14 Royal Family Halloween 2018 Costume Ideas, Because You'll Take Any Excuse To Dress Up As The Most Famous Fam Around
Honestly, being a fan of the royal family can be exhausting. Between figuring out the name of Harry and Meghan's dog to waiting on the edge of my seat to see when Louis will make his next public appearance, keeping up with the life and times of Elizabeth's brood should be a full time job. Luckily, Halloween gives me an excuse to show the whole world how much I love the monarchy by using a royal family Halloween costume.
Obviously, you don't have to dress up as a member of the monarchy to prove you're a fan, but I can't think of a better way to show your love reigns supreme. Plus, the royal family has a reputation for their amazing fashion choices (the hats alone are reason enough to dress like them), so you'll most likely look fabulous no matter which leaf on the family tree you decide to emulate. You can also have some group costume fun if your kiddos are willing to dress up as the youngest generation of royals, who have had no shortage of showstopper moments in their young lives. Really, there's no reason not to dress up as the most powerful bloodline across the pond this year.
Although the royal family doesn't officially celebrate Halloween, you can still rock their looks on the spookiest day of the year. Read on for 14 easy royal family costumes to wear on October 31 — or any day you want.
1Prince William At The Royal Wedding
Costume Culture Men's Prince Costume ($55, Amazon)
Prince William's most famous look, as Time suggested, is probably his Colonel of the Irish guards uniform that he wore to his wedding in 2011. Luckily, it's easy to find a replica that will instantly transform an average Joe into a literal Prince Charming... thanks to Amazon.
2Prince William Casual Look
Croft & Barrow® Classic-Fit Essential Classic-Fit Sport Coat ($35, Kohl's)
Southpole Flex Stretch Basic Long Chino Pants ($18, Amazon)
SONOMA Goods for Life™ Poplin Button-Down Shirt ($10, Kohl's)
If you want a more casual "future king" look, William gravitates towards blazers and and open-collar shirts. Add a British accent, and voila.
3The Duchess of Cambridge At The Royal Wedding
HOSBY Women One Shoulder Lace Mid-Long Dress ($29, Amazon)
Wedding Bouquet ($10, Amazon)
LOUD City White Cascade Bridal Wedding Veil ($7, Amazon)
The Duchess of Cambridge might have a team of stylists to make her look flawless even after she gives birth, but you have Amazon, which is basically the same thing. To replicate the Queen-to-be's wedding look, try this HOSBY dress, plus a fake bouquet and veil.
4Kate Middleton's Diane Von Furstenberg MAJA dress
WIIPU Glamorous Celebrity Green Dress ($26, Amazon)
A full bridal ensemble might feel like too much for Halloween, but you can easily replicate Kate's emerald Diane von Furstenberg MAJA dress with this dress from WIIPU. Feel free to add a tiara ($6, Amazon) to make sure people know you're a princess.
5Prince Harry At The Royal Wedding
Men's Dark Prince Costume ($35, Yandy)
Like his older brother, Prince Harry's most distinguishable fashion choices come from his military garb. The Duke of Sussex wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals at his wedding, as Town & Country reported, and a dark prince costume captures the essence of the look.
6Prince Harry On Duty
Men's Camo Soldier Costume ($35, HalloweenCostumes)
Prince Harry served in the British Airforce for ten years, according to the official website of the royal family, so you would be easily recognizable as the Duke in a full soldier costume. If you really want to make your outfit authentic, you can purchase a replica of the British Air Force beret ($25, Amazon). Boyish smirk not included.
7The Duchess of Sussex Wedding Reception Gown
OUGES Stand Collar Off Shoulder Sleeveless Dress ($20, Amazon)
Obviously, Meghan's wedding ceremony dress comes to mind when thinking about her fashion, but I think her reception dress makes a better costume than her ceremony gown — halter dresses are easier to get your hands on than the one of a kind Givenchy Meghan wore to take her vows, as Town & Country reported. Add her iconic low bun, and you'll be the perfect princess.
8Meghan Markle At The 2017 Invictus Games
Oversized Shirt ($10, H&M)
Adult Grad School Round Sunglasses ($17, Amazon)
For a more low-key Meghan look, go for her Invictus outfit from 2017 when Harry and Meghan made their first official public appearance together, according to CNN.
9Queen Elizabeth II
Le Suit Yacht Club Shimmer Skirt Suit ($41, Walmart)
Lady Derby Wedding Bowler Hat ($33, Amazon)
The Queen was a vision in lime green earlier this year, and you can pull off an imitation of the bright outfit easily at home. Bring a pack of corgis to escort you around all evening, and you'll be unmistakable as the longest reigning British monarch.
10Prince George
T.Q. Knits V-Neck Sweater ($22, Amazon)
Betusline Long Sleeve Striped Shirt ($5, Amazon)
French Toast Basic Flat-Front Short with Adjustable Waist ($8, Amazon)
The future monarch is already a fashion icon at the ripe age of five, making it hard to pick just one of his timeless outfits to imitate for Halloween. Since you have to choose a look, George's school uniform is a great option for a costume in his honor this year, and it's simple to put the look together no matter how old you are. Pro tip: use felt and fabric glue to add the red details to the sweater if you want to make the uniform super authentic.
11Prince George At Charlotte's Christening
Handmade White and Red Baby Boy Outfit ($36, Etsy)
George's red and white outfit from Charlotte's christening stands out as one of his defining fashion moments, so much so that a replica of the christening look can be purchased from Etsy for a toddler.
12Princess Charlotte At The Royal Wedding
Eyelet dress ($16, Gymboree)
Vivivalue Handmade Boho Floral Garland Crown Headpiece ($14, Amazon)
Princess Charlotte has a reputation for stealing the show no matter where she goes, including her uncle's wedding. Lucky for Charlotte lovers everywhere, her flower girl outfit can be imitated without much effort. All you need is a white dress, a flower crown, and a spotlight to follow your little one as she trick or treats.
13Princess Charlotte On The Royal Tour
Vintage Smocked Pink Floral Dress ($15, Etsy)
Chuches Pink Canvas Velcro Strap Mary Jane Flat Shoes ($15, Walmart)
Epeius Non Slip Ruffle Frilly Ankle Socks ($14, Amazon)
One of Charlotte's best fashion moments comes from the Royal Tour of 2017 where she looked precious in a pink frock and matching Mary Janes. You can buy a replica of the dress for your toddler on Etsy, and the socks and shoes that complete the look are easy to find as well.
14Prince Louis
Royal Prince Baby Bonnet ($24, Etsy)
TL Care® Organic Cotton Thermal Swaddle Blanket ($7, Target)
Prince Louis has only been seen in public twice since his birth in April, and frankly, his leaving the hospital outfit can be imitated much more simply than his christening outfit. A white knit bonnet and a matching blanket are all you need to elevate your infant to royal status.