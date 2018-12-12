11 Holiday Gifts For Lazy Moms That Will Make Her Life So Much Easier (With Absolutely Zero Effort)
Sometimes, being a mom just sucks all the energy right out of you. Actually, let's be real: Not sometimes, but all the time, am I right? Moms need to treat themselves far more than they do, and allow themselves to be a little lazy. Whether it's a gift to make parenting easier or to make her life run a little more smoothly or to spoil herself rotten, these gifts for the lazy mom will be perfect for your slacker sister or your low-maintenance BFF... or even for yourself.
And what's even better, especially for lazy moms (or introverts like myself), you don't even have to get out of your pajamas and head to the store to pick up these presents. With just a click of your mouse you can get yourself or someone you love a pretty rad gift that will help them be the laziest they can be. Who has time to put on makeup, leave the house, come back, and wash off said makeup? And if you do have time, who wants to do that when you can lie on our couch and watch Netflix? (Speaking of which, you'll love the horizontal glasses below for your next binge-watching session.) I hear all the lazy moms rejoicing as I speak, but quietly because being loud is just too much. You're welcome.
1Roll-Up Bib
Likang Waterproof Silicone Bibs
We all know that most of our kids' food ends up on the floor — much to our dogs' delight. These silicone bibs are not only easy as pie to clean, but all the crumbs and debris will end up in that big roll-up pocket, making clean-up a breeze. Sorry, Fido.
2Star Power Charging Case
Star Power Charging Battery Case
I always seem to have a low or dead battery on my phone. Laziness, forgetfulness, or Apple's problem, I'm not sure. But this battery case would solve all my problems. Not only is it a great protection for your phone, but it also charges your phone even when it's not plugged in. Pretty amazing.
3Yeti Insulated Tumbler
YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid
Who has time to warm up their coffee over and over again in the mornings? (Which every single mom has to do, "lazy" or not.) Also, who wants to keep putting ice in their drink? Nobody. A Yeti tumbler will keep your beverage either hot or cold for hours.
4Horizontal Glasses
High-Definition Lie-down Glasses
Whether it's to relax and read a book or watch TV, sometimes you just need to relax your back and be lazy after a long hard day of "moming." These clever shades allow you to get your Netflix fix while lying on your back... so no more pesky "sitting up" to see the screen or page!
5Google Mini
A voice-controlled device from Google, helping lazy folks everywhere control their lights and thermostats, stream music or movies, get answers about the weather, sports, news and more — all from your bed and couch.
6GO SMILE Stain Erasers
Too lazy to full-on brush your teeth after a latté or glass of wine? Brighten up with these minty little scrubbers! Obviously, this doesn't replace your daily brush, but they're perfect for on-the-go or for when you just don't feel like spending the two minutes on scrubbing your teeth.
7La Mer Cleansing Micellar Water (Breast Cancer Awareness Edition)
La Mer Cleansing Micellar Water (Breast Cancer Awareness Edition)
This miracle tonic is way easier than having to scrub and wash your face, plus you can effortlessly donate to charity when you purchase this product. Win-win.
8Formula Dispenser
While I don't think it makes you lazy to not want to mix up formula for your kid while they're screaming at you for food and it feels like it takes forever... this formula dispenser is a time (and life) saver for formula-feeding moms. It perfectly mixes the powder and water, making your baby's milk the perfect, gas bubble-free ratio.
9Josie Maran Illuminating Duo
You know what is entirely too much effort? A full face of makeup. Do you or another lazy mom want that glow without the efforts of an entire makeup routine? Get glowing fast with just two Argan-oil infused products.
10CALIA Effortless Wrap Cardigan
CALIA Effortless Wrap Cardigan
The perfect lazy top that doesn't look lazy at all. Cozy, comfortable, stylish, and easy — what more could the lazy mom ask for?
11Baby Shusher
Baby Shusher – The Sleep Miracle
Y'all. This device saved our lives. And if you're too lazy to (or can't physically) make the "SHHHHHH" noise for a long period of time to soothe your baby to sleep, this beautiful, wonderful, magical device will do it for you. There are two settings: one for 30 minutes, and the other for 15 minutes, and you can set the volume level. This shusher saved our family's sanity. Trust me.
