Now that it's finally October, there are only a few weeks left for families to get in the Halloween spirit. Whether it's by decorating your home, carving pumpkins, or indulging in far too many PSLs, there are so many ways for parents to get their kids to love Halloween as much as they do. But one of the easiest ways to get pumped for spooky season is by rewatching these 10 Halloween movies from the 90s with your kids.

There is something about Halloween movies that make for the best movies. Maybe it's the costumes, or the spooky imagery, or the delicious treats featured in every film (like candy apples) surrounding the holiday. Whatever the case may be, Halloween movies are the easiest way to get excited about the fall season — not that there weren't already a million reasons to be excited about the holiday.

But by watching Halloween movies, it's super easy for kids of all ages to not only get in the Halloween spirit but be introduced to some amazing movies they might not otherwise get to see throughout the year.

What are you waiting for? Download one of these films (or dust off your ancient copy on VHS you have somewhere in a storage closet), pop some popcorn, and grab as much Halloween candy as you can while you watch these spooky flicks with your kids.

1 The Addams Family (1991) MovieStation on YouTube This 1991 film, based off of the classic New Yorker cartoons, introduced a generation to the spookiest and kookiest family in the neighborhood — the Addams family. The film is more than just a comedy about a spooky family trying to fit in in the real world — there's a substantial plot in it, too. In The Adams Family, a mother and son duo attempt to steal the family's fortune, and each special member of the family uses their wits, talents, and love of dangerous things to outwit them. Kids will love the gags and comedy in the film, while parents will appreciate the core family dynamic. It's a win-win situation.

2 The Witches (1990) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Kids who love fantasy novels (or any book by Roald Dahl for that matter) will love The Witches, a movie based on the Roald Dahl book by the same name. The Witches is about a brave boy who encounters a group of witches (hidden in plain sight thanks to their clothes and wigs disguising them) and gets turned into a mouse. Although the appearance of the witches might be a bit grotesque, according to Common Sense Media, and kids might be distracted by the mediocre CGI animation (it was only 1990, after all), the plot and campiness of the film will sell them. It's a cute film with just the right amount of horror to please any child, above the age of 9, as Common Sense Media advises.

3 Hocus Pocus (1993) Jake Rutigliano on YouTube No list of Halloween movies is complete without Hocus Pocus, the film about the Sanderson sisters — three children-hungry witches — who have returned to Earth on Halloween night 300 years after they died to plot their revenge on Halloween lovers. But the movie isn't that sinister; the town is saved at the end of the day, and there is a great song and dance scene that any person would be silly not to love. It also is great at portraying Halloween so well — it puts everyone in the mood to go trick-or-treating. The best thing is, you can catch it on TV at any time throughout the month. Hocus Pocus is airing on Freeform multiple times during the week during the month of October — and airing a 25th anniversary special to commemorate the big film. There's no excuse not to watch Hocus Pocus this month.

4 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This animated Tim Burton directed classic is both an appropriate Halloween movie and Christmas movie. The film tells a tale of a town where everyday is Halloween (they even sing a song in the film explaining what Halloween is) but when main character Jack Skellington discovers Christmas, his world is changed forever. The film, which is rated PG, is full of positive messages and amazing character development, according to Common Sense Media. Most importantly, it's one of the only Halloween films that is super appropriate for kids older than 7, as noted by Common Sense Media.

5 Double Double Toil & Trouble (1993) Double Double Toil and Trouble - Trailer on YouTube In this 1993 Olsen twins classic film, the twins discover that their aunt is a witch and decide they must stop her before she ruins their family. The film might seem a little "young" or "cute" to kids, especially if they've seen a lot of movies on this list, but no one can deny this Olsen twins film is a classic.

6 The Halloween Tree (1993) warnerarchive on YouTube This animated film is an adaptation of the story by Ray Bradbury, where a group of kids receive a crash course on the origins of Halloween and the holiday's customs. This is a great film to ease into the holiday with, especially for kids who are easily afraid.

7 Casper (1995) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube ‌They call Casper "the friendly ghost" for a reason — he isn't the kind to scare kids, or scare kids away from this movie. In the film, Casper bonds with a young girl, named Kat, and together they try to save a home. Although the plot doesn't sound too intense, it's a great way of introducing slightly scary concepts (like ghosts) to kids in a friendly way.

8 Casper Meets Wendy (1998) superlindinhaah on YouTube In this not-so-sequel to Casper, Casper is back again — but this time, teams up with Wendy, "the Good Witch." Together, Casper and Wendy use their powers to fight off an evil warlock, but the plot isn't as scary as it sounds. The movie is very light and filled with fun animation that kids will definitely enjoy.

9 Halloweentown (1998) YouTube This 1998 Disney Channel original movie tells the story of young girl who finds out she comes from a family of witches and that her grandmother lives in a magical place called Halloweentown. This film is shown year after year on the Disney Channel for a good reason — it transports kids into a land where Halloween doesn't have to last for one day every year. And who doesn't want that? It's filled with great costume ideas, strong family values, and the coolest grandmother in the world. The best thing is, Halloweentown is streaming online on Disney's website, so parents and kids can watch this movie whenever they wish.