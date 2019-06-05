Father's Day is just around the corner and, in the same way that we celebrate expecting moms, dads-to-be deserve some love on their first ever Father's Day. But finding the perfect gift for him can be easier said than done. If you're stumped on finding a Father's Day gift for the dad-to-be in your life, you're not alone. It can be hard to find something that he will truly love, but with a little bit of digging, you're sure to find just the thing.

Men are notoriously hard to shop for. I get stumped year after year when searching for a unique, quirky, and special Father's Day gift for my own husband. Although moms are usually content with some alone time and a bouquet of flowers, dads can be a little bit tricker. Even if you know your guy's wish list to a tee, buying something to celebrate him as a soon-to-be father can seem like a daunting task.

Luckily, these gifts are perfect for any "expectant dad," whether he prefers humorous gifts, sentimental gifts, or a combination of both. They're all affordable, and available online, so that you can get him the perfect gift just in time for his "big day."

1. Personalized Frame With Ultrasound Photo Etsy Personalized Father's Day Frame, from $32, GiftedOak on Etsy Nothing is sweeter than a photo to commemorate a dad's first Father's Day. Purchase a personalized Father's Day picture frame and add an ultrasound photo that can later be replaced with their first daddy-baby photo together.

2. Matching Daddy And Baby Onesie Cole & Coddle Copy & Paste Matching Shirt Set, $40, Cole & Coddle Even though baby isn't born yet, you can still amp up the anticipation by gifting him a matching shirt and onesie set like this one from Cole & Coddle.

3. A Babymoon Giphy Technically, babymoons are geared towards the mom-to-be, which makes sense since she is the one carrying and birthing the child. But once baby arrives, Dad will need some breaks too. So take him on a preemptive vacation in celebration of his new role as dad.

4. Daddy Coffee Mug Etsy Dad Mug, $15, Decorated Bliss on Etsy For the dad who loves his coffee (or hot beverages,) a new dad mug will be the perfect gift that he will use over and over again.

5. A New Dad Tee Etsy New Dad T-shirt, $18, ThisGuyApparelShop on Etsy Not scared of being overly cheesy? Go all out with a New Dad tee that he can proudly sport until baby is born and afterwards.

6. 'The Baby Owner's Manual' by Louis Borgenitcht Amazon The Baby Owner's Manual by Louis Borgenicht and Joe Borgenicht, $9, Amazon For the dad with a sense of humor (or the dad who genuinely wants to be prepared), buying an "instruction manual" to help him read up on the ins and outs of new dad life might be the most beneficial gift he could receive. The Baby Owner's Manual is the perfect option.

7. Monogrammed Grill Set Etsy Monogrammed Grill Set, from $44, FrederickEngraving on Etsy Although it has nothing to do with baby, what dad-to-be doesn't love showcasing his grilling skills? A monogrammed grill set will let him get in some practice while cooking you up some food to satisfy those pregnancy cravings. It's a win-win like no other.

8. Coupons For Some Daddy Down Time Giphy Give the gift you hope to receive right? As much as new moms need alone time, dad could use a break every now and then too. Gift him a handmade book of "down time coupons" that he can redeem when he just needs a break. It will give him some great ideas for Mother's Day too.

9. A Maternity Boudoir Shoot Khrystyna Shynkaruk/Shutterstock Most men think their pregnant partners are sexier than ever. Schedule a maternity boudoir shoot with a local photographer and give him something sultry to remember your pregnancy by before baby comes. Or, if boudoir isn't your thing, schedule a couple's session to commemorate.

10. Customized Dog Tag Keychain Personalized Keychain, $35, TheSilverDiva on Etsy If you've decided on a name for your baby, you can surprise daddy-to-be with some bling for his keys. This father-baby dog tag keychain is the perfect way to start his collection.