13 Things That Are *Way* Easier Than Setting Up A Damn Breast Pump

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, health insurance plans must cover the cost of a breast pump. It might be rented or to keep, but you're entitled to one. I was lucky to get a brand new electric double pump, which I received a few days before my due date. I was grateful, but unpacking that thing was intimidating as hell. When you're a sleep-deprived new mom, the last thing you want to do is read an instruction manual. I think you'll find there are quite a few things that are easier than setting up a breast pump, and perhaps it's worth knowing now before you're knee-deep in tubes and bottles and an unimaginable amount of self-doubt. No? Just me?

I managed to sterilize all my pump parts before the baby arrived, but I didn't attempt to assemble it until I was postpartum. That, my friends, was a mistake. I was already emotionally fragile, and trying to put this Rube Goldberg booby contraption together was all too much for me. Once I did figure it out, I set it too high and cried when the damn thing tried to remove my tender breasts from my chest area. When a pregnant friend was due a year later, I went over to her house to show her how her pump worked so she wouldn't have to go through the same thing.

Setting up a breast pump isn't impossible. I'm placing it somewhere between finger painting and securing tickets to Hamilton. You will get it, and once you do, you can celebrate the fact that the following are now also in your wheelhouse:

Installing A Car Seat Giphy Every car manufactured from 2003 on is required to have a LATCH system. The lower anchors and tethers were designed to make it easier to correctly install car seats without the use of seat belts. It's even easier if you make your partner do it. #FixedIt

Assembling IKEA Furniture Giphy When we were dating, my now-husband and I decided to try to assemble an old IKEA bed two glasses of wine in with no manual. We almost broke up, but breast pump? Still worse. You'll be wishing for little wooden pegs when it comes time to piece together that pump.

Algebra Giphy Y'all, I will solve for "x"any day over putting together an unfamiliar breast pump. At least math has logic and reason on its side.

Getting A Good Family Photo Take a nice family photo, they said. It will be easy, they said. You try getting a picture where my husband isn't blinking and my kid's thumb is out of her mouth. Just as soon as you're done with figuring out what all those little knobs and buttons do.

Changing A Diaper On A Moving Target Giphy It's not easy putting a diaper on a spinning baby, much less a naked bum crawling away from you, but at least all the parts are recognizable (I'm looking at you, little yellow valve).

Guessing Your Partner's Passwords Giphy I had to do this a lot when my husband was deployed. Fortunately, he's fairly predictable. It's harder than "12345" or "password," but easier than "flange."

Walking Past The Dollar Spot In Target & Not Buying Anything Giphy You know what I'm talking about. It is so hard to walk past the felt garlands, faux succulents, and superhero band-aids. If you can successfully piece together a breast pump without any "leftover" parts, you can definitely resist the siren's call of Bullseye's Playground.

Fold A Fitted Sheet Giphy Just kidding. No one knows how to do this except your mom.

Zest A Lemon Giphy Did I say "zesting a lemon?" I meant "zesting a lemon without zesting your thumb." Seriously, am I the only one who invariably removes part of her thumb every damn time? In other news, you probably don't want to eat dinner at my house.

Figuring Out The Tip Giphy Does your tax rate hover around 10 percent? Then, just double the tax. It's also effective to move the decimal point one place to the left and then double it for 20 percent. See? Simple.