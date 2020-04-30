If you don't live in the same house as the mom in your life, it's going to be tough to celebrate her this year. That doesn't mean it can't be done, though; you just need some creative virtual Mother's Day ideas to make her feel special. Of course, having to spend the day apart isn't ideal, but skipping the day altogether would definitely feel worse.

This year, Mother's Day (which is May 10, by the way) is going to have to be less about togetherness and more about shared virtual experiences. You can certainly send a present and have a short video chat as a way to acknowledge the day, but if you're used to spending the day together then you may feel cheated. Thankfully, it's possible to participate in an activity together and be able to talk about it and share ideas without being physically together.

As quarantines continue to be extended, the world is adapting to these strange times by coming up with new ways to connect with each other online. Not to mention, you can always partake in some of your favorite classic activities "together" while you chat on platforms like Zoom, FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Duo, or Houseparty.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Enjoy An At-Home Spa Day Whole Foods Market Biocellulose Mask, Nourishing Royal Jelly Whole Foods Market | $4 $2 See on whole foods Send her and yourself a pack of face masks, nail polish, or foot treatments to do together while you chat. You can laugh at how funny you each look in a sheet mask and revel in how good you look and feel when you're done. Or try making your own masks, using a recipe like this one from Whole Foods Market Beauty Expert, Matthew Arthur, for DIY Whipped Strawberry Facial Mask: Combine ½ cup strawberries, ½ cup heavy cream & 2 drops essential oil in blender & pulse 3 times to purée. Add ¼ cup bentonite clay & pulse 3 more times, or until mixture thickens. Moisten a washcloth warm water & drape over face for 30s. Remove washcloth, apply mask to face, avoiding areas like eyes, lips, & nostrils. Allow mask to dry for 15 mins before rinsing. Pat dry & follow w/ toner, as needed. Store in fridge for up to 3 days & use daily or once per week for sensitive skin

2. Share A Meal Together If the two of you typically go out for brunch or dinner, order delivery for each of you from your favorite spot. You can share your meal together just like you would any other year (just without the hugs before and after).

3. Do A Wine Tasting If you are a couple of ladies who love wine, do an at-home (virtual) wine tasting. You can get a gift box full of new wines to try, or you can have a few full-size bottles sent to each of you to taste, discuss, and enjoy together.

4. Cook Or Bake Together Search online or bust out the family cookbook for a new recipe to try and cook or bake it together. You can ask each other questions about the process (like, how do you separate brown sugar?), laugh about inevitable mishaps, and then taste the final result to determine if it's worth making again.

5. Watch A Movie Put on your sweats (assuming you're not already in them), pop some popcorn, and cozy up to watch a movie on Netflix together using the Netflix Party Chrome extension. It will sync up the movie for the two of you and you can type-chat on the platform. This is also a great way for siblings or other family members to join in the Mother's Day fun.

6. Enjoy A Coffee Date Coffee + Biscotti Tasting Box Bean Box | $38 See on Bean Box Since going to an actual coffee spot to enjoy some conversation and espresso is out, send mom some gourmet coffee to make at home like this gift box (which also includes an assortment of biscotti). Make yourself a cup on your end and pretend like you're together in person.

7. Play Games On Houseparty If you don't already have it downloaded, Houseparty is an app that allows you to video chat with friends (multiple at a time) and has built-in games like trivia and Pictionary. There are a lot of other ways to play games together online, but Houseparty has it all in one place so you can still see each other while you play.

8. Share Dessert Flower Child 6-Pack (Bundle of Four) Baked by Melissa | $32 See on Baked by Melissa You can share some sweet dessert with mom by having it delivered to her house and yours. This four-pack bundle from Baked by Melissa is great for local moms because you can drop off one 6-cupcake pack on the doorstep of three different moms and have one for yourself to 'share' with them over video chat.

9. Wine & Design Chances are good you have a Wine and Design (or some variation of the name) in your town that is likely offering online classes. If you and mom are local, you can sign up for a class through your local studio and pop by the store in the days leading up to your class to pick up your class materials (except the wine, you'll need to supply that yourself).