13 Baby Names That Begin With N & Are More Than Just Nice
With zillions of options to choose from, sometimes parents in search of a name for their baby need to use specific criteria to narrow it down. You might decide you're only going to look at names that have a certain number of syllables, or names with a special meaning, or names that begin with a particular letter... like "n," for example. If you haven't explored that section of your baby name book yet, you should: There are plenty of picks, from old-fashioned to modern, from one syllable to many. So what are some great baby names that start with "n"?
Much easier to find than "z" names, say, or "x" names, "n" names come from all over the world, and there are quite a lot of them that haven't yet been overused to the point of becoming generic. (That's apparently a big deal to moms and dads today: Recent research found that as many as one in five millennial parents or — 20 percent — changed or considered changing their baby's name based on what domain names were free.) Of course, there are also a few classics on this list, because some names just never go out of style. So depending on whether you're trying to be trendy, traditional, or something in between, you'll find an "n" name that's more than just nice.
1Nina
Romantic and theatrical, Nina has several potential origins and corresponding meanings, according to Babble: strong (Native American); dreamer (Russian); and little girl (Spanish).
2Nathaniel
A Hebrew name meaning "gift of God," as Nameberry noted, Nathaniel has a distinguished ring to it (but can easily be shortened to Nate or Nat, as in Nat King Cole).
3Natalie
Nat can be a nickname for girls, too, especially if you go with Natalie. Originally given to baby girls born on Christmas Day, explained Baby Name Wizard, this name was derived from diēs nātālis (meaning natal day, Christmas).
4Nevan
Nevan is traditionally a boy's name, according to Babble, but would definitely work for girls, too. From Ireland, the meaning is "holy" (but don't expect your kid to be an angel all the time).
5Nora
With or without an "h" at the end, this name has roots in various cultures, as BabyCenter explained: It was short for Honora, an Anglo-Norman name (Latin for "honor"), and Eleanora, a Greek name meaning "light." Meanwhile over in Scotland, Nora is the girl's version of Norman.
6Nolan
Another Irish name, this one means "champion," according to Nameberry, and it's rising in popularity: Nolan's current rank on Nameberry's popularity charts is #67. Safely within the top 100!
7Nicolette
Meaning "people's victory," Nicolette is a less common variation of Nicole, noted SheKnows. As you might have guessed, it's also a French name.
8Nero
Okay, so the Roman emperor who went by the same name maybe wasn't the best emperor ever... but that's okay, because this ancient name's surprisingly hipster vibe is cool enough to make up for the history. From the Latin, Nero means "stern," according to Nameberry.
9Noemi
The Spanish version of Naomi, Noemi means "pleasant" (and hopefully your kid will turn out to be just that). Pronounced no-EH-mee, with an emphasis on the last syllable, explained Babble.
10Nash
It just doesn't get much cooler than Nash, a name that all but guarantees your kid will grow up to be a rock star or an Olympic snowboarder or something else edgy and awesome. From the English, according to BabyCenter, it means "from the ash" (?).
11Nia
Short but sweet, Nia can be traced to both Gaelic and Swahili origins and means "lustrous, goal, or purpose," explained The Bump.
12Niall
If you like Neil, consider this less frequently heard variation. Meaning "champion or passionate," Niall has Irish and Scottish roots, according to Babble.
13Nancy
Nancy was at its most popular in the '40s, noted Nameberry, but it could be poised for a comeback (especially with parents who aren't too young to have Nancy Drew nostalgia). Of French origin, the meaning of Nancy is "grace."