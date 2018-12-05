Is your child an Elf on the Shelf fan? I'll admit, I bought the book and we do have "Patrick" the elf but, Patrick likes to relax. For me personally, the last thing I want to do after my kid goes to bed is come up with creative ways to stage an elf like he's been up all night doing stuff. So, if you're like me and need some serious inspiration to get this elf off the shelf, then check out these easy Elf on the Shelf ideas that will make your kids realize you're actually genius one day.

In our house, the elf — Patrick — is lazy. He doesn't really like to get into mischief or make trips back to the North Pole. He's perfectly happy just chilling on our bookcase and to be honest, I'm perfectly okay with that. I like Patrick. I feel like he gets me. However, I can't deny the level of genius some of these Elf on the Shelf ideas are, especially since they're all easy enough to seem doable even with an underachieving Elf like Patrick.

If you're a mom who will willingly forfeit sleep to build elaborate off-the-shelf scenarios, that's great. By all means, you do you. As for me and Patrick, we'll be taking the easy way out with these fun but fuss-free tableaux.

1 Your Elf Can Go To A Music Festival How can you blame him? I'd skip my trip to the North Pole too if it meant tickets to Coachella. And while this one might look elaborate, it's really not: You're basically just using scraps of paper, a little tin, and some type of sticks to make a stage (there are already plenty of "performers" and "audience members" in the playroom, no doubt).

2 Just A Friendly Reminder Have potty trainers in the family? This could be a fun way to remind them to go first thing in the morning.

3 Even Elves Love To Make Snow Angels This is a cute idea if you don't mind cleaning up the mess. I'm sure the kids would be very excited to see it snowed in the house overnight.

4 Snowball Fight! How cute is this idea though? And the best part? It's totally edible, too. I also love the idea of getting other toys involved in the action, it's like a real-life Toy Story in your house. (Maybe the same crew that goes to Elf Coachella can have a snowball fight the next day.)

5 When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go Imgur I'm not sure, but this elf may have just gotten himself on the naughty list. Not with your kids, though, who will for sure think this is the funniest thing they've ever seen.

6 Darth Vader Has Had Enough Of Elf On The Shelf cBattery on Imgur It could be fun for the kids to come to the rescue first thing in the morning.

6 Elsa Has Also Had Enough AgentKGB on Imgur Maybe it was just a misunderstanding. Poor Elf is having a hard time making friends in his new home.

7 Bathroom Break Rominoodles on Imgur I feel like these Elf poops make much more sense. I choose this route if you want to incorporate some bathroom humor.

8 Take An Elfie tryistarz on Imgur Have your Elf take a selfie on your phone and show it to your kids in the morning.