13 Holiday 2018 Gifts For Musical Kids Who Just Need To Be *Heard*
Few things delight me more than hearing kids belt out a tune. Whether they're making up their own ballads, hilariously flubbing the words of a nursery rhyme, or rocking out to radio hits with a karaoke machine, there's just something so adorable about a little human singing at the top of their lungs. If you've got a child in your life who loves to show off their pipes, there are some awesome gifts for kids who love instruments and singing that can nurture their musical gifts.
Karaoke machines and microphones are simple enough to use even for preschoolers, while beginner instruments might be more appealing to older kids. There are toys that can let kids compose their own tunes, record their lyrics, and even add electronic beats. Musical toys like these can really bring out a kid's creativity, and the results can be amazing and incredibly funny. A little cousin of mine was recently given a toy guitar for her birthday and immediately set to work on her first single, "I Can't Remember the Last Time I Took a Bath." I'm sure you'll be hearing it on the radio soon.
Here are 12 gift ideas to let kids flex their musical muscles (ear plugs not included).
1The Singing Machine
Singing Machine Glowing Bluetooth Sing-Along Speaker
This bluetooth-compatible portable machine even has a voice echo feature that kids will get a kick out of. It comes with one mic, but there's a second jack so your little one can rock out with their favorite duet partner.
2Two Mics Are Better Than One
Singing Machine Kid's Pedestal
Karaoke's always more fun when you're jamming out with a friends. This machine comes with two mics for rocking duets.
3Portable Karaoke Machine
Singing Machine Portable Karaoke Machine
A smaller and more portable version of the karaoke machines above, this one's perfect for packing up and taking the party with you wherever you go.
4Electric Guitar
Any kiddo who's already a karaoke master is probably musically inclined — let them test out their guitar chops with this play set.
5Electronic Keyboard
Kids Electronic Piano Keyboard
Kids can record and playback their own original tunes with this electric keyboard and microphone.
6Kid's Recording Studio
VTech Record & Learn KidiStudio
Your little superstar can be a one-man band with the KidiStudio, which features a microphone, voicechanger, keyboard, drums, and more.
7Acoustic Guitar
First Act Discovery Natural Acoustic Guitar
Older kids can put their vocals to the test while strumming along to an acoustic guitar. "Free Bird," anyone?
8Drum Set
9Pint-sized Piano
Your little musical prodigy can compose their own sonatas with their very own very baby grand piano.
10Karaoke Microphone
KOMVOX Kids Karaoke Microphone
All it takes to rock the microphone is, well, a microphone. This karaoke mic can connect to your smart phone or tablet so you jam out anytime, anyplace.
11Little Kids Karaoke
Little Pretender Kids Karaoke Machine
A great option for toddlers, the over-sized buttons on this karaoke machine make it perfect for little hands.
12Old School Kids Karaoke
The classic Fisher Price tape recorder is a great introduction to karaoke for little kids, not to mention a big dose of nostalgia for moms and dads (even though this generation will probably grow up thinking of the tape recorder as an antique).
13Moana Karaoke
Moana Digital Recording Studio
If you aren't sick of the 'Moana' soundtrack yet, you might be after your kids get their hands on this Moana karaoke machine.
This first-time mom wants to have a home birth, but is she ready? Watch how a doula supports a military mom who's determined to have a home birth in Episode One of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for the next three episodes, launching every Monday starting November 26.