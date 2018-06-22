If you're planning on taking your kids to any Pride Month events this year, giving them signs of their very own to carry is an excellent plan: Not only are kids carrying signs ridiculously cute, but getting them involved in the process of choosing the right quote and turning it into a colorful placard will make the entire experience a lot more meaningful, too. It's never too early to start teaching our little ones tolerance, inclusivity, and love above all else. So what are some great pride sign ideas for kids that they'll both understand and have fun waving... with pride?

There's inspiration everywhere, from music to movies to books to current events. Searching for the perfect sentiment will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss what Pride Month is really all about, and how important it is for each and every one of us to carry that spirit of acceptance and appreciation into the world around us all year long. The next generation is this world's only hope, and it's up to us as parents to get them ready for all the hard work ahead. Of course, that doesn't mean there's no room to have a few laughs along the way: Kids are a much-needed reminder to everyone that serious stuff doesn't have to be somber, magic is real, and love will save the day.

1 "All You Need Is Love" Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The famous John Lennon quote is a perennial Pride Parade favorite for a reason: In just five words, this phrase says it all (in a way that even the youngest kids can understand). Plus, you just might inspire a singalong or two on your travels.

2 "Disarm Hate" There's a lot of talk these days about the possibility of nuclear disarmament, but when you come right down to it, the thing we really need to disarm in this world is hate. After all, there would be no need for nuclear weapons (or any other kind of weapons) if there were no hate in the first place.

3 "Harry Potter Taught Us That No One Deserves To Live In A Closet" You'd be hard pressed to find a kid these days who isn't familiar with what Harry Potter suffered at the hands of his ignorant and intolerant family... and none of them want to grow up to be anything like Uncle Vernon or Aunt Petunia.

4 "Closets Are For Clothes" Another twist on the closet theme, kids can easily comprehend the concept behind this simple but profound statement (which also happens to fit on a sign easily).

5 "Jesus Would Bake The Cake" This sign makes an excellent point: So-called "Christian" bakers can complain all they want, but Jesus himself would definitely bake a cake for a gay wedding. For one thing, he was all about loving your neighbor and not judging others; for another, cake is downright divine. As most kids agree.

6 "#GiveElsaAGirlfriend" The campaign to give everybody's favorite Disney princess du jour a girlfriend in the Frozen sequel is picking up more steam by the day, and Pride is the perfect time to cast your vote!

7 "Being Gay Is Like Glitter, It Doesn't Go Away" Not only are these words very true (as anyone who's ever tried to clean up after a sparkly session of arts and crafts knows), but putting them on a sign gives your kid an excuse to add some extra glitz.

8 "Jesus Had 2 Dads, He Turned Out Fine" Eric Thayer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Another hilarious choice that gives people who use the Bible as an excuse to be homophobic some food for thought.

9 "I'm On The Right Track Baby, I Was Born This Way" This line from Lady Gaga's LGBTQ rights anthem is especially perfect for little ones who weren't born all that long ago.

10 "Your Heart Knows The Way... Walk In That Direction" David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images The sooner in life you learn to listen to your heart, the sooner you'll find yourself on the right path. (Plus, this gives your kid a reason to draw hearts all over the place.)

11 "Let Love Rule" Yet another quote from a song (by Lenny Kravitz), this one is the commandment the world needs to follow if everything is going to be okay.

12 "Homophobia Has A Cure. It's Called Education." The only way to beat ignorance is through education, and thankfully this next generation is willing to learn.