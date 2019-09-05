I don't know what I would do without my son's grandparents, otherwise known as my parents. Since I work from home, I usually need a little help keeping my son occupied when I have articles to write, so they each very kindly come over at least one day a week. I feel like nothing I could ever do could repay them for all the help and love they give to my family, but perhaps one way would be to celebrate Grandparents Day on Sunday, September 8 by looking for Grandparents Day breakfast ideas. Since my kid isn't in school yet, my parents won't get to go to his school cafeteria for a celebratory breakfast for at least four more years. So let's bring the celebratory breakfast to my house.

I feel like providing a really delicious breakfast for them is the least I can do since they do so much for my family. But thankfully, they do get a little bit of benefit from seeing their grandson every week — like the potential for living longer. But other than that, I want to give them a delicious breakfast along with some really sweet Grandparents Day gifts to show how much we love and appreciate them.

1. Fluffy Belgian Waffles The Comfort of Cooking What says "special breakfast" like a Belgian waffle? Especially the waffles from this delicious Fluffy Belgian Waffles recipe by The Comfort of Cooking? The author even suggests setting out a toppings bar if you're serving a group, which could make things feel even more festive.

2. Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto Half Baked Harvest I know this picture looks really fancy and complicated (and delicious), but this Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Pesto recipe from Half Baked Harvest isn't too complicated, and the final product is a mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwich made with fontina cheese, fluffy eggs, and pesto. Kids and grandparents alike will love this fun take on breakfast.

3. Bacon Bing Bread i am a food blog This Bacon Bing Bread recipe from i am a food blog is a fun "breakfast-y" twist on Chinese pancakes. The flaky dough is held together by bacon fat and is filled with scallions and bacon. Serve it with eggs and you have yourself a delicious Grandparents Day breakfast. The author also says you can make these the day before and freeze them so all you have to do is fry them in a pan the next morning. Easy peasy.

4. Breakfast Cookies Gimme Some Oven Um, cookies for breakfast? Yes, please! Gimme Some Oven's Breakfast Cookies recipe is mouthwatering and perfect for a special celebratory breakfast. And what kid doesn't want to eat cookies for breakfast? They're "healthy," too, with flaxseed, figs, dark chocolate, bananas and more.

5. Strawberry Curry Pancakes Food Nasty This Strawberry Curry Pancake recipe from Food Nasty is absolutely delicious. I know curry in a pancake sounds kinda weird, but hear me out. The curry adds a "warm spice" to the sweet fruit and pancake, according to the author. Don't knock it until you try it, folks.

6. Perfect Breakfast Potatoes Crepes of Wrath Nothing says a warm hearty breakfast quite like breakfast potatoes. And this Crepes of Wrath recipe for Perfect Breakfast Potatoes definitely doesn't disappoint. There are a few special ingredients, including bacon fat, that take these potatoes to the next level. It's a must with some eggs and bacon for your Grandparents Day breakfast menu.

7. Broccoli Cheddar Croissant Breakfast Casserole Cooking for Keeps The breakfast casserole. Easy, reliable, delicious. But this Broccoli Cheddar Croissant Breakfast Casserole from Cooking for Keeps brings the traditional breakfast casserole up a notch by baking in warm, flaky, buttery croissants.

8. Make Ahead Microwave Breakfast Scrambles Budget Bytes If Grandparents Day is going to be a busy one for your family, this Make Ahead Microwave Breakfast Scrambles recipe from Budget Bytes just may be a lifesaver that day. And they're totally customizable with the ingredients so you can prep each mini container the day before and then just add an egg and microwave when you're ready to eat them.

9. Sourdough Breakfast Pizza Crepes of Wrath All kids love pizza. Well, at least all the kids I know love pizza. This Sourdough Breakfast Pizza recipe from Crepes of Wrath would be an awesome breakfast that's perfect for a special occasion — like Grandparent's Day breakfast. This pizza is loaded with bacon, eggs, tomatoes, and of course cheese. Don't forget to make the dough the night before so it can set overnight in order to get the perfect pizza crust.