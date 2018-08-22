With zillions of options to choose from, sometimes parents in search of a name for their baby need to use specific criteria to narrow it down. You might decide you're only going to look at names that have a certain number of syllables, or names with a special meaning, or names that begin with a particular letter... like "n," for example. If you haven't explored that section of your baby name book yet, you should: There are plenty of picks, from old-fashioned to modern, from one syllable to many. So what are some great baby names that start with "n"?

Much easier to find than "z" names, say, or "x" names, "n" names come from all over the world, and there are quite a lot of them that haven't yet been overused to the point of becoming generic. (That's apparently a big deal to moms and dads today: Recent research found that as many as one in five millennial parents or — 20 percent — changed or considered changing their baby's name based on what domain names were free.) Of course, there are also a few classics on this list, because some names just never go out of style. So depending on whether you're trying to be trendy, traditional, or something in between, you'll find an "n" name that's more than just nice.

1 Nina thepoo/Fotolia Romantic and theatrical, Nina has several potential origins and corresponding meanings, according to Babble: strong (Native American); dreamer (Russian); and little girl (Spanish).

2 Nathaniel A Hebrew name meaning "gift of God," as Nameberry noted, Nathaniel has a distinguished ring to it (but can easily be shortened to Nate or Nat, as in Nat King Cole).

3 Natalie Nat can be a nickname for girls, too, especially if you go with Natalie. Originally given to baby girls born on Christmas Day, explained Baby Name Wizard, this name was derived from diēs nātālis (meaning natal day, Christmas).

4 Nevan Tierney/Fotolia Nevan is traditionally a boy's name, according to Babble, but would definitely work for girls, too. From Ireland, the meaning is "holy" (but don't expect your kid to be an angel all the time).

5 Nora With or without an "h" at the end, this name has roots in various cultures, as BabyCenter explained: It was short for Honora, an Anglo-Norman name (Latin for "honor"), and Eleanora, a Greek name meaning "light." Meanwhile over in Scotland, Nora is the girl's version of Norman.

6 Nolan Another Irish name, this one means "champion," according to Nameberry, and it's rising in popularity: Nolan's current rank on Nameberry's popularity charts is #67. Safely within the top 100!

7 Nicolette Syda Productions/Fotolia Meaning "people's victory," Nicolette is a less common variation of Nicole, noted SheKnows. As you might have guessed, it's also a French name.

8 Nero Okay, so the Roman emperor who went by the same name maybe wasn't the best emperor ever... but that's okay, because this ancient name's surprisingly hipster vibe is cool enough to make up for the history. From the Latin, Nero means "stern," according to Nameberry.

9 Noemi The Spanish version of Naomi, Noemi means "pleasant" (and hopefully your kid will turn out to be just that). Pronounced no-EH-mee, with an emphasis on the last syllable, explained Babble.

10 Nash Aliaksei Lasevich/Fotolia It just doesn't get much cooler than Nash, a name that all but guarantees your kid will grow up to be a rock star or an Olympic snowboarder or something else edgy and awesome. From the English, according to BabyCenter, it means "from the ash" (?).

11 Nia Short but sweet, Nia can be traced to both Gaelic and Swahili origins and means "lustrous, goal, or purpose," explained The Bump.

12 Niall If you like Neil, consider this less frequently heard variation. Meaning "champion or passionate," Niall has Irish and Scottish roots, according to Babble.