Sometimes, being a mom just sucks all the energy right out of you. Actually, let's be real: Not sometimes, but all the time, am I right? Moms need to treat themselves far more than they do, and allow themselves to be a little lazy. Whether it's a gift to make parenting easier or to make her life run a little more smoothly or to spoil herself rotten, these gifts for the lazy mom will be perfect for your slacker sister or your low-maintenance BFF... or even for yourself.

And what's even better, especially for lazy moms (or introverts like myself), you don't even have to get out of your pajamas and head to the store to pick up these presents. With just a click of your mouse you can get yourself or someone you love a pretty rad gift that will help them be the laziest they can be. Who has time to put on makeup, leave the house, come back, and wash off said makeup? And if you do have time, who wants to do that when you can lie on our couch and watch Netflix? (Speaking of which, you'll love the horizontal glasses below for your next binge-watching session.) I hear all the lazy moms rejoicing as I speak, but quietly because being loud is just too much. You're welcome.

1 Roll-Up Bib Likang Waterproof Silicone Bibs $14 Amazon We all know that most of our kids' food ends up on the floor — much to our dogs' delight. These silicone bibs are not only easy as pie to clean, but all the crumbs and debris will end up in that big roll-up pocket, making clean-up a breeze. Sorry, Fido. SEE ON AMAZON

2 Star Power Charging Case Star Power Charging Battery Case $60 Valfre I always seem to have a low or dead battery on my phone. Laziness, forgetfulness, or Apple's problem, I'm not sure. But this battery case would solve all my problems. Not only is it a great protection for your phone, but it also charges your phone even when it's not plugged in. Pretty amazing. SEE ON VALFRE

4 Horizontal Glasses High-Definition Lie-down Glasses $15 Amazon Whether it's to relax and read a book or watch TV, sometimes you just need to relax your back and be lazy after a long hard day of "moming." These clever shades allow you to get your Netflix fix while lying on your back... so no more pesky "sitting up" to see the screen or page! SEE ON AMAZON

5 Google Mini Google Mini $29 Target A voice-controlled device from Google, helping lazy folks everywhere control their lights and thermostats, stream music or movies, get answers about the weather, sports, news and more — all from your bed and couch. SEE ON TARGET

6 GO SMILE Stain Erasers Go Smile Stain Erasers $18 Amazon Too lazy to full-on brush your teeth after a latté or glass of wine? Brighten up with these minty little scrubbers! Obviously, this doesn't replace your daily brush, but they're perfect for on-the-go or for when you just don't feel like spending the two minutes on scrubbing your teeth. SEE ON AMAZON

8 Formula Dispenser Baby Brezza Formula Pro $144 Amazon While I don't think it makes you lazy to not want to mix up formula for your kid while they're screaming at you for food and it feels like it takes forever... this formula dispenser is a time (and life) saver for formula-feeding moms. It perfectly mixes the powder and water, making your baby's milk the perfect, gas bubble-free ratio. SEE ON AMAZON

9 Josie Maran Illuminating Duo Josie Maran Illuminating Duo $46 Josie Maran You know what is entirely too much effort? A full face of makeup. Do you or another lazy mom want that glow without the efforts of an entire makeup routine? Get glowing fast with just two Argan-oil infused products. SEE ON JOSIE MARAN