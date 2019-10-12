11 Pics Of Babies Dressed As Pumpkins That Are Peak Halloween Cuteness
Growing up as an '80s baby, there were always pics of babies dressed like pumpkins in people's homes and photo albums (remember those?). It was a right of passage to wear a bulbous orange cloth outfit with tights underneath and a pumpkin top and stem on your head — no matter what sex you were. In fact, I think I was one of these bulbous pumpkins for at least two Halloweens. Cut me some slack, this was before I had opinions and could decide what I wanted to be for Halloween, OK?
I'm so happy to see that many folks are continuing the babies dressed like pumpkins tradition today — and to think, they say millennials are so much different than boomers. But now, to my delight, people are putting their babies in real pumpkins with little leg holes cut out. Some are just wearing a diaper (I'm assuming, otherwise that would be quite a mess to clean up). Others are "meta pumpkins" and have on a pumpkin costume while sitting within a real live pumpkin. So whether you're looking for some inspo for your baby's first (or fourth as the case may be — thanks, mom) pumpkin Halloween costume, or just love looking at babies dressed as pumpkins because it's one of the best parts of Halloween, this list will definitely make you smile.
1. Crochet Hat Pumpkin
2. Pumpkins and Candy Corn
Though there is definitely fierce debate about whether candy corn is delicious or not, everyone can agree that this baby in a pile of candy corn is the quintessential Halloween photo. Baby dressed as pumpkin? Check. Candy corn whether you love it or hate it? Check. This baby looks like they made a candy corn angel while they were lying there. Too cute.
3. The Pumpkin in the Patch With The Sweetest Smile
4. Double Trouble Pumpkins
5. Pumpkin Butts
6. Happiest Pumpkin In The Patch
7. A Meta Pumpkin Costume
8. A So Cute It's Scary Pumpkin
9. As Above So Below Pumpkin
10. A Delicious Pumpkin
Y'all. This baby's adorable rolls match the pumpkin's and I can't handle the cute in this photo. I'd say her bow makes the outfit, wouldn't you say? I bet her favorite food will be pumpkin pie, and she'll have this photo to thank for that.
11. A Crochet Pumpkin
This baby was so excited about being dressed up as a pumpkin and spreading Halloween cheer that they had to take a nap. The adorableness was too much to handle.