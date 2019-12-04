12 Maternity Holiday Dresses That'll Make You *Want* To Go To Parties
Whether you can’t wait to sip some sparkling non-alcoholic beverage and eat hors d'oeuvres or you’d rather stay home and watch The Great British Baking Show in your coziest maternity sweats, you probably have at least one holiday shindig to attend, and you’re going to need something to wear. Tempting as it may be, showing up in leggings isn't particularly party-appropriate, but some of the best maternity dresses for holiday parties are just as comfortable (if anything can ever truly be as comfy as your favorite pair of leggings).
Being pregnant in December has its perks; no one will blame you if you’re not up for hosting and there are lots of bite-sized snacks around. With so much to buy during the holiday season, though, it can be hard to justify splurging on a festive outfit you’ll know you’ll only wear once or twice. Maternity rental services, like Rent The Runway or Nuuly, can be a great option for moms-to-be who want a fun look without making a major investment. But if you have multiple events or would just prefer to buy something, read on for some great maternity dresses to wear this holiday season, at price points ranging from treat yo’self to not-much-more-than-a-few-lattes.
1. Red Lace
Make a bright entrance in red lace. This dress is made of 10% spandex which helps it stretch to accomodate your belly. You can also cross that trip to the dry cleaner off your to-do list, because this dress is machine washable (just lay flat to dry).
2. A Cozy Sweater Dress
This feels like a sweatsuit and looks like a dress, what more could you want? The long sleeves make it a great option for chilly days, plus the top pulls up so it can double as a nursing dress once your baby arrives. It's made of a soft, sweatery viscose blend that you'll want to wear even when you're just hanging at home.
3. A Formal Dress
This dress is perfect for any weddings that fall around the holidays or fancy New Year's Eve bashes. It's double-lined so you don't have to worry about the chiffon being sheer and it's also available in a gorgeous winter white.
4. A Winter Floral
Who says florals have to be confined to the warmer months? The ruffled hem gives this dress a festive touch, and because the colors and the print don't scream "holiday" you can wear this dress year-round. The wrap style will help your accommodate your bump as it grows.
5. A Velvet Midi
This jewel-toned velvet dress is a showstopper. The ruched wrap front is designed to fit you from "bump to baby," as the Asos website says. An asymmetrical hem keeps the look unexpected and interesting while the long sleeves keep you warm.
6. A Sparkly Print
The delicate starry print adds a feminine twist to a classic silhouette. The sleeves are sheer and airy. Best of all, after the baby is born this dress works for nursing; there's a zipper in the chest concealed completely by the ruffle detail. The brand suggests ordering your pre-pregnancy size for the best fit.
7. A Shirt Dress
This effortless throw-on-and-go dress will be a savior for getting out the door quickly. The comfy blend of rayon and viscose feels great, plus there are pockets (which I'm sure you'll be telling everyone because that's what happens when a dress has pockets). Note that Hatch's sizing works a little differently than other brands, but you can check out their size chart for more guidance.
8. An Eye-Catching Gown
Does it get more glam than floor-length sequins? I think not. This sparkly gown will have all eyes on you (and your babe).
9. A Warm Flannel
You can wear this dress to a more casual winter event or dress it up with a leather jacket and a pair of heels (if your feet can handle that). The fabric is just as soft as it looks, and the tie around the waist comes off for a much needed breather after dinner.
10. A Gathered Sleeve Detail
This classic shape gets a fun detail with gathered sleeves and a split at the side hem for easy moving. In addition to black it comes in gray, olive green, and a gorgeous cranberry red. And you really can't beat that price.
11. A Fun Print
The only thing I love more than a polka dot print is a dress with a racerback because you can easily wear your comfiest sports bra underneath and no one will know. The ruffle hem adds a fun focal point, plus the faux wrap skirt will assure that everything stays closed up. Bloomingdale's is offering free holiday shipping through Dec. 21.
12. An Off-The-Shoulder Dress
This beautiful berry-toned dress will show off your bump and your shoulders. It's made of rayon and spandex so it will really stretch with you, plus it's machine washable, so you can throw it in the washer once the party is over.