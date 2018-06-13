Sure, a lot of dads deserve the praise they receive on Father's Day. But chances are, there's at least one uncle in your family who has made a tremendously positive impact on your life as well. Why not give him a shout-out this Sunday, too? These sweet Instagram captions for your uncle on Father's Day will make saying thanks even easier. (Well, some of the captions are kind of silly, but that's OK, too. So are many uncles.)

For some families, the uncle is the dude you happen to see every Thanksgiving, and that's totally cool. But for other families, the uncle is pretty much another parent, someone who does a lot of the work of childcare for their niece or nephew. It's time these awesome and hard-working family members got the recognition they deserve.

So because there isn't an official Uncle's Day (yet), it's smart to use Father's Day as an occasion to reach out to these awesome dudes. They deserve a quick note on Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, at least. For many families, the uncle is just as crucial and loving as any other family member, so he should get a mention, too. Read on to find the sweet (and perhaps slightly silly) caption that will work for your family.

1. Uncles teach you all the fun stuff. Giphy Seriously, uncles are the best at teaching you random pranks and shenanigans. Maybe your uncle taught you how to whistle super loudly, or suggested you mix Mentos and soda for the first time. Reach out and tag him with a memory of these lessons.

2. "You don't have to give birth to someone to have a family." — Sandra Bullock Even if your uncle isn't a biological parent, he's still family. That's seriously important. Chances are, he still helped you learn life some crucial life skills (or at least told you some hilarious stories about your parents).

3. Uncles are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet. Giphy Hey, uncles are kind of like the designated fun adult in a family. He's responsible enough to watch the niece or nephew, but he will definitely help the kid master some cool pranks in the meantime.

4. Family is everything. It's such a simple thought, but it's so true. When things get tough, your family is what saves you. And when you have a major milestone to celebrate, such as a graduation or the birth of a baby, your uncle is probably there to cheer you on.

5. "I think my uncle was probably the biggest influence in my life. We grew up in the same house, and he was just a really great, hard-working, honest, ethical person." — Catherine Bell Giphy If you're lucky, then your uncle was another positive adult influence in your life. And it's not like a kid can have too many of those, so that's a good thing.

6. Being family is determined more by behavior than blood. Does you have a close family friend whom you call uncle, even if there isn't a real blood relation? Awesome. Sometimes those bonus family members are the best, and just as legit as your blood relations.

7. Family memories are forever. Giphy Sure, this can refer to the fond memories you have of family gatherings at holidays or vacations. But remember: you uncle has some dirt on your mom or dad that no one else knows. Ask about those stories some day.

8. "You know, my uncle wore a lot of jewelry, a lot of gold chains." —Two Chainz Mom jeans and dad bods may be a thing, but so is uncle style. Did your uncle have a big influence on your career choice, hobbies, or even sense of fashion? Consider yourself super lucky.

9. "My uncle was a second father to me. I spent most of my childhood with him." — Rey Mysterio Giphy For some people, their uncle is pretty much another parent. That relationship can be just as close and caring as the one you share with your parents or grandparents. It's crucial.

10. "Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness. — John C. Maxwell It's such a simple sentiment, but such a true one. Those relationships really are everything. Your uncle is probably there to give you a ride from the airport, a place to crash, or some serious life advice when you need it. That's priceless.