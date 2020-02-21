As Donald Norberg says, "Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." So, when grandparents meet their very first grandchild, you can expect lots of smiles, happy tears, and baby cuddles galore. And when that first encounter is captured on camera, it creates a priceless memory that the whole family will treasure for years to come.

Everyone has cherished memories of their grandparents. For first-time Nanas and Papas, what could be a more special memory than holding their very first grandbaby? It turns out that even beyond helping out Mom and Dad in those first weeks of life, the bond between grandparents and grandchildren is beneficial for both in many other ways.

Fatherly.com explains that grandparents who babysit their grandchildren tend to live longer than other adults of the same age who don't have grandchildren. And kiddos who grow up with close ties to their grandparents are actually less likely to be depressed as adults. When grandmothers watched their grandchild one day a week, it even reduced their risk of developing Alzheimer's.

So, while science has actually proven that the grandparent-grandchild bond is pretty special, a picture is worth a thousand words. See for yourself those wonderful first moments when grandparents met their very first grandbaby.

1. Even Baby Is Grinning For The Camera Red alert: we have a teeny, precious, smiling newborn baby! And how could baby Anjola not smile meeting her grandparents for the first time? All three of them look so happy as they pose for a photo op.

2. Opa & Oma Are All Smiles Baby Oliver was born in September 2019. Opa and Oma are Dutch for grandpa and grandma. As you can see, Opa and Oma van der Hoek are thrilled to meet this new little man.

3. Double The Love DarDar and Pops met their twin grandsons, Luke and Hayes, when they joined the world in January 2020. They're happy and healthy, and doing newborn things like perfecting their eating and sleeping schedules at home. As their grandma says, "#smallwins."

4. Custom T-Shirts For The Win Abuelita and Grandpa T-shirts? Yes, you could say these two first-time grandparents were excited to meet their sweet granddaughter. If their shirts didn't give that away, those smiles sure do!

5. A Sweet First Meeting Baby Thomas was adopted at five weeks old, and when he met his grandma, they shared this tender moment. She is known for her excellent baking, so she goes by Grandma Crumble. Can't take the sweetness!

6. Sharing Some Long-Awaited Cuddles Photo courtesy of Megan Porter When little Elsie Rose was born, she didn't get her grandparent lovin' right away. She was rushed off to the NICU and wasn't stable enough to be held by her GiGi until about six weeks later. As Elsie's mom Megan says, the room was full of raw emotion. After IVF and a NICU stay, seeing this grandma hold her first grandchild was one of those moments they'd waited a very long time for.

7. Hearts Officially Stolen When baby Keana was born, her grandparents traveled in from Kona, Hawaii to meet their first grandchild. Judging by their happy faces and phones out for pics, this moment was well worth the trip.

8. Making Grandma's Day Every Day Little Andre was born on Cinco de Mayo in 2019. Ever since, his grandma says she just can't get enough of him. They spend most mornings and evenings together, and based on Grandma's IG, it looks like Andre always has a smile ready for her.

9. Snuggles After A Big Trip When baby Akira was three months old, she and her mom, Nicole, traveled to meet her grandma, Koral. On their first meeting, little Akira snuggled right into her grandma's arms. They both look pretty happy about it.

10. Say "We Love You!" Would you look at these four happy grandparents? They gathered around the hospital bed to snap all angles of their new grandchild, but this view of them is pretty adorable too.

11. Grandma Looking So In Love Photo courtesy of @flaxs89 on Instagram Could little Ethan be any cuter? This April baby was born with the sweetest cheeks, and his grandma was understandably smitten.

12. Spending Time Together From Day 1 Photo courtesy of Kimberly McAndrews-DeGal Baby boy Oliver was born in November 2019, and he was welcomed by his grandparents right away! Since then, he has spent lots of time with his Mimi and Papa going to pumpkin patches, celebrating Christmas, and much more.