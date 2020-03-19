The Easter Bunny is social distancing, so this year it’s up to you to fill your family’s baskets on Easter Sunday. Fortunately there are tons of cute Easter treats you can order online. Buying gifts online from local businesses or retailers who are struggling during this time is a good way to show support and to make your child happy, plus many stores are offering free shipping as an incentive to buy online.

This year, you could snag everyone in your family a pair of limited-edition Peeps X Crocs clogs (I couldn’t make this up if I tried) or start Easter morning with Reese's Puffs Peanut Butter Bunnies cereal. Things are strange and scary right now, and leaning into small family traditions can be a sweet way to restore a sense of normalcy even if you have to cancel your Easter plans. If nothing else, you’ll get a few minutes of peace while your kiddos search for their baskets (so make sure to hide it somewhere obscure) and maybe you can even grab a few treats for yourself (hello, wine chocolates).

Read on for 12 Easter treats you can buy online right now, and make sure to leave time for shipping as things may be a bit delayed. (Don't forget, the big day is on April 12 this year.)

1. A Classic Gund Bunny Tinkle Crinkle Bunny Lovey Gund | $12 see on gund It doesn't get much cuter than a classic stuffed bunny. This lovey has a blanket body that little hands can easily hold and it's machine-washable (you may even want to buy two so your kiddo still has one while the other is being washed). Plus, the orange and pink add a bright touch to any baby's first Easter basket.

2. Cookie French Fries Easter Bunny Limited Edition Gift The Cookie Joint | $75 see on goldbelly This tasty Easter basket comes with six small cartons of cookie "fries" made of shortbread, plus six different dipping sauces to dunk the treats in. Kids will love the novelty of this, and everyone will love the cookies.

3. Plantable Lollipops Bloom Where You're Planted Bundle Moonstruck Chocolate | $35 see on moonstruck chocolate This pretty duo is perfect for any adult (or child with a sophisticated palette). It includes six chocolates in three spring flavors: lavender lemon, blackberry sage, and strawberry basil, plus "seed bearing" lollipops from Amborella Organics. After you eat the pop, you can plant the stick upright and watch as eight different herbs and flowers grow including sage, mint, and thyme. So cool. Moonstuck is also the place to find wine-infused chocolates (you're welcome).

4. Bunny Bag Bunny Bag Catbird | $40 see on catbird NYC Who can resist a bunny and a bag in one? "Loved by children, and young-hearted alike" as the Catbird website says, it can fit several toys or the essentials like a phone, a debit card, and keys. It can also be looped around a bigger bag for a whimsical touch.

5. Waffle Bath Bombs Waffle Bombs Girlapalooza | $6 see on Girlapalooza Add a cheerful pop of color to any Easter basket without breaking the bank. The waffle bath bombs (along with everything Girlapalooza offers) are vegan and cruelty-free, so you don't have to worry about your kiddo dropping this fizzy treat in their bath. It comes in four scent options: orange, lavender, grapefruit, and lemongrass.

6. A Rabbit Backpack Miss Kiki The Bunny Mini Backpack OMG Accessories | $44 see on omg accessories This pink metallic backpack has glittery ears and sequins which are sure to make your little one very hoppy (sorry). If you already have enough bunny stuff, OMG Accessories has tons of animals to choose from (like kitties and unicorns) in styles ranging from mini coin purses all the way up to sparkly carry-on bags.

7. Animal Memory Game Animal Memory Game Goodnight Fox Studio | $10 $9 see on etsy Memory is a fun game for the whole family, and your kiddo may legitimately beat you. These sweet hand-illustrated cards are a fun way to teach little ones about animals as you play. Hurry though, these ship free in the United States, but they're going fast.

8. Bunny Dress-Up Kit Meri Meri Bunny Dress Up Kit Maisonette | $20 see on maisonette Perfect for any little one who actually wants to be the Easter Bunny this year, the felt ears and the pompom tail make a fun and festive costume. Plus the gold glitter elastic keeps everything in place, so you won't be adjusting your littlest bunny every two minutes.

9. A Springy Baking Dish Rae Dunn Happy Spring Loaf Dish T.J. Maxx | $13 $10 see on T.J.Maxx This yellow dish is ideal for all the bakers in your life; it has a "Happy Spring" message written on the bottom, and Easter always symbolizes, to me at least, that spring has really arrived. Hopefully they'll share whatever bread they make in this bright, pretty dish.

10. A Robe With Bunny Ears Oeuf Bunny With Leek Print Robe Garmentory | $64 Availables In Sizes 12M & 18M see on garmentory If you're going to be spending Easter at home, you might as well make it as cozy as possible. This washable, 100% organic cotton robe has the cutest little leek print on the trim and the ears. It also comes trimmed in a pink flower pattern.

11. A Pair Of Springy Earrings Lappland Stud Earrings Betsy & Iya | $49 see on betsy & iya Most people can enjoy a new pair of springy earrings, (or maybe you want to treat yourself to an Easter treat). These delicate bronze studs are painted with vivid color, and if you're more of a neutral-lover, they also come in a rich ombre gray color scheme.