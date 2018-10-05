Honestly, being a fan of the royal family can be exhausting. Between figuring out the name of Harry and Meghan's dog to waiting on the edge of my seat to see when Louis will make his next public appearance, keeping up with the life and times of Elizabeth's brood should be a full time job. Luckily, Halloween gives me an excuse to show the whole world how much I love the monarchy by using a royal family Halloween costume.

Obviously, you don't have to dress up as a member of the monarchy to prove you're a fan, but I can't think of a better way to show your love reigns supreme. Plus, the royal family has a reputation for their amazing fashion choices (the hats alone are reason enough to dress like them), so you'll most likely look fabulous no matter which leaf on the family tree you decide to emulate. You can also have some group costume fun if your kiddos are willing to dress up as the youngest generation of royals, who have had no shortage of showstopper moments in their young lives. Really, there's no reason not to dress up as the most powerful bloodline across the pond this year.

Although the royal family doesn't officially celebrate Halloween, you can still rock their looks on the spookiest day of the year. Read on for 14 easy royal family costumes to wear on October 31 — or any day you want.

1 Prince William At The Royal Wedding Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Costume Culture Men's Prince Costume ($55, Amazon) Amazon Prince William's most famous look, as Time suggested, is probably his Colonel of the Irish guards uniform that he wore to his wedding in 2011. Luckily, it's easy to find a replica that will instantly transform an average Joe into a literal Prince Charming... thanks to Amazon.

4 Kate Middleton's Diane Von Furstenberg MAJA dress Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images WIIPU Glamorous Celebrity Green Dress ($26, Amazon) A full bridal ensemble might feel like too much for Halloween, but you can easily replicate Kate's emerald Diane von Furstenberg MAJA dress with this dress from WIIPU. Feel free to add a tiara ($6, Amazon) to make sure people know you're a princess.

5 Prince Harry At The Royal Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Men's Dark Prince Costume ($35, Yandy) Like his older brother, Prince Harry's most distinguishable fashion choices come from his military garb. The Duke of Sussex wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals at his wedding, as Town & Country reported, and a dark prince costume captures the essence of the look.

7 The Duchess of Sussex Wedding Reception Gown WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OUGES Stand Collar Off Shoulder Sleeveless Dress ($20, Amazon) Obviously, Meghan's wedding ceremony dress comes to mind when thinking about her fashion, but I think her reception dress makes a better costume than her ceremony gown — halter dresses are easier to get your hands on than the one of a kind Givenchy Meghan wore to take her vows, as Town & Country reported. Add her iconic low bun, and you'll be the perfect princess.

9 Queen Elizabeth II Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Le Suit Yacht Club Shimmer Skirt Suit ($41, Walmart) Lady Derby Wedding Bowler Hat ($33, Amazon) The Queen was a vision in lime green earlier this year, and you can pull off an imitation of the bright outfit easily at home. Bring a pack of corgis to escort you around all evening, and you'll be unmistakable as the longest reigning British monarch.

10 Prince George WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images T.Q. Knits V-Neck Sweater ($22, Amazon) Betusline Long Sleeve Striped Shirt ($5, Amazon) French Toast Basic Flat-Front Short with Adjustable Waist ($8, Amazon) The future monarch is already a fashion icon at the ripe age of five, making it hard to pick just one of his timeless outfits to imitate for Halloween. Since you have to choose a look, George's school uniform is a great option for a costume in his honor this year, and it's simple to put the look together no matter how old you are. Pro tip: use felt and fabric glue to add the red details to the sweater if you want to make the uniform super authentic.

11 Prince George At Charlotte's Christening Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Handmade White and Red Baby Boy Outfit ($36, Etsy) George's red and white outfit from Charlotte's christening stands out as one of his defining fashion moments, so much so that a replica of the christening look can be purchased from Etsy for a toddler.

12 Princess Charlotte At The Royal Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eyelet dress ($16, Gymboree) Vivivalue Handmade Boho Floral Garland Crown Headpiece ($14, Amazon) Princess Charlotte has a reputation for stealing the show no matter where she goes, including her uncle's wedding. Lucky for Charlotte lovers everywhere, her flower girl outfit can be imitated without much effort. All you need is a white dress, a flower crown, and a spotlight to follow your little one as she trick or treats.