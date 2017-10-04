10 Cold Weather Halloween Costume Ideas That Will Keep Your Kids Warm All Night
For most of us, the crisp Autumn air means bundling up in coats and scarves. Normally, this isn’t a problem, but come Halloween you’ll find yourself — and your kids — in a bit of a predicament. Sure, maybe you’re OK freezing your butt off in a Moana outfit, but what about your little one? Hell, Maui doesn’t even wear a shirt, so that’s a costume likely to be off the table. Thankfully, there are plenty of cold weather Halloween costume ideas that your little one will surely enjoy wearing, especially if it’s freezing where you live.
How do you come up with a good costume to wear in chilly weather, though? Well, for starters, you might want to put the kibosh on anything “sexy” (because, yes, your older kids are not immune to this awful trend). You’ll also want to be sure the outfit can rock appropriate footwear. Anything with boots is always a plus (like, say, a well-bundled pirate) and animals and mascots are almost always easy to bundle up — the furrier the better, really!
Depending on whether snow is a possibility in your area in October, you may want to make sure your little one's costume is an outfit that pairs well with, say, a scarf or some gloves. Basically, you want to keep your kids warm and toasty while still allowing them to look their absolute cutest and most creative. But if you need a little hand-holding (and ain’t no shame in that), feel free to consult the tutorials below:
Cruella DeVil
When you’re thinking of a costume to keep you warm, you’re definitely going to want something that already includes a heavy coat. My friends, there isn't a coat cooler or more easily recognizable than Cruella DeVil’s dalmatian-spotted fur.
Of course, we’re not actually using puppies to make a fashion statement. Instead, consider this cute, pint-sized faux fur coat ($60, Etsy). You’ll also want to add this adorable wig made of yarn ($29.95+, Etsy), which will totally keep your head warm. Feel free to wear basically anything warm and toasty underneath the aforementioned, but don’t forget to bring along a pup prop for pictures!
Tormund Giantsbane
No doubt there will be a hundred thousand baby Jon Snows running around this Halloween, which is totally awesome. That said, why not stand out by dressing your kid up as the coolest Wildling of them all: Tormund! Seeing as Tormund has always lived north of the wall, dude knows exactly how to stay warm. You’ll basically want to layer a brown fur coat ($82, Etsy) with an additional fur vest or blanket ($32, Etsy). Underneath? Some dark brown pants and some furry boots or leg warmers ($17-$22, Etsy). And the real identifying mark: a signature red beard ($9.99, HalloweenCostumes).
Mary Poppins
I don’t know about you, but Mary Poppins has always been on my list of potential Halloween costume ideas. And if I had a child who was into it, I would totally want to buy this kick-ass Mary Poppins costume ($195, Etsy).
This costume includes everything you’d need for folks to recognize you as Poppins (the black coat, the white shirt with red bow tie, the blue skirt, and of course, the black hat with flowers on it). Of course, if you’re trying to stay on budget, hitting up your local thrift shop for a black coat, black boots, and black hat ought to do it, and you can super glue the white daisies ($3.99, Etsy) on there yourself.
The Beast
The Beauty and the Beast remake was a total hit with many families. And wouldn’t you know it? The Beast makes for an excellent costume to keep your little ones warm and happy.
Try this ready-made Beast costume ($49.99-$64.99, HalloweenCostumes), which includes all the essentials: jacket, vest, ascot, and of course, the furry beast head. If it’s extra chilly, just make sure your kids wear something warm underneath (like a pair of long johns), and some black boots with thick socks, and you’re all set!
A Mummy
Sure, a mummy is a totally old school sort of costume. But it’s also the perfect costume for staying warm. Dress your child up in a long-sleeved white tee ($4.99, Hanes) and some white pants or leggings ($10.94, Old Navy). Then simply bandage away ($2.99, Walgreens)! Add extra layers if it seems like it’s getting extra chilly, or take a few layers off it it starts to warm up.
Plus, odds are you won’t find too many other mummies this year (which can’t be said for all those awesomely adorable but still heavily-popular mini-Wonder Women).
Jyn Erso
Unless your friends are die-hard Star Wars fans, not everyone will get it if your tiny one dresses up like ultimate bad-ass Jyn Erso. You’ll need a long-sleeved, dark-colored top in either black or an extremely dark blue or green ($4.99, Hanes). Add a brown vest over it ($11.50, Amazon), plus a dark gray scarf ($25, Etsy), black pants, fingerless gloves ($2.39, Ali Express), and leather boots to complete the outfit.
Stay Puft Marshmallow Man
Plenty of kids will be running around in Ghostbuster costumes (which are also a good option for when it’s cool out), but few will beat the adorableness of dressing up in this Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costume ($29.99, Spirit). It’s just puffy enough for you to be able to throw on a couple of thermals underneath so your toddler stays extra toasty while trick-or-treating. And you can be they’ll get extra candy for being so gosh darn precious.
Paddington Bear
When the threat of a cold and rainy Halloween looms over your head, a quick DIY Paddinton Bear costume can totally save the day. First, you’ll need this cozy faux wool overcoat ($29.99, Target). Next, grab a red hat ($14, Etsy) and some red galoshes, perfect for jumping in puddles ($19.90, Walmart). Finally, pick up some Halloween make-up at the store to create that quintessential bear look on your little one’s face.
Carmen Sandiego
Those of us who grew up in the '80s and '90s fondly recall playing the Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? game, as well as watching the TV show. Dressing our kiddos up in our nostalgia faves is the norm these days, and Carmen Sandiego provides a costume that’s fit for a chilly or even snowy evening. Start with a yellow turtleneck ($10.99, Amazon), then throw on a long, red, trenchcoat ($29.98, Amazon) and a red floppy hat ($7.41-9.48, DHGate) and you’re good to go! Feel free to layer some thick tights, pants, and even a shirt under the turtleneck for extra protection from the elements.
Amelia Earhart
I don’t personally feel like gender should cause you to only stick to a certain set of costumes, but if your child specifically wants the aviator look, they can pick Amelia Earhart or Howard Hughes as their inspiration. Seriously, anyone can wear this gender-neutral aviator costume ($27.49-$47.88, Amazon) while staying toasty and stylish before lift off.
