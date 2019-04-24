I remember eagerly anticipating my children's entrance to pre-K. It was a rite of passage. I would go back to work, and they'd be safely ensconced in school, learning and having fun. The reality was much more bittersweet. The amount of maturing that my children went through that year was nothing short of astounding. They entered as babies and left as big kids. It was bound to happen, but it struck the very soul of me. Documenting the days they graduated was hard, but wonderful. If you're struggling with the right words, here are some Instagram captions for preschool graduation.

Many of the posts are going to be lighthearted and silly. You'll remark on fumbling through messy backpacks, and going on umpteen different field trips with them. You'll remember fondly when they learned to read their first word, and finally got the hang of zipping their own coat. But you'll also be inspired to watch them grow further while dying a little on the inside that they're not a baby anymore. Sometimes, it's helpful to look for outside inspiration when you can't imagine how to encapsulate all you're feeling into words. Whether you're using it for Instagram, or just putting it in your scrapbook, it's nice to have a little help.

1. Short & Simple cattbowen on Instagram "And just like that, she graduated Pre-K." Sometimes you just need something short and simple to capture how you're feeling about your baby meeting this milestone. It does feel like it happens in a moment.

2. Something Silly Courtesy Cat Bowen "That moment when you realize you're going to have to do this at least four more times in your life, and you're already bored just thinking of all the speeches." Legitimately the truth. Kindergarten graduation, fifth grade graduation, eighth grade graduation, high school graduation, and then maybe college, grad school, a doctorate... the speeches will be boring and seem endless.

3. A Quote From A Wonderful Book Courtesy Cat Bowen “You are growing into consciousness, and my wish for you is that you feel no need to constrict yourself to make other people comfortable.” ― Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me

4. A Quote From A Classic Courtesy Cat Bowen “I think she is growing up, and so begins to dream dreams, and have hopes and fears and fidgets, without knowing why or being able to explain them.” ― Louisa May Alcott, Little Women

5. Lyrics That Fit Courtesy Cat Bowen "You’ll be blessed. You’ll have the best, I promise you that. I’ll pick a star from the sky, pull your name from a hat. I promise you that, promise you that, promise you that you’ll be blessed." — "Blessed" written by Bernie Taupin and Elton John

6. A Little Bit Country "You’re beautiful baby, from the outside in. Chase your dreams, but always know the road will lead you home again. Go on, take this old world. But to me, you know you’ll always be my little girl." — "My Little Girl" Tim McGraw

7. From Classic Cinema Giphy "Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." — Ferris, from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

7. From Classic Television Giphy "We're all just stories in the end, so make it a good one, eh?" — Doctor Who, the Eleventh Doctor

8. From Wise Women Courtesy Cat Bowen "Growing up is losing some illusions, in order to acquire others." — Virginia Woolf, Orlando

9. The Wish To Stay Forever Giphy "One day when she was two years old she was playing in a garden, and she plucked another flower and ran with it to her mother. I suppose she must have looked rather delightful, for Mrs. Darling put her hand to her heart and cried, ‘Oh, why can’t you remain like this for ever!’ This was all that passed between them on the subject, but henceforth Wendy knew that she must grow up." — J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan