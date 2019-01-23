Getting into the Valentine's Day spirit is a bit different after you have kids. More likely than not, you'll probably be home with your partner and the babies instead of going to a fancy restaurant, and even if you have time to go on a date night with your sweetheart, you've still gotta make sure the kids are fed before you go. Figuring out a romantic menu your whole family will enjoy can be a challenge, but thanks to these 14 Instant Pot recipes for Valentine's Day, you can bring back that loving feeling in no time.

Some people think Valentine's Day is overrated, but why wouldn't you use the excuse to tell the people you love how you feel about them? You can spread the love easily with the foods you choose to serve your family that day, borrowing Cupid's color scheme, or by making something a little fancier than you usually do. And if you're specifically trying to show your partner that they still give you that spark, you can always make recipes that are filled with natural aphrodisiacs (check out this list of sexy ingredients from Cosmo), which are sure to get you and your love in the mood for some alone time later in the evening.

Whatever your intention is with your Valentine's Day menu, your Instant Pot can help you streamline the cooking process and take the stress out of the holiday meal. So read on for 14 of my favorite romantic dishes, and get ready to turn up the heat this V-Day.

1. Instant Pot Asparagus Stuffed Chicken Breasts Once A Month Meals Although a seemingly simple combination, this Instant Pot Asparagus Stuffed Chicken Breasts recipe from Once A Month meals will definitely get your partner in the Valentine's spirit because asparagus has been famous for its aphrodisiac qualities since ancient times, as Health explained. Plus, you can prepare the entire recipe in under an hour, so you'll be on your way to romance in no time.

2. Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup With Parmesan Tastes Better From Scratch Comforting and light, nothing hits the spot on a cold winter night like a bowl of warm tomato soup. But the added benefit of basil in this recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch makes it totally Valentine's Day appropriate: As Goop explained, basil is a potent aphrodisiac, though scientists still aren't sure exactly what gives it that sexual energy. In just 50 minutes, you'll have a delicious dinner your whole family will enjoy, plus some hopeful aftereffects you and your partner can take advantage of once the kids head to bed.

3. Instant Pot Monkey Bread Princess Pinky Girl Looking for a festive breakfast to serve the kids on V-Day? This Instant Pot Monkey Bread from Princess Pinky Girl will make your holiday morning a breeze. It requires just 10 minutes of prep and 20 minutes to cook, so you can throw the ingredients together and let your Instant Pot work its magic while you dress the kiddos in the pink and red color scheme the day requires.

4. Honey Sesame Chicken In The Instant Pot Two Peas And Their Pod It's no surprise honey has been a universal sex symbol for centuries. As Tori Avey explained to PBS, the sweet nectar is believed to have been part of marriage rituals during ancient times. Plus, it "contains boron, which may regulate hormone levels, and nitric oxide, which is released in the blood during arousal." Not to mention it makes pretty much everything delicious. So Two Peas And Their Pod's Instant Pot Honey Sesame Chicken recipe will definitely be a hit with your partner on Valentine's Day, (though you'd probably want to make it anyway because it'll be ready in just 25 minutes).

5. Instant Pot Shrimp Alfredo The Foodie Eats Shrimp pasta dishes are widely recognized as a romantic dinner option (see Cooking Light's list of romantic recipes, as well as The Spruce Eat's seafood romantic dinners). The Foodie Eats' Instant Pot Shrimp Alfredo keeps all the romance but takes out all of the stress, giving you a simple and festive dinner in only nine steps. The perfect Valentine's Day dinner is just 15 minutes away.

6. Instant Pot Red Wine Rosemary Short Ribs Nutmeg Nanny According to Leaf, red wine is the most powerful aphrodisiac alcohol around (contrary to what Joe Nichols suggests in his famous "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off" song), and even better, it retains its sexy vibes when cooked. These flavorful Instant Pot Red Wine Rosemary Short Ribs, courtesy of Nutmeg Nanny, are ready in just an hour and 30 minutes.

7. Instant Pot Herb Chicken Orzo A Spicy Perspective Italian food is often considered the epitome of romantic cuisine, and this Instant Pot Herb Chicken Orzo is a perfect example of those lovey dovey vibes. Created by A Spicy Perspective, this recipe is full of comfort, it's ready in just half an hour, and it's got fresh basil to give your celebration with your partner an extra boost. In other words, it's a no-brainer.

8. Instant Pot Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole Fit Foodie Finds Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Fit Foodie Finds's Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole will have your family feeling festive from the moment they wake up. The delectable dish requires 15 minutes of prep and 25 minutes to cook, but you can always do the prep the night before to make your morning even easier. Pro-tip: consider swapping out the blueberries for strawberries or raspberries instead to give it an extra Valentine's touch.

9. Instant Pot Pot Roast Instant Pot Pot Roast Pot roast is another classic special occasion dish, and this pot roast recipe courtesy of From Valerie's Kitchen lets you serve a crowd a full meal in under an hour. And if you're making the meal for a smaller group, you can adjust the serving size on Valerie's website to make sure you have the perfect amount of food for your fam.

10. Instant Pot Spaghetti Mel's Kitchen Cafe Can you think of anything more romantic than sharing a bowl of spaghetti with the one you love? Lady and the Tramp sure couldn't. If you want to ignite that flame of love in your partner this Valentine's Day, try Mel's Kitchen Cafe's Instant Pot Spaghetti recipe. It's got all those classic Italian flavors you've come to associate with Cupid's day, but the Instant Pot takes all the stress out of making it. Say hello to a "bella notte" in just 35 minutes.

11. Instant Pot Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cake 365 Days Of Crockpot What could be more appropriate for a holiday all about candy than chocolate cake for breakfast? This Instant Pot Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cake courtesy of 365 Days of Crockpot cooks in just 25 minutes (plus 10 minutes of prep), and will have your family loving everything about Valentine's Day before they even leave the house. You can also pack it in the kids' lunches or serve it as a yummy after dinner treat.

12. Instant Pot Shrimp Pasta With Vodka Sauce A Spicy Perspective And one more shrimp pasta option because it really is the ultimate romantic meal: A Spicy Perspective's Best Instant Pot Shrimp Pasta with Vodka Sauce will feel super fancy, but takes just 11 minutes to make thanks to your pressure cooker. Imagine how much simpler this would make feeding the kids before you leave them with the babysitter for the night.

13. Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake Damn Delicious A sweet treat and an aphrodisiac? Yes, please! Cosmo lists pumpkin as a very effective aphrodisiac, because it's "good for stamina" and has magnesium, which helps calm nerves and muscles. And this Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe from Damn Delicious would be perfect to enjoy before "second dessert."