Q&A Eyelet Maternity Dress Q&A Eyelet Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod | $138 $100 Available in sizes XS-L See on A Pea in the Pod You’ll feel like a doll in this understated baby doll dress. The cotton dress is machine washable and lined, which makes it wearable almost year-round when you add a sweater to the look. And the eyelet gives the dress an adorable edge.

6. Pleated Waist Maternity Dress Pleated Waist Maternity Dress Motherhood | $50 $35 Available in sizes S-XL See on Motherhood Consider this dress to be your go-to while you’re pregnant. You can easily dress it up with some awesome accessories, or keep it simple and understated with flats and a neat jacket.

7. MAMA Puff-sleeved Dress MAMA Puff-sleeved Dress H&M | $55 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on H&M For an easy-breezy vibe, this dress does the job. It’s made from a woven, creped fabric, and has short puff sleeves for days when you might be feeling, you know, puffy, too.

8. MAMA Dress with Smocking MAMA Dress with Smocking H&M | $40 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on H&M Smocking is the highlight of this maternity dress, which allows the garment to grow right along with you. The above-the-knee dress has a rounded neckline and smocking at both below the bust and on the cuffs.

9. MAMA Velour Dress MAMA Velour Dress H&M | $40 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on H&M This dress can be darling for date night with your sweetie. The velour fabric ad V-neck give it added sophistication, while the knot detail in the front makes the dress perfect for an evening out.

10. MAMA Jersey Dress MAMA Jersey Dress H&M | $30 Available in sizes XS-XXL See on H&M You’ll be pretty in pink with this jersey style dress. The calf-length design is enhanced with short slits so that you’ll feel comfortable walking around. You can accentuate your bump with the tie belt, or remove it for a more streamlined look.

11. ASOS Design Maternity Pleated Should Pencil Dress ASOS Design Maternity Pleated Should Pencil Dress ASOS | $56 $42 Available in sizes 2-16 See on ASOS Whether it’s a work event or a night out with the girls, this pencil dress has got you covered. Its one-shoulder design adds elegance and makes you ready for any affair you might be attending. The dress can also be worn postpartum, too.

12. New Look Maternity Tie Neck Dress In Black Pattern New Look Maternity Tie Neck Dress In Black Pattern ASOS | $29 Available in sizes 4-14 See on ASOS The polka dots on this maternity dress take it from plain to pretty, as does the tie-keyhole front. The dress has a stretchy waistband and a regular fit, making it a throw-it-on-and-go garment. And the dress is designed to take you through your entire nine months, which means you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this frock.

13. ASOS DESIGN Maternity Midi Pencil Dress With Button Skirt ASOS DESIGN Maternity Midi Pencil Dress With Button Skirt ASOS | $60 $24 Available in sizes 2-16 See on ASOS From its three quarter-length sleeves to its soft woven fabric, this dress is going to be on heavy rotation in your wardrobe. It can be work during your pregnancy and afterwards — just select your regular size so you can wear it as often as you want.

14. ASOS DESIGN Maternity Double Layer Textured Smart Dress ASOS DESIGN Maternity Double Layer Textured Smart Dress ASOS | $25 Available in sizes 2-16 See on ASOS A fully-lined super soft maternity dress? Yes, please. The ASOS dress is designed with a slim cut and has a high-rise empire line and wrap skirt that features textured woven fabric for a fabulous look — day or night.