Got a craving for something cold and delicious? Look no further than Costco, which has some of the best frozen desserts out there. You’re not going to find forty flavors of ice cream, but what they do have will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. And since you’re buying in bulk, stocking up on frozen treats from Costco means that you’ll always have enough for sudden sleepovers (you know, when your kid unexpectedly and without any warning invites 7 of her closest friends over for a hangout), or for when the family decides to do a big BBQ — at your house.

No matter what type of dessert floats your boat, most people probably prefer a cooler treat during the hot summer months. After all, who wants to turn on an oven to bake a cake or a batch of brownies during a heat wave? Personally, perspiring while eating just isn’t my thing. That’s why I'm loving the small but mighty selection of frozen fabulosity at Costco. Even better: All of the 14 treats featured below are affordably priced ($15 and under) and you'll still probably have some leftovers. Which may or may not be a bad thing, depending on how you look at it.

1. Nestle 40 Variety Pack From ice cream sammies to Nestle crunch bars to Drumsticks, this combo package has something for every ice cream craving... and at $15, every budget, too.

2. Outshine Fruit Bars If you’re feeling fruity, try the Outshine Fruit Bars. Made with real fruit (or fruit juice), the 24-pack costs just $10 and comes in kid-friendly flavors like strawberry, pineapple, grape, and tangerine.

3. Nestle Drumstick 16 Variety Pack Feeding a smaller crowd? This is one sweet drumstick your kiddos won’t mind gnawing on during the summertime. And at $10, you'll be paying less than a dollar per drumstick.

4. Chloe’s Pops With a retail price of $10, Chloe’s Pops can add an organic (and affordable) element to your summertime snacking. In both strawberry and mango flavors, the pops are made from fruit, water, and a smidge of organic cane sugar.

5. Melona Ice Bars Melon, mango, and coconut, oh my! The Melona Fruit Bars retail for $12, and have a creamy consistency that will surely satisfy any sweet tooth.

6. Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars Worked hard for that beach bod? (Nah, us neither.) But at only 110 calories, the fudge bars from Healthy Choice are not only organic, but guilt-free, too. Eighteen bars will cost you about $7.

8. my/mo Mochi Ice Cream A truly cool confection, my/mo Mochi Ice Cream is “wrapped in a sweet, pillowy dough” and retails for $11. Sign. Us. Up.

9. Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream I scream, you scream, we all scream... oh, well, you know the rest. Serve up super duper portions of this premium vanilla ice cream, which comes in 2 ½ gallon containers and is affordable at $13.

10. Kirkland Berry Blend Have a berry delicious summer treat when you serve up this berry blend, which includes blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries for just $9.

11. Happy Village Organic Dark Sweet Cherries Summertime treats don’t have to all be unhealthy. Just thaw some of these organic, good-for-you cherries that cost $10 — and then place them on top of that decadent cheesecake you're planning to serve for dessert.

12. Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie Blend Prefer to drink your dessert? This frozen blend includes strawberries, spinach, raspberries, bananas, blueberries, and kale. And for $11, it costs less than one fruit smoothie might.

13. Sunrise Growers Organic Tropical Blend For $10, you can pretend you’re sunning yourself on a private beach in Bora Bora as you sample organic fruits like mango, strawberries, and pineapple.