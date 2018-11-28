Few things delight me more than hearing kids belt out a tune. Whether they're making up their own ballads, hilariously flubbing the words of a nursery rhyme, or rocking out to radio hits with a karaoke machine, there's just something so adorable about a little human singing at the top of their lungs. If you've got a child in your life who loves to show off their pipes, there are some awesome gifts for kids who love instruments and singing that can nurture their musical gifts.

Karaoke machines and microphones are simple enough to use even for preschoolers, while beginner instruments might be more appealing to older kids. There are toys that can let kids compose their own tunes, record their lyrics, and even add electronic beats. Musical toys like these can really bring out a kid's creativity, and the results can be amazing and incredibly funny. A little cousin of mine was recently given a toy guitar for her birthday and immediately set to work on her first single, "I Can't Remember the Last Time I Took a Bath." I'm sure you'll be hearing it on the radio soon.

Here are 12 gift ideas to let kids flex their musical muscles (ear plugs not included).

1 The Singing Machine $40 Target This bluetooth-compatible portable machine even has a voice echo feature that kids will get a kick out of. It comes with one mic, but there's a second jack so your little one can rock out with their favorite duet partner.

2 Two Mics Are Better Than One $50 Target Karaoke's always more fun when you're jamming out with a friends. This machine comes with two mics for rocking duets.

3 Portable Karaoke Machine $30 Walmart A smaller and more portable version of the karaoke machines above, this one's perfect for packing up and taking the party with you wherever you go.

4 Electric Guitar $33 Walmart Any kiddo who's already a karaoke master is probably musically inclined — let them test out their guitar chops with this play set.

5 Electronic Keyboard $48 Walmart Kids can record and playback their own original tunes with this electric keyboard and microphone.

6 Kid's Recording Studio $25 KMart Your little superstar can be a one-man band with the KidiStudio, which features a microphone, voicechanger, keyboard, drums, and more.

7 Acoustic Guitar $38 Target Older kids can put their vocals to the test while strumming along to an acoustic guitar. "Free Bird," anyone?

8 Drum Set $26 Kohl's Your neighbors might hate you, but your kid will love this drum set.

9 Pint-sized Piano $104 Amazon Your little musical prodigy can compose their own sonatas with their very own very baby grand piano.

10 Karaoke Microphone $32 Amazon All it takes to rock the microphone is, well, a microphone. This karaoke mic can connect to your smart phone or tablet so you jam out anytime, anyplace.

11 Little Kids Karaoke $50 Walmart A great option for toddlers, the over-sized buttons on this karaoke machine make it perfect for little hands.

12 Old School Kids Karaoke $18 Target The classic Fisher Price tape recorder is a great introduction to karaoke for little kids, not to mention a big dose of nostalgia for moms and dads (even though this generation will probably grow up thinking of the tape recorder as an antique).

13 Moana Karaoke $50 Target If you aren't sick of the 'Moana' soundtrack yet, you might be after your kids get their hands on this Moana karaoke machine.