When I was a kid, the stay-home-sick-from-school starter pack included Campbell's Chicken and Stars soup, saltine crackers, ginger ale, and The Price is Right. If your kid just plain doesn't like Campbell's, saltines, and ginger ale, you may be searching for recipes for sick kids to prepare you for cold and flu season coming up. There are some amazing recipes for homemade chicken noodle soup from scratch, smoothies, and even popsicles. Your kid will be feeling better in no time, and you'll feel good giving your child something healthy and nourishing to help them heal when they're sick.

The best foods you can eat when you're sick include ginger, yogurt, bone broth, red bell peppers, citrus, spinach, honey, and salmon, among others, according to Healthline. The article also recommended scrambled eggs, oatmeal, and mashed potatoes for foods to eat for a sore throat. And of course, you can't forget about chicken noodle soup. There's something for every palate in this recipe list, whether your kid can only handle bland foods, or if they need a boost from nutrient-dense soups with warming broths. And you should definitely turn on The Price Is Right when serving these dishes, because I think that's the most healing aspect of the stay-home-sick-from-school starter pack.

1. Favorite Green Smoothie Shutterstock I don't know about your kid, but mine likes green smoothies. This nutritious green smoothie recipe from Cooking for Keeps is full of sickness-fighting vitamins and minerals. And bonus? It will also feel good on your kid's sore throat if they have one.

2. Strawberry Lemonade Popsicles Confessions of a Cookbook Queen Most kids like popsicles, so when you combine that with something that will soothe their sore throat and give them some much needed vitamins and minerals? You get this Strawberry Lemonade Popsicle recipe from Confessions of a Cookbook Queen. It's perfect for a sick day.

3. Chicken Bone Broth A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Many folks believe there are healing benefits in bone broth, whether it's the amino acids reducing inflammation and boosting immunity, or the bones clearing up nasal passages and mucus. Others are on the fence about these claims, but at the very least, a homemade hot stock will definitely feel good on a sore throat, keep your kid hydrated, and will also potentially open up nasal passages because of the warmth of the liquid. And this Chicken Bone Broth recipe from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs is easy to make and absolutely delicious. I know I feel better after sipping a cup of homemade stock, so there has to be something to it, right?

4. Chicken Noodle Soup From Scratch Wholefully Now if you don't have time to go all out and make these noodles from scratch because you're dealing with life, I feel like you could probably use store-bought noodles. But doesn't this Chicken Noodle Soup From Scratch recipe from Wholefully look absolutely delicious and rustic? It starts with a whole chicken in a dutch oven for starters, making your own stock right in the pot for the soup. My mouth is watering, guys.

5. Garlic Lime Skillet Chicken A Spicy Perspective Citrus and garlic are two ingredients that make you feel a little bit better when you have a cold, and this Garlic Lime Chicken Skillet recipe from A Spicy Perspective is perfect for little ones with the sniffles. Most kids love chicken, and this meal is easy to prepare, so that's a win-win. You can leave off the jalapeños if your children are sensitive to spice, but maybe just a little bit can clear out those sinuses pronto.

6. Ginger Limeade A Cozy Kitchen Citrus and ginger is also a great flavor combination for cold and flu fighting, as well as throat and upset tummy soothing. A Cozy Kitchen's Ginger Limeade recipe is easy to make and delicious to drink.

7. Miso Chicken Noodle Soup Cook Nourish Bliss Miso is filled with tons of B vitamins, vitamin E, and antioxidants to help fight off a cold or flu, and who doesn't love soup when they're sick? This Miso Chicken Noodle Soup recipe from Cook Nourish Bliss has nutrient-rich carrots and miso, along with garlic and ginger. It's a cold and flu-fighting machine in a bowl.

8. Banana Nut N’Oatmeal My Heart Beets When your kid's tummy is upset, most pediatricians recommend giving them the BRAT diet — bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. This Banana Nut N’Oatmeal recipe from My Heart Beets is a hearty dish that provides the bananas and the warmth and comfort kids crave when they're feeling icky. And it's really easy to make, too.

9. Sheet Pan Teriyaki Salmon Damn Delicious The Healthline article noted that salmon is the best protein you can eat when you're sick because of the omega-3s fatty acids and vitamin D, "which fight inflammation and boost immune function." This Sheet Pan Teriyaki Salmon recipe from Damn Delicious is easy, only takes one pan, and is super healthful for a sick person thanks to the salmon and veggies.

10. Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes Cooking for Keeps Mashed potatoes are pretty bland for stomach issues, and warm and soft for sore throats. Plus this Cooking for Keeps Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes recipe is deliciously decadent and will warm your kid's belly. Just make sure they're feeling up to dairy.

11. Slow Scrambled Eggs i am a food blog Sometimes all your stomach and throat can handle are some scrambled eggs — especially soft scrambled eggs, which are way more delicious than any old scrambled egg recipe. I am a food blog's Slow Scrambled Eggs recipe is short on the ingredients list, but definitely doesn't fall short on flavor and comfort.

12. Easy Vegetable Soup Simply Delicious This Easy Vegetable Soup recipe from Simply Delicious is just perfect for anyone feeling under the weather. Easy, simple, and delicious, it also has red bell peppers in it, which are immunity boosters packed with vitamin C.