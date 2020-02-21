13 Photos Of Brand New Grandparents Meeting Their Grandbabies
As Donald Norberg says, "Surely, two of the most satisfying experiences in life must be those of being a grandchild or a grandparent." So, when grandparents meet their very first grandchild, you can expect lots of smiles, happy tears, and baby cuddles galore. And when that first encounter is captured on camera, it creates a priceless memory that the whole family will treasure for years to come.
Everyone has cherished memories of their grandparents. For first-time Nanas and Papas, what could be a more special memory than holding their very first grandbaby? It turns out that even beyond helping out Mom and Dad in those first weeks of life, the bond between grandparents and grandchildren is beneficial for both in many other ways.
Fatherly.com explains that grandparents who babysit their grandchildren tend to live longer than other adults of the same age who don't have grandchildren. And kiddos who grow up with close ties to their grandparents are actually less likely to be depressed as adults. When grandmothers watched their grandchild one day a week, it even reduced their risk of developing Alzheimer's.
So, while science has actually proven that the grandparent-grandchild bond is pretty special, a picture is worth a thousand words. See for yourself those wonderful first moments when grandparents met their very first grandbaby.
1. Even Baby Is Grinning For The Camera
2. Opa & Oma Are All Smiles
3. Double The Love
4. Custom T-Shirts For The Win
5. A Sweet First Meeting
6. Sharing Some Long-Awaited Cuddles
When little Elsie Rose was born, she didn't get her grandparent lovin' right away. She was rushed off to the NICU and wasn't stable enough to be held by her GiGi until about six weeks later. As Elsie's mom Megan says, the room was full of raw emotion. After IVF and a NICU stay, seeing this grandma hold her first grandchild was one of those moments they'd waited a very long time for.
7. Hearts Officially Stolen
8. Making Grandma's Day Every Day
Little Andre was born on Cinco de Mayo in 2019. Ever since, his grandma says she just can't get enough of him. They spend most mornings and evenings together, and based on Grandma's IG, it looks like Andre always has a smile ready for her.
9. Snuggles After A Big Trip
10. Say "We Love You!"
11. Grandma Looking So In Love
Could little Ethan be any cuter? This April baby was born with the sweetest cheeks, and his grandma was understandably smitten.
12. Spending Time Together From Day 1
Baby boy Oliver was born in November 2019, and he was welcomed by his grandparents right away! Since then, he has spent lots of time with his Mimi and Papa going to pumpkin patches, celebrating Christmas, and much more.
13. Let's Not Forget Great-Grandparents
When Peyton was born, she spent some time in the NICU before she could be held or discharged from the hospital. But when she got to go home on Thanksgiving Day, her great-grandfather Bill (a.k.a. Papa) was there to give her all the snuggles he'd saved up in the meantime.