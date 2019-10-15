If you're dressing up with your kids for Halloween, the battle over wearing matching costumes can be one that almost seems like too much to take on — almost. These 10 family costume ideas feature themes that are universally pleasing so that even your pickiest kid will have fun matching the rest of the family.

As a mom with a blended family of four kids, I'm picking costumes for kids of different ages and stages every year. It is definitely not an easy task to pick a cohesive family costume theme for Halloween that every kid is happy with, but over the years, I've come up with a couple of tricks to make getting everyone on board just a tiny bit easier, like picking a funny food group to make us all laugh or costumes from a show we all like to watch.

Obviously, picking a movie your family enjoys watching together is one way to make everyone happy. You can each dress like your favorite character, or the character that best matches your personalities. With some of the character costume options like Star Wars and Toy Story, even man's best friend can get in on the action and dress up with the fam.

No matter which direction you choose to go, what really matters is the quality time you will get to spend with your kids trick-or-treating this Halloween. Well, that and also the awkward family photos you'll take and use to embarrass them for years to come — priceless.