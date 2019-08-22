Suffering the loss of a child is probably one of the most unimaginable pains I can think of. That's why the baby born after the one you've lost is considered a rainbow baby. They're the light after the storm, and to celebrate how special these babies are, there's even a Rainbow Baby Day on Aug. 22. Whether you're honoring your rainbow baby on this special holiday, or just want some sweet quotes to dedicate to your rainbow baby, there are plenty of special phrases that really encompass what it means to love a child after a loss.

Coping with the loss of a child, whether it was six weeks into a pregnancy or six years after they were born, is the hardest thing a parent can go through, which is why rainbow babies are so important and special. Before "rainbow baby" was an official term, my mom had several miscarriages with a previous husband, and a few with my dad before having me. She then had a still birth of my twin sister. Thankfully, I survived, so I'm considered my parents' rainbow baby. While they would feel I'm special no matter what, that extra dose of hope and love that comes with a rainbow baby can really make a big difference. A new baby would never replace the child you lost, but rainbow babies definitely have a special place in our hearts because they truly are "a rainbow after the storm." Hopefully these quotes bring some sort of peace, and help you celebrate the little bundle of joy you have in your life. And as a rainbow baby, these quotes certainly make me feel honored and loved.

1. “For this child we have prayed.” – 1 Samuel 1:27-28 A rainbow baby truly is a special blessing, and if you find comfort in religion, this quote is especially lovely.

2. “The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.” – Unknown For those who have suffered a horrific loss, it really makes you appreciate what comes after that much more.

3. “When we lose one blessing, another is most often unexpectedly given in its place.” – C.S. Lewis Very true and very poignant. This is basically the definition of a rainbow baby, which is pretty prolific from the one and only C.S. Lewis.

4. “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” – Maya Angelou And your rainbow baby certainly is that, breaking through the darkness and becoming a beacon of light.

5. “No rain, no flowers.” – Unknown Without trials and tribulations, true joy and happiness can't be experienced — at least that's what some philosophers say. Your rainbow baby is most definitely your little flower that bloomed after a rainstorm. (Although none of this dismisses the pain and grief over your loss.)

6. “Look for the rainbow, not the rain.” – Unknown Your rainbow baby is the positive event after a horrible situation and should be celebrated. But remember to give yourself time to remember the rain if that's what you need to heal and breathe.

7. “Be thou the rainbow in the storms of life. The evening beam that smiles the clouds away, and tints tomorrow with prophetic ray.” – Lord Byron Shutterstock I think this would be an amazing print to have in your rainbow baby's nursery. And Lord Byron is the master of all masters of words.

8. “We needed something to express our joy, our beauty, our power. And the rainbow did that.” – Gilbert Baker Nothing better to express how strong you are and what you've overcome than a rainbow baby. And your sweet little babe will be an expression of your joy and an honor to your loss over and over again.

9. “Walk on a rainbow trail; walk on a trail of song, and all about you will be beauty. There is a way out of every dark mist, over a rainbow trail.” – Robert Motherwell Losing a child is a horrible, long journey. You may feel like it will never get better and you'll always feel darkness and be walking in a dark mist forever, but "there is a way out of every dark mist," according to Robert Motherwell. It's "over a rainbow trail," of course.