How frustrating is it when your kid spends months talking nonstop about a specific toy on his Christmas list, then gets bored within like .002 seconds of opening the box? There's nothing worse than feeling like you just wasted your money — welcome to parenting. But there is some good news, because there are lots of last minute toys at Target that will keep your kid obsessed beyond the New Year (but you have to act fast because time is running out).

We are just days away from Santa's visit and stores everywhere are selling out quick. But as long as you hurry, you can still snag some great gifts at Target and have them delivered in time for Christmas. I'm not kidding about the hurrying part either: December 20 is the very last day for guaranteed shipping by Christmas Eve!! (And shipping is free, by the way.) Of course, you can always run over to Target if you don't make the deadline. And whether you finish up your shopping online or in the store, there is one bonus to procrastinating: Lots of stuff is going on sale. Right now, you can save up to 50 percent on toys, and they're good ones, too: For example, select LEGO items are up to 30 percent off; certain Hatchimals are up to 20 percent off, and some of the coolest Paw Patrol toys are 10 percent off (and by the end of the holiday season, all those percentage points really add up!).

Honestly, these stores are making it way too easy for procrastinators like me — but I am not complaining. There are still some great deals, free shipping options and an awesome selection of top toys in stock at Target. These are some of my favorites, but if you don't find what you're looking for here, be sure to visit Target's toy section on their website or in store. It's not too late — yet.

1 Hatchimals Hatchibabies These cute little Hatchimals come in extra jumbo sized eggs. Why do kids love them? Well, because they get to open a treasure trove of goodies — inside an egg, of course. These interactive Hatchimals actually eat, burp and snuggle just like a real baby, only with more fur. Hatchimals Hatchibabies $39 Target Beyond popular this holiday season, Hatchibabies will respond when they're fed, burped, tickled or snuggled, just like a real baby. These cute critters come with light up eyes, a moving beak and surprise accessories. (Needs 2x AA batteries.) Target

2 Peppa Pig's Transforming Campervan If you have a Peppa Pig fan in your house, check out this Peppa Pig Campervan, perfect for some dramatic play that will keep your little one entertained well into the New Year. Peppa Pig's Transforming Campervan $50 Target Great for kids 2 and up, includes figures of Peppa and her whole family, a transforming campervan that opens up, and outdoor camping gear and bonfire. See On Target

3 Stomp Rockets Ultra LED Light-Up Rockets If you have some outdoor space, this could keep the kids happily engaged long enough for you to pour yourself a glass of wine — and actually be able to sit down and drink it. These rockets are soft so you know they're safe and the best part is, they light up, so the kids will be playing outside well after the sun goes down. Stomp Rocket Ultra LED Light-Up Foam-Tipped Rockets and Launch Pad $20 Target Rockets fly up to 150 feet in the air lighting up the sky and feature foam tips for safe play. Comes with 4 durable rockets, no batteries needed. Recommended for kids ages 6 and up. See On Target

4 Barbie Dreamhouse This Barbie Dreamhouse comes with 70 pieces, 3 floors and 8 rooms, giving your Barbie lover tons of imaginary play options to keep them busy all year long. Barbie Dreamhouse Playset $165 Target Barbie Dreamhouse Playset comes with 70 pieces and features a couch that opens up into bunk beds, perfect for Barbie sleepovers. Dreamhouse is 3 stories with 8 rooms including a living room. See On Target

5 PAW Patrol Ultimate Firetruck PAW Patrol is on a roll with this decked out firetruck that actually shoots out pretend water. Your child will be putting out fires until bedtime with this interactive firetruck that comes complete with lights and sounds. PAW Patrol Ultimate Firetruck $60 $45 Target Marshall's PAW Patrol Ultimate Firetruck comes with a 2 ft. tall extendable ladder, mini fire cart, light and sounds for realistic play. Your child can use the water cannon launchers to put out pretend fires by turning the yellow knob or by pressing the button. See On Target

6 Baby Alive This Baby Alive doll acts like a real baby that needs to be fed, burped and changed. If your little one loves to play mommy (or daddy) then definitely add this gem to your cart as soon as possible. Baby Alive is available in different hair colors and skin colors as well, so there's plenty to choose from. Baby Alive Sweet Spoonfuls Baby Doll Girl $20 Target Your child can mix their baby's favorite pretend food in the blender. Baby alive "poops and pees" in her diaper, and drinks from her water bottle. Doll has hair that can be brushed and styled. See on Target

7 Let's Dance Elmo If your toddler loves to move their body to music, check out this dancing Elmo that plays music, dances and lights up. Songs are educational and teach about colors and animals. Sesame Street Let's Dance Elmo $40 Target Elmo sings and dances to 3 different musical modes. Featuring songs that teach colors and animals. Elmo's heart lights up and changes colors. See On Target

8 Friendship Bracelet Maker Kit If your little one is into making crafts, then this bracelet maker can keep them busy for months. This bracelet activity kit comes complete with 88 colored spools of string, giving them endless bracelet pattern options for them and all their friends. Cool Maker KumiKreator Friendship Bracelet Maker Activity Kit $30 $20 Target Bracelet maker that makes it easy to create friendship bracelets. The kit comes with everything you need to make up to 10 bracelets, including 88 string spools in 5 different colors, a bracelet design booklet, clasps and a storage case. See On Target

9 LEGO Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts Set For Harry Potter fans, this set is an absolute must... and with 700 pieces, it should keep kids busy for hours on end. Of course, depending on how skilled they are at building, it might keep you busy right along with them. LEGO Harry Potter Fantastic Beasts Newt's Case Of Magical Creatures $50 $40 Target For "Harry Potter" superfans, this LEGO set comes with over 700 pieces essential pieces for recreating scenes from the "Fantastic Beasts" movie series, including minifigures of Newt Scamander, Jacob Kowalski, Tina Goldstein, and Queenie Goldstein, as well as the Buildable Erumpent, Occamy and Thunderbird creatures (plus Niffler and Bowtruckle figures). See on Target