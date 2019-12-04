Whether you can’t wait to sip some sparkling non-alcoholic beverage and eat hors d'oeuvres or you’d rather stay home and watch The Great British Baking Show in your coziest maternity sweats, you probably have at least one holiday shindig to attend, and you’re going to need something to wear. Tempting as it may be, showing up in leggings isn't particularly party-appropriate, but some of the best maternity dresses for holiday parties are just as comfortable (if anything can ever truly be as comfy as your favorite pair of leggings).

Being pregnant in December has its perks; no one will blame you if you’re not up for hosting and there are lots of bite-sized snacks around. With so much to buy during the holiday season, though, it can be hard to justify splurging on a festive outfit you’ll know you’ll only wear once or twice. Maternity rental services, like Rent The Runway or Nuuly, can be a great option for moms-to-be who want a fun look without making a major investment. But if you have multiple events or would just prefer to buy something, read on for some great maternity dresses to wear this holiday season, at price points ranging from treat yo’self to not-much-more-than-a-few-lattes.

1. Red Lace Kimi And Kai Nancy Stretch Lace Maternity Dress Nordstrom | $88 Available In Sizes XS-L see on nordstrom Make a bright entrance in red lace. This dress is made of 10% spandex which helps it stretch to accomodate your belly. You can also cross that trip to the dry cleaner off your to-do list, because this dress is machine washable (just lay flat to dry).

2. A Cozy Sweater Dress MAMA Maternity/ Nursing Dress H&M | $35 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on h&m This feels like a sweatsuit and looks like a dress, what more could you want? The long sleeves make it a great option for chilly days, plus the top pulls up so it can double as a nursing dress once your baby arrives. It's made of a soft, sweatery viscose blend that you'll want to wear even when you're just hanging at home.

3. A Formal Dress Burgundy Chiffon Bell Sleeve Plus Maternity Maxi Dress PinkBlush | $62 Available In Sizes 1X-3X see on pinkblush This dress is perfect for any weddings that fall around the holidays or fancy New Year's Eve bashes. It's double-lined so you don't have to worry about the chiffon being sheer and it's also available in a gorgeous winter white.

4. A Winter Floral Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Navy Floral Wrap Dress Target | $35 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on target Who says florals have to be confined to the warmer months? The ruffled hem gives this dress a festive touch, and because the colors and the print don't scream "holiday" you can wear this dress year-round. The wrap style will help your accommodate your bump as it grows.

5. A Velvet Midi Blume Maternity Wrap Front Velvet Midi Dress Asos | $48 Available In Sizes US 6- US 14 see on asos This jewel-toned velvet dress is a showstopper. The ruched wrap front is designed to fit you from "bump to baby," as the Asos website says. An asymmetrical hem keeps the look unexpected and interesting while the long sleeves keep you warm.

6. A Sparkly Print Starry Night Maternity & Nursing Dress Seraphine | $99 Available In Sizes US 2- US 14 see on seraphine The delicate starry print adds a feminine twist to a classic silhouette. The sleeves are sheer and airy. Best of all, after the baby is born this dress works for nursing; there's a zipper in the chest concealed completely by the ruffle detail. The brand suggests ordering your pre-pregnancy size for the best fit.

7. A Shirt Dress Hatch The Shirtdress ShopBop | $268 Available In Sizes 0-3. see on shopbop This effortless throw-on-and-go dress will be a savior for getting out the door quickly. The comfy blend of rayon and viscose feels great, plus there are pockets (which I'm sure you'll be telling everyone because that's what happens when a dress has pockets). Note that Hatch's sizing works a little differently than other brands, but you can check out their size chart for more guidance.

8. An Eye-Catching Gown Pietro Brunelli Sequin Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod | $398 Available In Sizes S-XL see on a pea in the pod Does it get more glam than floor-length sequins? I think not. This sparkly gown will have all eyes on you (and your babe).

9. A Warm Flannel Maternity Faux-Wrap Plaid Midi Dress Old Navy | $45 Available In Sizes XS-XXL see on old navy You can wear this dress to a more casual winter event or dress it up with a leather jacket and a pair of heels (if your feet can handle that). The fabric is just as soft as it looks, and the tie around the waist comes off for a much needed breather after dinner.

10. A Gathered Sleeve Detail Gathered Sleeve Maternity Sweater Dress Motherhood | $40 $30 Available In Sizes 1X-3X see on motherhood This classic shape gets a fun detail with gathered sleeves and a split at the side hem for easy moving. In addition to black it comes in gray, olive green, and a gorgeous cranberry red. And you really can't beat that price.

11. A Fun Print Ingrid & Isabel Maternity Racerback Ruffle Maxi Dress Bloomingdale's | $118 Available In Sizes XS-XL see on bloomingdale's The only thing I love more than a polka dot print is a dress with a racerback because you can easily wear your comfiest sports bra underneath and no one will know. The ruffle hem adds a fun focal point, plus the faux wrap skirt will assure that everything stays closed up. Bloomingdale's is offering free holiday shipping through Dec. 21.