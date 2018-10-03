Halloween is right around the corner and you know what that means? Yes, it means we get to sneak some of our kids' Halloween candy when they're not looking — but it also means we get to search through countless absolutely adorable costumes we wish we had when we were kids. This year (like every year), Target's Halloween costumes for toddlers are among the most adorable. Not only are they cute, but they are seriously downright trendy. Way cooler than those cheap plastic masks from Halloween in the '90s.

With super low prices on such cute costumes and accessories, Target is the way to go for all your Halloween needs. From unicorns to superheroes and everything in between, these incredibly sweet costumes are kid approved, guaranteed. Even better, these costumes are so much fun that your kids will want to wear them even when it's not October, making them the perfect addition to any dress-up corner. With some items as affordable as $5 (plus free shipping on most items if you spend at least $30), it's easy to save if you need multiple disguises. Your little one could wear one costume for trick-or-treating, another one to school and a different one to their classmate's costume party. It's best to have options... and that's just what you'll find.

4 Unicorn Rider Unicorn Rider Costume $30 Target What's better than a unicorn? Obviously a unicorn rider. I think this would be my costume of choice. Buy Now

5 Spider-Man Muscle Spider-Man Costume $20 Target One of the hottest Halloween costumes for decades, you can't go wrong with a Spider-Man suit (especially when it's this affordable). Buy Now

6 Shark Plush Shark Halloween Costume $25 Target This costume is perfect for chilly Halloween nights out trick-or-treating. It's a costume, sure, but it can double as warm outerwear: Just add some layers and voila! Buy Now

7 Fireman Fireman Halloween Costume $20 Target Do you have a future firefighter on your hands? If you do, something tells me this costume will be worn long after Halloween, so you'll definitely get your money's worth. Buy Now

8 Skeleton Cat & Jack Sleeveless Skeleton Bodysuit $15 Target This cute skeleton outfit is versatile enough to wear as a costume or on the playground, and it's so easy to wear that you won't have to worry about it falling off during the Halloween parade. Buy Now