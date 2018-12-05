10 Easy Elf On The Shelf 2018 Ideas, Because Some Elves Are Lazier Than Others & That's OK
Is your child an Elf on the Shelf fan? I'll admit, I bought the book and we do have "Patrick" the elf but, Patrick likes to relax. For me personally, the last thing I want to do after my kid goes to bed is come up with creative ways to stage an elf like he's been up all night doing stuff. So, if you're like me and need some serious inspiration to get this elf off the shelf, then check out these easy Elf on the Shelf ideas that will make your kids realize you're actually genius one day.
In our house, the elf — Patrick — is lazy. He doesn't really like to get into mischief or make trips back to the North Pole. He's perfectly happy just chilling on our bookcase and to be honest, I'm perfectly okay with that. I like Patrick. I feel like he gets me. However, I can't deny the level of genius some of these Elf on the Shelf ideas are, especially since they're all easy enough to seem doable even with an underachieving Elf like Patrick.
If you're a mom who will willingly forfeit sleep to build elaborate off-the-shelf scenarios, that's great. By all means, you do you. As for me and Patrick, we'll be taking the easy way out with these fun but fuss-free tableaux.
1Your Elf Can Go To A Music Festival
How can you blame him? I'd skip my trip to the North Pole too if it meant tickets to Coachella. And while this one might look elaborate, it's really not: You're basically just using scraps of paper, a little tin, and some type of sticks to make a stage (there are already plenty of "performers" and "audience members" in the playroom, no doubt).
2Just A Friendly Reminder
Have potty trainers in the family? This could be a fun way to remind them to go first thing in the morning.
3Even Elves Love To Make Snow Angels
This is a cute idea if you don't mind cleaning up the mess. I'm sure the kids would be very excited to see it snowed in the house overnight.
4Snowball Fight!
How cute is this idea though? And the best part? It's totally edible, too. I also love the idea of getting other toys involved in the action, it's like a real-life Toy Story in your house. (Maybe the same crew that goes to Elf Coachella can have a snowball fight the next day.)
5When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go
I'm not sure, but this elf may have just gotten himself on the naughty list. Not with your kids, though, who will for sure think this is the funniest thing they've ever seen.
6Darth Vader Has Had Enough Of Elf On The Shelf
It could be fun for the kids to come to the rescue first thing in the morning.
6Elsa Has Also Had Enough
Maybe it was just a misunderstanding. Poor Elf is having a hard time making friends in his new home.
7Bathroom Break
I feel like these Elf poops make much more sense. I choose this route if you want to incorporate some bathroom humor.
8Take An Elfie
Have your Elf take a selfie on your phone and show it to your kids in the morning.
10If You And Your Elf Need A Break (No Pun Intended)
This one would be my strategy. Sorry kids! Elfie has to rest — very strict orders from Santa.
