10 Surprising Facts About Kim Kardashian That You've Probably Never Heard

Since the rise of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's life has pretty much been an open book. She's shared almost everything about her relationships, her pregnancies, and her career with her fans, so much so that viewers feel like they really know her. However, there are still plenty of surprising facts about Kim Kardashian that many fans don't know.

If you've been following Kardashian's life story, you know she currently has her hands full with her new baby daughter, Chicago West, who was born on Jan. 15. She and husband Kanye West have two other children: North, 4, and Saint, 2. Kardashian is also busy with her makeup company, KKW Beauty.

Despite having so many critics, Kardashian doesn't seem to give a damn about what they think. On many occasions, including earlier this week, she has shared naked photos of herself on Instagram. Trolls seem to be on the lookout for something to criticize these days, because each photo usually gets a few comments either criticizing Kardashian for posing nude while being a mother, or criticizing West for "letting" his wife share nude photos. Ugh. Kardashian has responded to the haters multiple times, making it clear that their opinions don't mean anything to her. Basically, Kardashian has made a career for herself by living her life the way she wants.

Here are 10 things you may not have known about Kim K.

1. Her infamously short marriage with Kris Humphries was not her first.

When Kardashian was just 19, she and music producer Damon Thomas eloped to Las Vegas, according to the International Business Times. She kept the marriage secret from her family at first, which Kris Jenner wrote in her book was heartbreaking at the time, according to BuzzFeed. Kardashian's father Robert reportedly didn't speak to her for weeks after finding out about her secret wedding.

Kardashian and Thomas were married for three years. It was later revealed in court documents that Thomas allegedly physically and emotionally abused Kardashian. Thomas denied Kardashian's claims, and he was never charged with or convicted of any crime.

2. Not to mention, her marriage to Humphries actually lasted much longer than 72 hours.

News that Kardashian and basketball player Kris Humphries divorced after just 72 hours of marriage went incredibly viral back in 2011. However, the short-lived couple's divorce wasn't actually finalized until about a year-and-a-half later, just two days before she gave birth to North.

3. Kim Kardashian has some pretty particular pet peeves.

Last year, Kardashian shared 20 fun facts in a post on her website (reported on by news.com.au), many of which were pet peeves. Things she hates include cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese, red velvet, the sound of a cardboard sleeve on a Starbucks cup, and having chipped or imperfect nails.

4. She knows the alphabet in sign language — and she has used it for evil.

She also revealed on her website that she knows the alphabet in sign language — something that came in handy in high school. She says she and her friends would use it to cheat on tests.

5. The idea of naming her baby North started as a tabloid rumor.

Kardashian and West never actually considered naming their daughter North — until a few famous friends encouraged it. The name was "a rumor in the press and we'd never really considered it seriously, at all," she said in an interview with British GQ. But after Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour both told them it was a great idea in the same night, they decided to go for it. "I guess at that point it sort of stuck," Kardashian said.

6. Her on-camera makeup routine takes an hour and a half.

If Kardashian is working or going to be on camera, she spends an hour and a half in the makeup chair, she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. However, if she's not going anywhere too important, she does her own makeup in about 15 minutes.

7. She only washes her hair every three to four days.

I don't think I've ever seen Kim Kardashian have a bad hair day, so now I can totally justify "forgetting" to wash my hair for four days. "I don't wash my hair a whole lot—every three or four days," she said in Harper's Bazaar. "When I get it done and blow-dried, that lasts for a while."

8. She rarely drinks alcohol.

On the average weekend, you won't find Kardashian drinking or doing drugs — with the exception of "five shots of vodka in Vegas every three years," as per Rolling Stone.

9. She believes in mediums.

Her infamous "I don’t want to be married anymore" outbreak on Keeping Up with the Kardashians came after meeting with a medium. The medium told her he was communicating with her late father, as per the Daily Mail, and she instantly became emotional.

10. And finally, she released a song in 2011 — and she massively regrets it.

synthpop on YouTube

Seven years ago, Kardashian released an incredibly auto-tuned single called "Jam (Turn It Up)." She said on Watch What Happens Live, according to HuffPost:

If there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do ... I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.

Much of the internet would probably agree with that... but live and learn, right, Kim?

