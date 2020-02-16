Introducing your kid to the concept of the American Presidency can be as simple as having a movie night. The kid-friendly movies about Presidents show historical and fictional residents of the White House in all sorts of scenarios and time periods. From serious historical documentaries to screwball comedies, these films all give your kid at least some idea about life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

To be honest, many presidential films are not exactly suited for very young kids. There are a lot of R ratings out there, although something like JFK or Nixon is probably not on the must-watch list for many elementary students anyway. And there's no shortage of cool educational series for kids inspired by American history (shout out to Liberty's Kids), or other documentary shows. But there just aren't a ton of presidential movies made specifically for kids. (Aspiring screenwriters: Take this idea and make something cool.)

That said, here are some pretty great movies involving U.S. Presidents that kids can enjoy as well as adults. There are classics from decades past, as well as some newer flicks as well. Whether you're in the mood for something informative, funny, or both, these presidential movies will spark your kid's interest what goes on at the White House.

1. First Kid (1996) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If nothing else, you might remember the dance scene from this movie. First Kid chronicles the relationship between a Secret Service agent (Sinbad) and the President's son, who does not make his job at all easy. This film is so radically '90s, your kid will wonder what that decade was even about.

2. Young Mr. Lincoln (1939) This one is a legit classic. Made in 1939, Young Mr. Lincoln chronicles Honest Abe's younger days as a lawyer. Starring Henry Fonda, it's a fascinating introduction to the life of this man before his turn as President.

3. 1776 (1972) MovieTrailerFan 1980 on YouTube Yep, Hamilton wasn't the first musical about the early days of America. A musical comedy, 1776 involves the founding fathers and the writing of the Declaration of Independence. You're going to be singing "Sit Down, John!" for days on end.

4. National Treasure (2004) Jake Smith on YouTube OK, so part of the plot is based on secrets left by the Founding Fathers. And then there's the whole thing about stealing the Declaration of Independence. In any case, National Treasure is a fun flick with some American history woven in.

5. My Date With The President's Daughter (1998) Analog Memories on YouTube Remember this blast from the past? It's all about just how difficult daily life can be for the kid of a President. (And yes, that's Will Friedle from Boy Meets World.)

6. Chasing Liberty (2004) Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Mandy Moore stars Chasing Liberty, a film in which the 18-year-old daughter of the President just wants a chance at normal life. This film also serves up a healthy dose of that early aughts fashion.

7. First Daughter (2004) YouTube Movies on YouTube OK, so apparently there's a whole micro-genre of movies about the President's kids. In First Daughter, Katie Holmes stars as Samantha Mackenzie, a President's daughter who just wants a chance at normal college life. Also, you get to imagine a world in which Michael Keaton is President, and I'm here for it.

8. The Crossing (2000) Vhs Vcr on YouTube Starring Jeff Daniels as General George Washington, The Crossing is all about Washington's difficult decision to cross the Delaware River. It provides the story behind that famous painting, and offers a look at Washington's life before the presidency.

9. Max 2: White House Hero (2017) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on YouTube This film offers some basic info about the White House and presidency, all with an adorable canine lead. Max 2: White House Hero follows the adventures of a Secret Service dog and the President's son. It's a fun way to introduce your dog-obsessed kid to the idea of life in the first family.