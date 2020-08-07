Toddlers and little kids love to help in the kitchen. Between that and needing to be lifted up to reach the sink to wash their hands 20 times a day, having a sturdy, safe step-stool in the house is a huge advantage. Montessori learning towers are one of the best solutions for these exact situations. With everyone at home, and parents needing their children to do anything independently, these stools are rising in popularity.

When looking at recent trends, Etsy reported a 247% increase in searches for Montessori towers (compared to a 118% increase in searches for kids step stools). It's no wonder people love these unique stools, because they really do offer a little kid some independence — one of the cornerstone philosophies of the Montessori method is to provide an "environment so the child can master movements and become functionally independent," according to Montessori Guide. Their design allows a toddler to easily crawl on and off and keeps them contained to the platform with safety bars completely surrounding them. Parents can let their kids climb up to the high platform, and reach over the sink to wash their hands, without having to be worried they'll topple over, though you should of course always supervise young ones when they are using the tower.

Sound like something you could use in your home? Here are 10 Montessori towers that you and your kid will love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Perfect For Smaller Kitchens Mommy's Helper Adjustable Kitchen Step Stool in White/Dark Walnut, Fishershandcraft Etsy | $89 Available in 8 colors (prices vary) See on Etsy With three different platform height options, this tower will grow with your child. It's designed to work in small kitchens, at only 17 inches wide and 17 inches deep and only weighs 15 pounds, making it easy for you or your kid to scoot. The best part is that it ships completely assembled, so all you have to do is unbox it and it's ready to go.

2. Collapsible Tower With Fun Cutouts Guidecraft Classic Kitchen Helper Stool Amazon | $169.95 See on Amazon When it's not in use, you can collapse this tower down to nearly flat for easy storage. The platform can be raised to either 18 or 15 inches, whichever works best for your child, and can safely hold up to 125 pounds. This model has fun shape cutouts, a little chalkboard, and has an optional mesh attachment that you can put on for a little extra security if you want to.

3. Two-Person Tower Double Helper Tower Helper Tower For Twins, FussyDuckDesign - Etsy | $209.95 See on Etsy Instead of buying two separate towers, parents of twins or two small kids can invest in this tower that's 22.5 inches wide. The platform can be set at 12, 15, or 18 inches high and has a sturdy bottom step to help give your kids a boost if the platform is at the highest setting. It's important to note that this tower comes unfinished and does require assembly.

4. Easy-To-Clean Plastic Toddler Tower Adjustable Kitchen Stool Wayfair | $99.99 $79.99 See on Wayfair If you prefer easy-to-clean plastic over wood, this compact tower is for you. It can be assembled in only five minutes, has non-slip steps and feet, is safe for outside, and can be folded down when it's not in use. The platform can be set at 12, 15, or 18 inches and the tower is safe for kids between 18 months and 5 years old.

5. No-Screw Design Kids Wooden Kitchen Helper Tower, TheLittlePippo Etsy | $275 See on Etsy Made out of durable plywood, this tower has interlocking joints that keep it sturdy without the use of screws (which also makes assembly a breeze). There are three height options for the platform with the overall height of the tower standing at just under 3 feet.

6. Giraffe Shaped PP OPOUNT Kids Step Stool Amazon | $104.99 See on Amazon The main thing that sets this nearly three-foot option apart from the others is its fun giraffe look. Kids between 18 months and 3 years old can safely use this tower that comes with a non slip mat and has three platform height options. There is some assembly required, and can take up to 30 minutes to put together if building isn't your forte.

7. With A Chalkboard Kitchen tower in white with chalkboard, SweetHOMEfromwood Etsy | $112.50 Available in three colors and with or without the chalkboard See on Etsy Perfect for the little kid who loses interest quickly, this tower has a blackboard attached to it to provide a little extra entertainment if they get bored of assisting. Both the platform and bottom step are adjustable based on your child's height. If you want to save a little money on this tower, you can opt out of the chalkboard and still get the great adjustable design for a lower price.

8. For Bigger Kids Citronelle Kids on the Rise Step Stool in Espresso Wayfair | $99.99 $77.99 Available in two color options See on Wayfair There aren't any bells or whistles with this tower, and its basic design is perfect for big kids between 3 and 6 years old who are a little more stable. It's slip resistant and has handles for easy up and down climbing, but the step and platform are stationary with the platform set at 15 inches.

9. Convertible Tower & Table Montessori kitchen step stool for children/ table and chair in Car model, ToddlerInFamily Etsy | $180.47 Available in unpainted/polished or Bee Waxen and in Car or Trolley models See on Etsy With either a car or trolley design, this tower can be folded over and turned into a table and chair setup for your child. When it's unfolded, it stands just under 3 feet tall with the first step just over 9 inches off the floor and the platform, which is not adjustable, is set at 17.7 inches.